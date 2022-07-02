CALL/TIMES ALL-AREA BASEBALL MVP: From shining on the diamond to fostering team unity, Cumberland’s Cameron Harthan covered all the bases

It wasn’t lost on Cameron Harthan that he was the exception to the rule concerning the makeup of this year’s Cumberland High baseball team.
One of the few seniors on the squad, Harthan sought to do more than contribute offensively and pitching. He wanted his teammates to play with joy and spirit. If you attended a Cumberland game this spring, you probably heard plenty of support and encouragement coming from the dugout when the Clippers were batting.
A captain and the lone returning starter from the 2021 CHS group, Harthan was the ringleader behind the push to have his teammates make some noise. To him, the sounds of constant chatter sent a clear-cut message – one that helped Cumberland defy preseason expectations to earn the No. 2 playoff seed out of Division I-A.
“We would be serious during practice. Win or lose, we made sure we would go down having fun and just having a good time,” said Harthan. “As a group, we had great camaraderie. We made sure that we knew one another. From the varsity to the JV program … we wanted to make it all one organization. We involved everyone as much as we could and that’s what led to our success.
“At the end of the day, it was the most exciting team I was a part of during my high school career,” he added. “I couldn’t be happier.”
The player Hathan is today: MVP for Division I-A, First Team All-State, MVP of the Call/Times All-Area Baseball Team, and soon-to-be freshman who’ll continue his baseball journey at Marshall University.
A middle-of-the-lineup contributor, Harthan started the season with a three-hit game and kept on going for a Cumberland squad that including the postseason won 13 games against Division I opponents. He enjoyed a seven-game hitting streak and collected two or more hits on 11 occasions.
Stats-wise, Harthan batted .408 with a .475 on-base percentage along with an eye-popping .662 slugging percentage. He collected 14 extra base hits (11 doubles, two triples, one home run) while driving in 22 runs and scoring 20 times.
On the mound, Harthan served as the perfect complement to junior ace Michael Bradshaw. In 10 games (eight starts), he posted a 4-1 record with two saves with a 2.45 ERA, 52 strikeouts and 15 walks in 40 innings.
In the outfield, Harthan was credited with six assists. It’s where he plans to line up for Marshall, which is switching leagues from Conference USA to the Sun Belt. Harthan committed to the Thundering Herd in late April.
“It’s something that came out of the blue,” said Harthan, who plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in the business field. “Making this decision, Marshall is honestly the best fit for me.”
Before heading down to West Virginia for college, Harthan will split his summer with the Ocean State Makos travel ball club and Westcott Properties that competes in the George Donnelly Sunset League.
Raise your glove and bat and make sure to tip your cap. It’s time to salute those selected to the Call/Times All-Area Baseball Team. Note, the honorees are arranged in alphabetical order by last name.
Kayden Artruc, sophomore, P/3B
North Smithfield
The coaches’ choice for Division III MVP was one of the cornerstones for a Northmen club that ended a 14-year title drought, Artruc excelled with a .489 batting average that was complimented by eight extra base hits (one home run) along with 22 RBI and 23 runs. … The First Team All-Division pick was equally effective on the mound (4-0, 2.43 ERA, 41 strikeouts, .239 batting average against.
Carlo Acquisto, senior, P/OF
Burrillville
One of several Bronco players who made their presence felt in the batter’s box and on the mound, Acquisto hit .317 with two home runs. … Pitching-wise, he posted a 3-1 record with a 1.87 ERA. … Named Second Team All-Division (for II-A).
Ryan Allen, junior, OF
Lincoln
A consistent performer who avoided any sort of drop-off in production, Allen hit .317 (20 hits) with 14 RBI and 10 runs. … Named First Team All-Division (in I-A).
Michael Bradshaw, junior, P/1B
Cumberland
Any discussions related to the best pitchers in the state this season needs to include Bradshaw. The righthander was the definition of a bulldog every time it was his turn to pitch. In nine starts, he posted a microscopic 0.39 ERA (three earned runs in 54 innings). … Finished 8-1 with one save with a 1.06 WHIP. … Logged five or more innings in eight of his nine starts. … Struck out 59 compared to 16 walks and 41 hits.
Timothy Breen, junior, 1B
St. Raphael
A First Team All-Division selection (for II-A), Breen anchored SRA’s lineup as the cleanup hitter with a .441 average while driving in 18 runs. … Walked 18 times and scored 20 runs.
Michael Cinquantini, sophomore, 3B
Woonsocket
Someone had to protect the Laboy brothers in the lineup and that someone was Cinquantini, who batted .345 out of the cleanup spot. … Named First Team All-Division. … Made tremendous strides defensively as he committed just one error.
