CALL/TIMES GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK MVP: Clippers' Ducharme delivered

Her mind was focused on serves and spikes, yet Nicolette Ducharme never wavered in her quest to keep her skills sharp during the longer-than-usual break between the high school indoor track season and the outdoor season.
There were goals in the circle that she wished to accomplish in her final go-around as a RIIL participant before turning the page and starting a new throwing chapter at Brown University. In some respects, Ducharme was being asked to walk a fine line during the “Fall II” gap season that included girls’ volleyball – a sport season that took place much later than normal due to COVID-19.
The hammer, the shot put, the discuss … those are the events that came to define her four years at Cumberland. She succeeded in checking off the box that’s marked “state champion” upon capturing the indoor state title in the girls’ shot put this past February. Ducharme, however, wanted more. She had a burning desire to leave an indelible mark during the outdoor track season.
She was also keenly aware that practice time for track events would be at a premium. After all, Ducharme was in the midst of a volleyball campaign with the Clippers. Whenever a break in the volleyball schedule arose, the odds were pretty good that you could find Ducharme in the throwing area located behind the track at Tucker Field.
One day, the volleyball world collided with track.
On April 27, Ducharme won the women’s shot put at the inaugural Ocean State Running Track & Field series that was held at Conley Stadium. The same day, she participated in Cumberland’s Division I volleyball playoff match at North Kingstown.
“I had to continue practicing [track] throughout [the volleyball season], but it was definitely a struggle juggling everything,” said Ducharme. “I didn’t practice as much as I would have normally, but once the outdoor season started, I knew I had to be ready right from the beginning. I didn’t want to mess around. I wanted to be very serious.”
Armed with determination, Ducharme returned to Conley Stadium for the outdoor state meet that took place the last Saturday in June. It was a day to savor – two individual titles in the shot put and discus along with CHS record-breaking throws in the shot and hammer.
Not too shabby for someone who felt she had a bit of catching up to do in reference to her volleyball commitment that for COVID-related reasons happened to fall smack dab between track seasons.
Ultimately, Ducharme proved to be in a class all by herself, hence why it was an easy call to name her MVP of the Call/Times Girls’ Outdoor Track & Field Team. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Ducharme was also the paper’s MVP choice for the Girls’ Indoor Track Team.
You can call her a multiple state champion. You can also dub her a tireless worker who isn’t afraid to experiment for the sake of possible improvement. Along those lines, Ducharme overhauled her approach in the shot put in the days leading up to the state meet. The end result was achieving a career-best 42 feet, 3 inches.
“I had a gut feeling that it was going to be a good meet,” said Ducharme, who opted for the rotational after utilizing the glide approach for as long as she’s thrown the shot put.
Feeding off the adrenaline of her victory in the shot put, Ducharme registered a personal-best throw of 121-5 to win the state title in the girls’ discus. She opened the state meet with a third-place showing in hammer throw with a distance of 155-10 that broke her school record by five inches.
“That was the happiest I’ve been during my four years,” said Ducharme when asked about winning the discuss. “It’s a similar movement between rotational shot [put] and discuss. I had just done so well in the shot and thought I could do extremely well in the discus if I used the same technique.
“It was a great way to end it,” she added. “I’m extremely thankful. Everything came together.”
In addition to her state meet for the books, Ducharme captured titles in the shot put and discus in the girls’ Northern Division and Class A meets. She narrowly missed out on earning All-American status at the NASF Nationals held in Eugene, Ore., though Ducharme did set a PR in the hammer en route to placing seventh (160-2).
The time Ducharme spent at Oregon’s historic Hayward Field allowed her to finally get some face-to-face time with Craig Kinsley, her soon-to-be throws coach at Brown.
“I knew him from all the phone calls, but I had yet to meet him in-person,” said Ducharme.
Ducharme is planning to compete in the USATF Junior Olympics that are scheduled to begin July 26 in Jacksonville. She also plans to participate in a few in-state meets before heading off to Brown.
“I’m going to keep throwing,” said Ducharme.
You would expect nothing less.
***
Ducharme may have been in her own stratosphere, yet that doesn’t mean there weren’t other noteworthy achievements among the locals who participate in girls’ outdoor track. Let’s give them their proper due as we unveil the Call/Times All-Area Team.
Rachael Mongeau, senior, St. Raphael
A long-distance runner who never backs down from a challenge, Mongeau battled back from an early hole to place a respectable fourth in the girls’ 3,000-meter run at states (11:00.86). The Momouth University-bound Mongeau earned two silver medals at the girls’ Class C meet after posting a time of 4:56.73 in the 1,500 and 2:30.24 in the 800.
Lucy Noris, junior, Blackstone Valley Prep
She was the top local female performer at the Class C meet as Noris clocked in at 4:54.14 to capture the 1,500 and 2:27.11 to win the 800. She also won the 3,000 at the Northern Division Championship (11:03.12).
Piper O’Connell, senior, Mount St. Charles
The javelin is O’Connell’s specialty. She won said event at the Northern Division meet (111 feet, 6 inches) and the Class C meet (111-8) before placing third at the state meet (114 feet on the nose).
Hayley Chartier, senior, Lincoln
The Northern Division champ in the hammer (165-7), Chartier took home three medals at the state meet by placing second in the shot put (37-4), fourth in the hammer (155-10), and sixth in the discus (103-2).
Cumberland 4x800 relay (sophomore Grace Carr, freshman Summer Sartini, senior Liz Pickering, and senior Olivia Belt).
Captured fourth place at the state meet with a personal-best time of 9:37.95 that was six seconds faster than the previous fastest time that was registered at the Class A meet that saw the same quartet finish first (9:43.12).
