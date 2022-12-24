CALL/TIMES BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Burrillville turning over new leaf; North Smithfield, Mount St. Charles seek to make noise in Division III

Scan the rosters of the area’s boys’ basketball programs and you’ll notice a certain pigskin-themed trend.
Those who toiled on the gridiron for several long months before switching to the hardwood might not have been afforded much of a break from the action, yet it’s clear that time waits for no one when switching seasons on the fly. The switch must be flipped and done so in short order.
The starting quarterbacks from this past season’s teams at Cumberland (Evan Spencer), Burrillville (Logan Gelinas), North Smithfield (Cole Vowels), Davies Tech (Antonio Cabral) and Woonsocket (Daunte Melton) are all hooping it up this winter. Fresh off helping St. Raphael capture the Division II Super Bowl, Moses Meus has traded in his cleats for sneakers. Football-turned-basketball players of note can also be found at Tolman (Maurice Hill), Central Falls (Alex Maia, Andreni Maldonado) and Lincoln (Brady Mellon).
Getting back to the action on the hardwood, the Call/Times sports department has once again left no stone unturned in the pursuit of piecing together a preview that sets out with the intention of shining a light on the players from every single one of the teams within the circulation area.
In terms of contenders, Division II would be a nice place to start with Lincoln, Shea, and Tolman possessing the necessary ingredients to make a splash within the division and at the statewide level. Roster subtractions at Burrillville and Mount St. Charles represent a chance for players previously in a supporting role to make a greater impact, while North Smithfield hopes the phrase “another year older, another year wiser” comes into play this winter.
Enough talk. Let’s get down to brass tacks and highlight each team that’s arranged in alphabetical order within the corresponding division:
DIVISION I
CUMBERLAND
Head coach: Gary Reedy
2021-22 regular-season results: 6-12 (Division I-B)
2022 postseason results: Defeated Westerly (48-40) in D-I Preliminary Round; Lost to Smithfield (53-46) in D-I Quarterfinals.
Returning players: Kalil Fofana, senior guard; Andrew Ramos, senior guard/forward; Mason Moniz, senior guard; Taye Meerbott, senior guard; Joseph Parenteau, senior guard; Connor Allard, junior guard; Luke Plumer, junior forward; Hunter Zancan, junior guard/forward; Christian Cotto.
Notable newcomers: Andrew Nocera, sophomore guard; Evan Spencer, sophomore forward.
Outlook: Things should be a bit settled when Fofana – one of the top scorers in the state – returns from a knee injury that’s kept him out the past several weeks. Last year’s choice for Call/Times All-Area MVP owns all the tricks when it comes to finding ways to putting the ball in the hoop. … Allard will be counted on to supply firepower from the outside. … Ramos has the height to play down low and the footspeed to beat his man off the dribble. … The starting point guard, Parenteau was named a captain along with Fofana, Plumer and Ramos. … Plumer is undersized but doesn’t let that deter him when it comes to mixing things up in the paint on both ends of the floor. … Tall and lanky just like his older brother Jackson, Zancan moves into the starting lineup this season. For now, he’s one of four juniors in the starting lineup. … Moniz will be one of Reedy’s first options as part of a bench unit that’s deep for the first time in recent memory. … Meerbott’s toughness is an important ingredient as a reserve. … Nocera’s speed is blinding and has the capability to serve as a gamechanger. … Spencer is dealing with an injury he sustained during football season. He will supply depth in the frontcourt. … Cotto stands 6-foot-4, the tallest player on a Cumberland roster that doesn’t feature a ton of size.
Head coach’s take: “With Kalil out, the other kids are finding their niche and learning how to develop their own games. Hopefully he doesn’t have to do everything when he comes back.”
WOONSOCKET
Head coach: Dennis Harmon
2021-22 regular-season results: 5-13 (Division I-C)
2022 postseason results: Lost to Smithfield (43-35) in D-I Preliminary Round.
Returning players: Abdoulaye Kourouma, senior center/forward; Aarik Webster, senior forward; Jamaury Barr, junior guard/forward; Andre Bell, junior guard/forward; Antonio Delgado, junior guard; Daunte Melton, junior guard; Jeriel Vazquez, junior guard.
Notable newcomers: Demitri Brin, sophomore guard; Aaron Kelly, sophomore forward.