Jack Farrell, junior, P/INF
Burrillville
On a senior-dominant Burrillville team, Farrell made his presence felt with a .420 batting average that included 11 doubles and one triple … Was also key on the mound with a 3-0 record while posting a 2.41 ERA. … Named First Team All-Division (for II-A).
Harold Fernandez, freshman, 3B
St. Raphael
Showing no fear as a ninth grader, Fernandez formed a dynamic 1-2 middle-of-the-lineup punch with fellow All-Area pick Breen and ended up leading the Saints in most offensive categories. … The First Team All-Division pick (for II-A) batted .517 while striking out eight times in 58 at-bats. … Produced 13 extra base hits (eight doubles, three triples, two home runs) while driving in 27 runs. … Scored 21 runs.
Garrick Godin, junior, P/3B
Mount St. Charles
A key performer in the batter’s box and on the mound for a MSC squad that returned to the playoffs following a one-year absence, Godin went 4-1 with a 1.16 ERA in 36.1 innings while striking out 54. He allowed six earned runs on the season. … Offensively, he batted .407.
Ethan Harnois, junior, P/1B
North Smithfield
A key contributor with the bat, Harnois finished with a .400 average while driving in 12 and scoring 18 runs. … Injuries limited him to 18 innings but he was effective when out there (3-0, 0.39 ERA, 29 strikeouts, four walks, .113 batting average against). … Named First Team All-Division.
Jonathan Quinn, junior, P/INF
St. Raphael
Started the season pitching out of the bullpen before emerging as a lights-out option at the front end of SRA’s rotation. … Was chosen the Cy Young recipient for Division II-A after posting a 0.59 ERA in 59 innings. The righthander struck out 109 compared to 18 walks while allowing 9 hits and seven runs (five earned). … Went 8-1 with three saves.
Jaymond Labossiere, junior, C/3B
Tolman
Supplied the Tigers with a wallop of an offensive punch: .476 batting average with a .507 on-base percentage and a 1.174 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS). … Displaying tremendous balance and plate coverage, Labossiere was a threat to all parts of the field (10 doubles, one triple). … Named First Team All-Division (for II-A).
Miguel Laboy, senior, 1B
Woonsocket
The No. 3 hitter in the Villa Novans’ lineup was selected MVP of Division II-A after batting .478 (24 hits) with one home run and 20 RBI. … Was also a threat on the base paths (17 steals) and didn’t commit an error. … Respect factor was there as Laboy was intentionally walked nine times.
Missile Laboy, junior, SS
Woonsocket
Flair and excitement went hand and hand with this Novan who was tabbed the Most Outstanding Player in D-II North. … His team-leading 21 stolen bases complimented his one home run and 19 RBI. … Will be on the short list of RIIL players to watch heading into next season.
Scott Penney, junior, SS
Cumberland
Committed to URI, Penney merited a First Team All-Division selection (for I-A) after batting a team-best .414 and posting a .500 on-base percentage and .557 slugging mark. … Scored a Clipper-best 22 runs while driving in 20. … Enjoyed six multi-hit games.
Andrew Ray, sophomore, C
Cumberland
Knowing that the Clippers were desperate for a stabilizing force behind the plate, Ray stepped to the forefront and stabilized the catching spot while also contributing offensively. … Batted .400 with a .487 on-base percentage. … Drove in 15 runs while scoring 18 times. … Committed one error in 152 chances. … Named First Team All-Division (for I-A).
Cole Skinner, senior, P/INF
North Smithfield
The talented righty punctuated his team’s championship with seven innings of shutout ball in the decisive game of the Division III finals against Classical. … He went 5-1 with a 1.62 ERA while striking out 37, walking none, and holding opposing hitters to a .246 average. … The playoff win against the Purple was one of two registered by Skinner during the postseason. … Batted .271 with 13 RBI and 17 runs. … Named First Team All-Division.
Josh Simpson, senior, P/INF
Burrillville
Once again, Simpson ran with the role as the Broncos’ ace pitcher. The righthander turned in a 5-2 record with a 2.39 ERA while striking out 59 while and walking 14 in 44 innings … Was also a force offensively with a .390 average. … Named First Team All-Division (for II-B).
Caden Specht, junior, OF
Lincoln
A major contributor who supplied his fair share of timely hits for the Lions, Specht led the team with a .357 batting average (20 hits) while driving in 14 runs and stealing six bases. … Selected First Team All-Division (for I-A).
Tyler Tremblay, freshman, 2B/OF
St. Raphael
The No. 2 hitter in SRA’s lineup helped set the table for fellow All-Area selections Breen and Fernandez with a .343 average while driving in 10 runs. … Scored 21 times and stole seven bases.
Jaden Violette, junior, P/2B
Woonsocket
Armed with a cool demeanor, Violette stood out on the mound with an 8-2 record while posting a 1.17 ERA. … A two-time First Team All-Division selection, the righthander will once again be a captain next season.
