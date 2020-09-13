CAM I AM: Recalling the time when the Patriots' new QB was named a starter in high school

FOXBORO – A high school football head coach from Georgia can now lay claim to sharing common ground with a six-time Super Bowl-winning NFL head coach.
Similar to Bill Belichick, Dallas Allen informed Cam Newton that he was going to be the starting quarterback. When the time came for Newton to take snaps for real for Atlanta’s Westlake High School, it was a move that was made purely out of necessity. In New England, Newton’s ascension to the No. 1 QB spot on the depth chart was the result of the new guy arriving on the scene and beating out the competition – in this case, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.
“There was no doubt in my book,” said Allen, Newton’s head coach for all four years at Westlake, when asked about Newton starting Sunday’s season opener against Miami at a fan-less Gillette Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff).
In an effort to link the past with the present, Allen late last week was asked to hop into his personal time machine and reminisce about Newton making the switch from holding the clipboard as the backup to becoming Westlake’s most influential player on the field.
“It wasn’t much of a conversation. Basically, he became the starting quarterback by default,” said Allen.
The day before the game, Westlake’s starting QB – a senior – broke the tip of his finger on his throwing hand after hitting the top of a teammate’s helmet. Then a sophomore, Newton’s time had arrived to become fully acquainted with the “next man up” mentality that’s so prevalent within football’s culture. It was sink or swim time – not to mention too late for Allen and his assistant coaches to re-script the offense.
In the fall of 2004, a baptism by fire awaited.
“It’s your time. Time to play with the big boys,” said Allen about the message he gave to a teenage Newton. “He stepped in and did a pretty good job. He got in there and held his own.
“The plays we called, we made sure we had confidence in him when we put the ball in his hands,” Allen added. “The more he played, the more rope we gave him.”
The thumb injury that opened the door for Newton was so dire that the Westlake senior quarterback had trouble holding the football. Essentially, he was lost for the season. Different personnel packages was put in that allowed Newton to make plays with his arm and feet, yet that didn’t mean Allen was ready to place absolute faith in his novice varsity quarterback.
“Just protect the football. If you see a change, give me a nod. If you don’t, don’t go trying to play a cowboy. He followed instructions, but when he did change, he changed for the better. The first thing we would ask him when he came to the sidelines was, ‘What did you see?’” said Allen. “This is your offense. You’ve got to lead by example. You’re the coach on the field.”
Noted Tony Slaton, Newton’s position coach/offensive coordinator at Westlake High, “It was more about giving him confidence which in turn allowed him to become more of a vocal leader.”
Along those lines, the last thing you wanted to be was a Westlake teammate who did something that incurred the wrath of Newton.
“There were times when Cam would get frustrated if the offensive line or the running backs didn’t do their jobs. They had to answer to Cam. I’ve seen him slap many helmets on many days,” said Allen. “That made his teammates raise their game because they didn’t want to let him down.”
Fast forwarding to 2020, Allen expounded further about why he wasn’t surprised to learn about Belichick tabbing his former star pupil as New England’s starter.
“Deep down inside, I knew he would be the choice. I know Cam and his capabilities. His stature in the game is a step above a lot of guys,” said Allen. “He’s been in the league for 10 years. He’s been a starter. He knows how to run an offense.”
As for Newton being appointed a captain in his first season with his new team, Allen said, “Cam is the type of person who’s going to elevate everybody else. He’s going to make them play better. He’s in a role that’s fitted for him.”
Two coaches from Newton’s past believe a fresh start in New England will work wonders after back-to-back injury-plagued seasons in Carolina.
“I know where he’s at mentally. He’s in a very happy place within himself. He’s ready to be the best teammate he can be,” said Slaton. “It’s almost like his rookie season again, starting all over. He feels refreshed. He’s healthy. He always holds himself to high expectations and wants to go out and prove all the critics and doubters wrong.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.