Outlook: There’s a raw element to this year’s Novan squad that could prove to give opposing teams fits if it becomes fully tapped. … The captains are Vazquez, Melton, and Webster. … Bell and Kourouma are two major pieces. The former will serve as the lead guard while the latter is expected to shore up the interior. ‘They’re both interchangeable scoring-wise,” said Harmon. … Barr is working his way back from an injury. His best asset is beating his man off the dribble. … Among the reserves, Delgado will serve as his team’s top three-point threat. … Playing off the ball should benefit Melton. “I like him coming off screens,” said Harmon. … A bouncy sort whose range extends to the free-throw line, Webster will be needed to contribute on the rebounding front.
Head coach’s take: “We found a way to win [to capture the Mount St. Charles Summer League] and the fight shown by the guys was impressive. Even when the shots aren’t falling, they keep pushing and pushing some more. They play for each other.”
DIVISION II
BURRILLVILLE
Head coach: Kevin Randall
2021-22 regular-season results: 10-8 (Division II)
2022 postseason results: Defeated St. Raphael (47-34) in D-II Preliminary Round; Defeated Tolman (49-42) in D-II Quarterfinals; Defeated Wheeler (57-47) in D-III Semifinals; Lost to Shea (39-38) in D-II Championship Game; Defeated Portsmouth (63-30) in Open State Tournament Preliminary Round; Lost to Classical (52-39) in Open State Tournament Sweet 16 Round.
Returning players: Eli Diallo, senior guard; Charlie Bergin, junior guard.
Notable newcomers: Logan Gelinas, sophomore guard; Jack DiChiaro, sophomore guard; Nolan Serfain, junior forward; Jordan Furtado, sophomore guard; Frank Bergin, sophomore guard; Anthony Navas, senior guard.
Outlook: The core that was responsible for back-to-back appearances in the Division II finals has graduated with the Broncos now turning over a new leaf as it relates to roster makeup. … Diallo is a pure scorer who can put the ball in the basket in a variety of ways. The guard will be a marked man as it will be incumbent upon him to mix up his offensive repertoire. … Bergin will be relied upon heavily defensively and supplying firepower from the outside. He’s regarded as one of the best perimeter shooters in the division. … Diallo and Bergin are the captains. … Serafin and DiChiaro will man the frontcourt – two players without a lot of experience but with a lot of potential. … From quarterbacking the Broncos, Gelinas steps in as Burrillville’s starting point guard.
Head coach’s take: “Expectations remain high after the runs we made the last two seasons. A lot of new chess pieces are on the chess board, so it'll be on the coaching staff to figure out how to use them best. We always hang our hats on defense, and that won't change. The question will be, who can step up to be our go-to lockdown defender? Rebounding is the number one concern entering the season after what we graduated from last year's frontcourt. Nolan and Jack have big shoes to fill, literally and figuratively, and I know they are up to the task.”
LINCOLN
Head coach: Jeremy Wilner
2021-22 regular-season results: 7-11 (Division II)
2022 postseason results: Lost to Rogers (75-38) in D-II Preliminary Round.
Returning players: Tyler Dickinson, senior forward; Elisieus Cooper, senior guard; Preston DeSousa, senior guard; Will Denio, senior guard; Brady Mellen, junior forward; Wayne McNamara, junior guard; Camden DiChiara, junior guard; Austin Noel, junior forward; David Iasimone, junior forward; Jackson Colton, sophomore guard.
Notable newcomers: Kam Clemetson, senior guard; Joshua Bergeron, freshman guard.
Outlook: A first-time varsity head coach, Wilner couldn’t have walked into a better situation than the one he did. From length, to athleticism, to shooting ability, the Lions appear to have a number of bases covered to be regarded as a contender in D-II. … McNamara is the LHS player with the most offensive ability. He won’t have to shoulder the scoring burden by his lonesome as DiChiara, DeSousa, Denio, and Bergeron are more than capable of scoring 15-plus points on a given night. … The size component is taken care of by the 6-foot-9 Dickinson, also regarded as a strong passer by his head coach. … Clemetson has been a pleasant early-season surprise, morphing from only being regarded as defensive-oriented player to someone who you can run a play for on the offensive end. … Whether it’s stepping in to draw charges or diving on the floor for loose balls, Mellon told his coach that no one will be tougher on the floor than him. … The captains are Dickinson, Denio, DeSousa, and McNamara.
