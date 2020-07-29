Cam Newton's high school coach: "If he's healthy and well, I think you're getting ready to see New England back in the Super Bowl"

On the eve of Cam Newton opening a new NFL chapter with the New England Patriots, the quarterback’s high school head coach recalled a past episode and how Newton came out stronger on the other side.
“Even though he was at the top of the food chain as far as college is concerned, it was a blessing he went to Blinn. He became the first pick in the draft,” said Dallas Allen, who coached Newton all four years at Atlanta’s Westlake High School.
Reached by phone last week, Allen was referring to Newton’s well-publicized exit from the University of Florida and how his former signal caller bounced back from a stormy period in his life.
The quest to restore his reputation took Newton to Texas-based Blinn College where he won the 2009 junior college football national championship. The following year at Auburn University, he claimed the Heisman Trophy and was the focal point of an SEC program that captured the BCS National Championship. By April 2011, Newton once again stood tall when the Carolina Panthers took him with the top selection in the NFL Draft.
After back-to-back injury-plagued seasons that lowered the curtain on the Newton era in Carolina, the 31-year-old seeks a fresh start in a new market. Allen has seen this script before. He needs no reminders of Newton’s rampant resurgence after his football stock took a significant hit after what ensued at Florida.
In the case of Newton and the NFL operation located in Foxboro, Allen envisions a sequel that if carried out appropriately could rival how Newton restored his luster once before.
“I’m praying this situation [with the Patriots] could be the same thing. Even though he was the face of the league and this and that, he got injured and had to fight through pain and things of that nature,” said Allen. “Going to New England is a match made in heaven. If he’s healthy and well, I think you’re getting ready to see New England back in the Super Bowl.”
***
Allen spent 26 years as the head coach at Westlake. During Newton’s ninth-grade season, Allen pulled him up to varsity after one of the quarterbacks broke his finger the day before the game. At the time, Newton’s older brother Cecil was Westlake’s starting center.
“He worked with the scouting team and did pretty well,” said Allen about the impressions he drew from the freshman year version of Newton. “It was a stepping-stone performance, but we also realized he was going to be our future.”
Newton went from holding a clipboard and mimicking what the first-string defense might see by the end of his sophomore year at Westlake.
“We put him in situations where he could throw. He had a pretty good arm, but if his arm wasn’t what we needed at the time, we used his legs,” said Allen. “By his junior year, he had shot up to where he was 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3. As he progressed, he got bigger. When he went to college and came back to visit, he was even bigger.
“He got into the weight room as did the rest of the players, but Cam was that type of kid where it was God given. Whereas a lot of kids had to work hard, he already had those attributes,” Allen added. “We always said that if we have Cam Newton on the field, we have a chance.”
Westlake’s playbook contained a lot of designed runs for a quarterback who as a teenager had earned the reputation as a duel threat.
“Short yardage or third and long, we had packages for him,” said Allen. “As soon as Cam stepped onto the playing field [post-high school], I became his number one fan. I just loved to see him play. I knew that when the ball was in his hands under the right conditions, he was like magic in motion.”
Allen shared a story about a time he flew to Carolina to see Newton play in-person. Before the game, Newton spotted his high school coach out of the corner of his eye. He ran over to where Allen was standing – behind the end zone. In full football gear, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Newton nearly crushed Allen with a hug.
“He’s not essentially a crowd pleaser, but he was happy-go-lucky to the point where he was everyone’s friend,” said Allen. “Most importantly, he gravitated towards the little kids. Cam was a kid in high school, he was a kid in college, and he’s still a big kid playing football.”
***
To watch his former pupil go from standing atop the NFL mountain as a former league MVP to hitting rock bottom after getting released by Carolina this past March, Allen is adamant about Newton walking into the ideal situation.
“It was disappointing [as far as the injuries], but the other thing too that when he was with Carolina, I didn’t think they did enough to protect him,” said Allen. “Bill Belichick is going to protect his quarterback. Being part of a program where that’s going to be a priority, that’s a blessing from heaven.”
As for Newton being on the open market for nearly three months before agreeing upon a one-year, incentive-laden contract with the Patriots, Allen noted, “I think he was just waiting everything out. I don’t think it was any animosity. I think he was strategically seeing where he would fit in.”
For those who believe New England acquired a 31-year-old quarterback whose best years are behind him, think again.
“I truly believe Cam has a lot of football left in him. He’s going to [New England] to make himself known. A lot of quarterbacks who have been in the league for a while, they may have a few hard seasons before they find that team. All of a sudden, they re-blossom,” said Allen. “He’s going to be ready. I also don’t think it’s going to be a situation where he’s there for one year.”
