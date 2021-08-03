CALL/TIMES ALL-AREA GOLF TEAM: Burrillville's Trimble saved his best for last

By his own admission, Jake Trimble had an up-and-down regular season on the links.
“I two pretty good rounds,” said the 2021 Burrillville High graduate – those two rounds seeing him post nine-hole scores of 37 and 38. “My other two rounds were 43 and 44. I blew up those days. It was disappointing, but I definitely made up for it.”
Did Trimble ever.
Sticking with his self-assessment – golfers love it when “up-and-down” comes into play – Trimble sat in 10th place after shooting plus-six 77 on the first day of the RIIL High School Golf Championships. He sat seven shots off the pace set by La Salle freshman/Cumberland native Max Jackson.
Catching Jackson seemed a longshot for Trimble and the rest of the field heading into Day 2 of states. That proved to be the case as he won by a comfortable seven-shot margin.
In Trimble’s case, the quest to see how high he could climb up the leaderboard proved most rewarding.
With a minus-one 70, Trimble walked away from the challenging Cranston track with his first-ever 18-hole score in red figures. He also claimed a second-place finish with a two-day total of plus-five 147.
That’s what you call making up for it a major way, not to mention putting an exclamation point on recognizing Trimble as MVP of the 2021 Call/Times All-Area Golf Team.
Looking back on his ability to shave seven strokes off his first-round state meet score, Trimble said, “It was about making putts, but before that, I was putting myself in good positions. When I birdied three straight holes [five through seven], all of those putts were within 10 feet. I was hitting good approach shots.”
The impressive aspect of Trimble’s fine round is that his score held up while those who were ahead of him after Day 1 were still on the course. He finished one stroke ahead of East Greenwich’s Jack McMullen and was two shots better than Bishop Hendricken’s Ricky Angeli.
“It was tight the entire day,” said Trimble. “Angeli was tied with me going into his last hole. I watched him come down 18 and he ended up making double [bogey]. Standing next to my coach [Craig Boucher] and my buddy Cam [DeSante, Burrillville senior-to-be], it was a great sense of accomplishment.”
Burrillville was known as the toast of the Northern Division golf scene during Trimble’s freshman and sophomore years. The Broncos posted a 27-1 mark over the 2018 and 2019 seasons and appeared primed and ready to make another run at the division championship in 2020 – a season that never got the chance to tee it up due to COVID-19. Burrillville posted a 2-3 record this spring.
“We had a really good team, but when we lost our season, I was playing golf probably three to four times per week,” said Trimble. “I knew even back then that the [2021 season] was going to be more of an individual thing than a team thing because we lost so many [seniors who graduated in 2020].”
If Trimble isn’t working at Crystal Lake Golf Club, chances are you’ll find him on the 18-hole track that’s located on Route 102 in Burrillville. He’s also a member of Raceway Golf Club in Thompson, Conn.
Trimble’s profile picture on Twitter features him holding the runner-up plaque. Standing next to him is his father Matt, someone who has loomed large in his development.
“I owe it all to him. He introduced me to the game. Even before I started taking lessons and getting into it, he was always a coach to me,” said the younger Trimble. “He’s taught me all the strategy that I know. I’ve learned a lot from other people about the game, but he’s the one who taught me how to score … course management and how to put together a really good round.”
Trimble is heading to Bryant University with the hope of walking on the Bulldog golf team. He’s already been in contact with the program’s head coach, Charlie Blanchard. He plans to tee it up at the RIGA Junior Amateur that will run from August 9-13 at Rhode Island Country Club.
CALL/TIMES ALL-AREA GOLF HONORABLE MENTIONS
Carter Delmore, senior, Cumberland
Cam DeSante, junior, Burrillville
Nick Emery, freshman, St. Raphael
Brendan Johnson, senior, Cumberland
Ryan Tremblay, junior, North Smithfield