Head coach’s take: “The biggest thing we preach is making a play for someone else. We have a lot of pieces but it’s about trusting each other. We want to push the ball ahead and understand that aggressive man-to-man defense is going to help generate our offense.”
ST. RAPHAEL
Head coach: Ruben Garces
2021-22 regular-season results: 9-9 (Division II)
2022 postseason results: Lost to Burrillville (47-34) in D-II Preliminary Round.
Returning players: Niyo White, senior guard; Moses Meus, senior forward; Jonah Venditto, senior guard; Jayden Cardoso, senior guard; Nathan Hernandez, senior guard; Scott Palardy, senior forward; Jalen Antoine, junior forward; Ian Bing, sophomore forward.
Notable newcomers: Jason Alarcorn, senior forward.
Outlook: On paper, the Saints feature enough pieces to make noise this winter. What Garces wants to see is better discipline and consistency from his group. “We’re trying to play team ball,” said Garces. … A dynamic scorer, White enters each game as the SRA player who opposing teams are seeking to neutralize. … Venditto and Palardy were lauded by Garces for the work that each put in during the offseason. Venditto’s forte is shooting while Palardy brings energy. … Undersized, Meus always seems to find a way when the ball is near the rim. … Bing is another low-post option who can step out and guard the perimeter. … The hope is that Cardoso can take some of the scoring burden off White’s shoulders.
Head coach’s take: “Talent can’t win every game. We’re going to keep working and see where that takes us.”
SHEA
Head coach: James Sorrentine
2021-22 regular-season results: 15-3 (Division II)
2022 postseason results: Defeated Hope (67-52) in D-II Quarterfinals; Defeated Rogers (65-51) in D-II Semifinals; Defeated Burrillville (39-38) in D-II Championship Game; Defeated Chariho (69-53) in Open State Tournament Sweet 16 Round; Lost to Rogers (51-49) in Open State Tournament Quarterfinals.
Returning players: Malik Matanmi, senior forward.
Notable newcomers: Jason Smith, senior forward; Adrian Kawreh, senior guard; Manny Ibidapo, junior forward; Kiki Silva, junior guard; Devontae Cruz, junior guard; Jayden Sanchez, freshman forward.
Outlook: The roster turnover is significant as Matanmi is the lone returning varsity starter back from last year’s D-II winner. Still, if you’re a new varsity head coach like Sorrentine, you couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to coach a player who knows what it takes to win. Blessed with a quick first step who can finish with flair at the rim, Matanmi was praised by Sorrentine for his leadership skills. “Not just vocally but his work ethic,” said the coach. “He encouraged the guys to get in the gym.” … Long and lanky, Ibidapo understood that a bigger role awaited and has met the challenge head on. … For now, Silva and Smith will serve as key sparks off the bench. … Sanchez might be listed as a ninth grader but per Sorrentine, “he’s ready to play the varsity game and going to help us as the year goes on.” … On a Shea team that needed to replenish its options at guard, Cruz has stepped in and supplied consistency.
Head coach’s take: “I couldn’t have asked for a better leader than Malik. He’s someone who’s been there and communicated to the other guys about the work that’s needed to be done in order to get better as a group.”
TOLMAN
Head coach: Mike Neal
2021-22 regular-season results: 16-2 (Division II)
2022 postseason results: Lost to Burrillville (49-42) in D-II Quarterfinals; Defeated Mount Hope (65-56) in Open State Tournament Sweet 16 Round; Lost to Classical (63-46) in Open State Tournament Quarterfinals.
Returning players: Dembo Konte, senior forward/center; Isaiah Gois, junior guard/forward; Mark Gelinas, junior guard/forward.
Notable newcomers: Jaiden Perry, senior guard; Maurice Hill, senior guard/forward; Pape Fall, junior center/forward; Daniel Saulsby, junior forward.
