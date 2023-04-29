CALL/TIMES ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALL MVP: Confidence was the name of the game for Lincoln's Wayne McNamara

Wayne McNamara put a lot of time into his craft last offseason, hoping it would bear substantial fruit for the Lincoln High boys’ basketball team during the 2022-23 season.
“Mostly, it was to help get my confidence level up,” said McNamara. “I trained so hard.”
The face of Lincoln’s special season on the hardwood, McNamara was able to get over the hump and then some as he emerged as one of the purest of pure scorers in Division II. There was a level of efficiency that few could match and helped the junior earn status as MVP of the Call/Times All-Area Boys Basketball Team.
His body of work includes averaging 20 ppg, 8.9 rebounds, 2.9 steals, and two blocks. He collected 10 double-doubles and found his name mentioned on three postseason teams: Third Team All-State, First Team All-Division, and First Team All-Class. The glittering array of accomplishments came for a LHS squad that won 15 league games during the regular season and hosted a state playoff game.
Teams on Lincoln’s schedule were well aware of the impact that McNamara was capable of registering. For him, it was a badge of honor to appear at the top of the scouting report.
“It was great to have the attention on me so my teammates could have more opportunities,” he said. “It was a challenge every night and I embraced it … seeing different defensive schemes. It helped me evolve my game.”
Serving as his team’s focal point was somewhat simplified with the presence of multiple shooters on the Lincoln roster. From fellow junior Camden DiChiara, to seniors Will Denio and Preston DeSousa, and freshman Josh Bergeron, the Lions were able to spread the court with McNamara often facing a 1-on-1 matchup that more often than not worked in his favor.
“The game slowed down for me. I worked on playing with pace and understand how to coordinate better floor spacing with my teammates,” said McNamara.
As for what the parts of his game that he plans to address heading into his senior year, McNamara said, “I want to understand the flow of the game better … the correct reads to make on offense and defense and how to use my opponent’s weaknesses against them instead of playing the same style that I play.”
***
Arranged in alphabetical order via last name, the time has come to pay tribute to those who merited inclusion on the 2022-23 Call/Times All-Area Boys Basketball Team.
Juan Bedoya, junior guard
Blackstone Valley Prep
As dependable as they come, Bedoya scored in double figures in all but one of BVP’s games. His production helped off-set a lack of depth as he averaged 17 ppg, nine rebounds, two blocks and two assists for a Pride squad that finished 13-5 in Division III. Named First Team All-Division and First Team All-Class.
Jayden Cardoso, senior guard
St. Raphael
A dependable performer who seemed to save his best work for crunch time, Cardoso was one of the reasons why the Saints reached the Elite Eight round of the R.I. Open State Tournament. Averaged 13.4 ppg. Named First Team All-Class.
Camden DiChiara, junior guard
Lincoln
A repeat All-Area selection, DiChiara could get hot in a hurry and remain that way for a while. He knocked down the second-most three-pointers in the state (71) and averaged 18 ppg. Named Second Team All-Division and First Team All-Class
Eli Diallo, senior guard
Burrillville
Diallo went into the season knowing he would have to shoulder a significant load and that’s exactly what he did for a Burrillville squad that once again made noise in Division II. Averaged 14.3 ppg, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and shot 76 percent from the foul line. Named Second Team All-Division and First Team All-Class.
Manny Ibidapo, junior forward
Shea
A throwback player of sorts, Ibidapo was a player who flashed numerous post moves as his craftiness around the rim proved to be his greatest asset. Averaged 11.5 ppg and 9.3 rebounds. Named First Team All-Class.
Kalil Fofana, senior guard
Cumberland
Last year’s Call/Times MVP was hampered by injuries at the start of the season as Fofana missed five games. Once he shook off the rust, the Clippers rode his ability to score and lead by example all the way to the Elite Eight of the Open State Tournament. Averaged 18 ppg, seven rebounds and five assists. Named Third Team All-State, Second Team All-Division and First Team All-Class.
Malik Gelinas, junior guard
Tolman
A player who could go off for a big number with little notice, Gelinas knocked down 38 three-pointers on his way to averaging 10.1 ppg. He also pulled down 2.5 rebounds and was named Second Team All-Class.
Isiah Gois, junior guard
Tolman
A repeat All-Area selection, Gois was the undisputed go-to offensive sparkplug for the Tigers. His buzzer-beater against Shea in the Division II playoffs will go down as one of the season’s top moments. He averaged 15.1 ppg and 5.6 rebounds and was named First Team All-Class.
Tyson Green, junior guard
North Smithfield
One of the floor spacers on a Northmen squad that lost just once in league play during the regular season and earned the top seed in the Division III playoffs, Green averaged 8.4 ppg along with 5.2 assists, six rebounds, and 1.4 steals. Named First Team All-Division and First Team All-Class.
Abdoulaye Kourouma, senior center
Woonsocket
A 55 percent shooter from the floor who seemed to scoop up every ball in his vicinity, Kourouma averaged 7.9 ppg and 10.6 rebounds. He also averaged 2.3 blocks. Named First Team All-Class.
Malik Matanmi, senior forward
Shea
The power and sheer athleticism made Matanmi an almost impossible cover. His ability to finish with flair at the rim helped him average 16.1 ppg and 8.4 rebounds. Named First Team All-Class.
Alex Maia, senior center
Central Falls
A strong leader who took his captaincy role seriously, Maia never hesitated to show off his strength and athleticism to the benefit of the Warriors. Averaged 14 ppg and eight rebounds. Named First Team All-Class.
Nolan Serfain, junior forward
Burrillville
The jump to full-time varsity duty didn’t faze Serfain in the slightest bit. He averaged a double-double on the season (11.7 ppg, 12 rebounds) as he emerged as a rocksteady force on both ends of the court. Named First Team All-Class.
Niyo White, senior guard
St. Raphael
A repeat selection to the All-Area team, White helped lead the Saints to their best season in quite some time. His ability to score in a variety of ways helped him average 16.5 ppg. Named First Team All-League.
Alvendez Viera-Dones, junior center
North Smithfield
A 6-foot-5 imposing figure who got better as the season went along, Viera-Dones led a Northmen team that stressed sharing the ball in scoring (11 ppg). He also pulled down 8.8 rebounds per game and collected 1.3 steals. Named Second Team All-Division and First Team All-Class.