Outlook: A first-time varsity head coach who is switching Pawtucket public school allegiances, after graduating from Shea High and spending the past several years as a Raider assistant coach, Neal inherited a situation that’s short on returnees from last year’s Tolman squad that captured last year’s regular-season championship. The cupboard, however, is far from bare as players who cut their teeth at the JV level and were instrumental in Tolman capturing the freshman state championship have graduated to the varsity level. … Neal is willing to put Gois, Perry, and Gelinas up there when the discussion centers on top trios in Division II. … The high number of newcomers has thrust Gois into a leadership position. Once again, he’ll serve as Tolman’s “point forward” as his ability to break down defenses will be just as essential as his scoring ability. … More touches await Gelinas, who might be the top shooter on the roster. … A transfer from Cumberland High, Perry will be counted on to serve as a pest in the passing lanes and walk the fine line of scoring and involving his teammates. … Undersized but undeterred, Konte will anchor the Tigers’ low post efforts. … Fall looks the part of a rugged big man. The expectation is that he along with Saulsby and Hill will supply toughness off the bench.
Head coach’s take: “I’m thankful and grateful for the group I inherited. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms. They’re eager to be coached. We just don’t want to celebrate what they achieve on the court. We want to celebrate what they do in the classroom.”
DIVISION III
BLACKSTONE VALLEY PREP
Head coach: Kevin Payatte
2021-22 regular-season results: 11-7 (Division III-B)
2022 postseason results: Defeated Central Falls (46-42) in D-III Preliminary Round; Lost to Times2 Academy (64-43) in D-III Quarterfinals.
Returning players: Xavier Coleman, senior guard; Urias Brooks, senior forward; Liam Carroll, senior guard; Quentin Blouin, junior guard; Ethan Sou, junior guard; Juan Bedoya, junior guard; Dante Lewis, junior guard; Christian Oyedele, junior forward.
Notable newcomers: Sylvian Anes, sophomore forward.
Outlook: The Pride return four starters: Coleman and Blouin along with All-Division selections Sou and Bedoya. … Blouin has the capability of getting on a roll from the perimeter. … The strength of the program resides in the junior class, which should work in BVP’s favor this season and moving forward. … The captains are Coleman, Brooks, and Carroll. … Lewis is expected to see significant playing time. … Brooks has been a part of BVP’s program for several years but has missed a number of games for a variety of different reasons. If the Pride can keep him on the court, the odds work in the team’s favor as it relates to receiving a boost.
Head coach’s take: “We have a small roster in terms of numbers, but I like the approach this team has taken in the early part of the season. If we can stay together, this team should be a challenge each time we step on the court this winter.”
CENTRAL FALLS
Head coach: Jeff Doucette
2021-22 regular-season results: 8-10 (Division III-C)
2022 postseason results: Lost to Blackstone Valley Prep (64-43) in D-III Quarterfinals.
Returning players: Alex Maia, senior center; Ian Grace, senior Guard; Andreni Maldonado, senior guard; Moises Maldonado, junior forward.
Notable newcomers: Jamilson De Pina, sophomore center; Leandro Rojas, sophomore forward; Julian Ortiz, junior guard; Elijah LaPorte, senior forward; Didiel Rivera, senior forward; Chandre Nobre, senior center; Branden Schenck, senior guard; Alex Rodriguez, senior forward.
Outlook: Maia and Grace are the two captains. Per Doucette, “They are truly extensions of the coaching staff and lead by example on and off the court. Alex was a first team all-league player last season. He is an explosive athlete that gets up and down the floor very quickly. He is a good shooter and finishes strong at the rim. Ian starts at the shooting guard spot and is a very unselfish player and a good spot-up shooter. He is our best defender and matches up against the other team’s best guard.” … Andreni Maldonado is CF’s starting point guard and owns a pass-first mentality. “He is quick and a solid defender,” said Doucette. … Players poised for breakout seasons are junior forward Moises Maldonado, Rojas, and DePina. All three underclassmen put in a lot of work in the offseason and have seen it translate to increased roles. Moises Maldonado is a shooter/scorer, while Rojas will be a building block for not just this season but for future campaigns. De Pina is the sixth man and someone who knows how to use his body to his advantage, whether it’s displaying a soft touch around the basket or serving as a rim protector.
Head coach’s take: “The coaching staff is excited for this season. The guys have committed to our philosophy on defense and to our challenge to get better every day. From what I’ve seen, the sky’s the limit for this team. We have great senior leadership and underclassmen ready to learn and contribute. As we say every day, defense wins games, rebounding wins championships.”
DAVIES TECH
Head coach: Bob Morris
2021-22 regular-season results: 12-6 (Division III-C)
2022 postseason results: Defeated Mount St. Charles (67-40) in D-III Preliminary Round; Lost to Moses Brown (59-53) in D-III Quarterfinals.
Returning players: Kanz Giwa, senior guard; Antonio Cabral, senior guard; Joshua Jean-Baptiste, senior guard; Nathan Borden, senior guard; Justin Frias, senior center; Marc Preira, senior center; Corey Teap, senior guard; Nathan Borden, sophomore guard.
Notable newcomers: Elton Gomes, junior guard; Javon Jesus, junior guard; Edrickson Coelho Ramos, junior guard.
Outlook: The Patriots welcome back two starters and expect several returning non-starters and those who played at the JV level last season to receive significant bumps in playing time. … The captains are Cabral, Giwa, and Jean-Baptiste. … For the second straight season, Davies is tasked with moving on after seeing the previous year’s top scorer move on via graduation. … The Patriots are back-to-back subdivision winners.
Head coach’s take: “This season we will need everyone to step up and work hard if we have any chance at playoffs. We are looking to get better every game. Our goal is to make the playoffs and hopefully make a run.”
MOUNT ST. CHARLES
Head coach: Henry Coleman
2021-22 regular-season results: 7-11 (Division III-B)
2022 postseason results: Lost to Davies Tech (67-40) in D-III Preliminary Round.
Returning players: Cole Wyatt, senior guard; Cam Giles, senior forward; Jack Ellis, senior forward; Brady Garthee, senior forward; Connor Robillard, junior guard; Clyde Shannon, junior guard; Michael Hebert, junior guard.
Notable newcomers: Emmanuel Adeyeye, junior guard; Peter Burke, junior guard.
Outlook: The three captains are arguably the straws that stir the proverbial drink as Giles, Wyatt and Ellis check off a number of important boxes. … A three-year varsity player, Giles can score from the outside and is capable of taking his man off the bounce. … The headliner of a guard-heavy squad, Wyatt is someone who the Mounties will turn to when the shot clock winds down. He brings athleticism and a multifaceted offensive game. He can also cause issues on the defensive end. … Ellis uses his height (6-foot-2) to his advantage when it comes to mixing it up inside on both ends of the floor. He can also step outside and be effective from 15 feet. … Robillard is a trusty option off the bench. He will be leaned on for his rugged defense but can also supply offense when the shot presents itself. … Shannon has the best shooting range on the team. … From double-digit rebounds to eight or more assists, Adeyeye can stuff the stat sheet. “He has great court vision and is really unselfish,” said Coleman. … Hebert is working his way back from a back injury. He will help shore up the ballhandling department. … Burke is another offensive option among Mount’s reserves.
Head coach’s take: “This group is unselfish. There’s great team chemistry. They just want to win are willing to do whatever it takes, especially on the defensive end. Practice has been phenomenal since Day 1 and it has carried over to the regular season. Looking forward to seeing what happens over these upcoming months when we have a full roster.”
NORTH SMITHFIELD
Head coach: Brandon DiPaola
2021-22 regular-season results: 9-9 (Division III-D)
2022 postseason results: Defeated Prout (59-48) in D-III Preliminary Round; Lost to Mount Hope (56-41) in D-III Quarterfinals.
Returning players: Issiah Chauvin, senior forward; Azariah Chauvin, senior guard; Carter Deslauriers, junior forward; Alvendz Viera Dones, junior center; Aidan Bienvenue, junior guard; Tyson Green, junior guard; Anthony Paiva, junior guard.
Notable newcomers: None.
Outlook: The talent is spread out among this year’s Northmen with DiPaola noting, “We have the deepest and most balanced team that I have had in all my years at North Smithfield. We don’t have one guy that will average 20 points a game. We have multiple guys who can score 20 on any night.” … With Viera Dones being the lone true big on the roster, expect the Northmen to deploy plenty of five-guard lineups. … The captains are Chauvin, Vowels and Viera Dones. … A First-Team All-League performer last season, Bienvenue is one of three returning starters. The other two are Deslauriers and Green.
Head coach’s take: “I am very excited for this season. This group has played together in travel ball for years under our JV coach [Anthony Pavia]. We have a great group that has a special bond. The core has been playing varsity for three or four years so they are well versed in how we want to play. Not having one player dominate the scoring will make for a fun, high-paced offense. We are excited to watch this group grow throughout the year.”
