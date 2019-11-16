NORTH SMITHFIELD — Pasquale Camastro desperately wanted a chance to redeem himself, and his North Smithfield/MSC co-op teammates obliged – specifically, linebacker Jordan Allard and senior quarterback Jack Puccetti.
With the Northmen embroiled in an entertaining, gut-wrenching deadlock with regional rival Ponaganset late in the fourth quarter of their Division IV semifinal on Friday night, Camastro missed a 38-yard field goal attempt.
That occurred with 4:33 remaining in regulation.
Thanks to Allard, who on third-and-11, stripped junior tailback Marcus Carpenter at his own 25 two minutes later. NS not only regained possession but delivered Camastro one more opportunity.
The junio didn’t flinch. He nailed the 20-yard attempt with only 10.1 ticks left to clinch for his squad a thrilling 24-21 victory before hundreds of fans.
With that boot, the top-seeded Northmen not only remained unbeaten at 10-0, but earned a bid to the D-IV Super Bowl, slated for Sunday at 4 p.m. inside Cranston Stadium.
Their foe: Second-ranked Tiverton, which used two late scores to foll past No. 3 Toll Gate also on Friday night.
“I didn’t miss (the first one) by much, but I knew immediately I did,” Camastro stated after becoming one of many NS heroes on this night. “My form was off. I wasn’t mentally ready at that time. My plant foot was wrong, and everything just messes up from there.
“When I saw Jordan strip it, I thought, ‘Yes, I’m going to get another shot to show them what I’m all about. When I lined up, I was only thinking about what I needed to do to get it done – nothing else. I wasn’t thinking about the crowd, I wasn’t thinking about the holder or the snapper, just my thing and getting my job done.
“As soon as I hit it, I knew; you can tell by the way you hit the ball, the way it sounds … This is crazy. I love this feeling.”
Senior lineman/captain Cole Dubois concurred.
“There’s nothing like this in the world; this is the best football game I’ve ever been in, and I’ve played for nine years,” he grinned. “It’s completely surreal. When they came back to tie it, we had definitely stalemated, but there was no point where I lost confidence in my teammates. I know these guys so well, I know what we’re capable of, and at no point did I doubt we’d come out on top.”
To be fair, Ponaganset put up a fierce battle, holding Allard to only 69 yards on 19 carries and senior Cade Curran to a scant eight on nine. Puccetti, who managed 48 on four keepers, also completed nine of 16 aerials for 105 yards and a touchdown.
His main target? Mount junior Ethan Alexander, who collected three snags for 60 and a paydirt.
“It was just a great football game,” NSMSC coach Wes Pennington said. “Pasquale is resilient; he missed the first one, which is a chip shot for him, but he just pulled it a little. Then he converted and helped us win.”
Carpenter gave his foes all he had and more, racking up 136 yards and two scores on 15 carries, but he also tacked on four kick/punt returns for 70 more and a catch for another five. That, however, resulted in the last of five Chieftains fumbles (two lost) and led to the game-clinching kick.
Quarterbacr Zach Silvaggio finished only 6-for-10 for 31 yards.
Pennington’s bunch started fast, as Allard forced Silvaggio to fumble a low snap and recovered at the PHS 21. Two snaps later, he swept 19 yards around left end for his lone tochdown, and – naturally – Camastro planted his first of three extra points with only 2:27 elapsed in the first quarter.
The Chieftains answered that almost as quickly, and Carpenter was responsible. He galloped 14 yards on the kick return to the 30, and – after mustering 16 more yards on two touches – turned his fourth into a 54-yard touchdown gallop, one in which he went virtually untouched off the left tackle.
Junior Ryan DeRoche kicked the PAT to knot it with 6:57 left.
Six plays, 61 yards and 3:41 after that, Puccetti found Alexander wide open in the deep left flat to succeed on a 29-yard scoring aerial.
The NS defense immediately held Ponaganset to a three-and-out, then took advantage of a short 19-yard punt. Puccetti capped that 45-yard drive with a 17-yard bootleg around right end, diving for the final two through a pair of Chieftains and inside the pylon on the second play of the second period.
PHS responded in kind, as Carpenter returned Camastro’s kickoff 24 yards to the 26, then took advantage of a questionable pass interference call against Curran. (Actually, senior tri-captain Josh Carufel intercepted the toss, but that was wiped out).
Early in the second half, the Chieftains took just five plays for Carpenter to bolt 17 yards off right guard, and DeRoche split the uprights to slice it to 21-14 with 3:36 remaining in the third.
Both defenses buckled down, yet Ponaganset took advantage of another Carpenter punt return (this one for 22), and Silvaggio closed that short, 20-yard drive with a seven-yard keeper up the middle. With DeRoche’s PAT, at the 8:23 mark, the Chieftains had tied it.
Puccetti followed with a 41-yard possession to the PHS 21, but that stalled – and Camastro barely missed the 38-yarder with 4:33 left.
That merely set up Allard’s strip and Camastro’s fateful leg swing.
“On the fumble, I just saw (teammate) Michael Paiva had him wrapped up, and I saw the ball there in his arm,” Allard offered. “I thought, ‘If I take it, we could win the game!’ It wasn’t loose, but when I stripped it, I was ecstatic.
“I don’t know what I was thinking, to be honest with you, but I did know that this could be the game because of our kicker.” he added. “I mean, we know he can make it from 40, never mind the 10.”
Stated Pennington: “Jack Puccetti put us on his shoulders and his back. I can’t say enough about him.”
Ponaganset 7 0 7 7 – 21
North Smithfield 14 7 0 3 – 24
NS – Jordan Allard 19 run (Pasquale Camastro kick)
PON – Marcus Carpenter 54 run (Ryan DeRoche kick)
NS – Ethan Alexander 29 pass from Jack Puccetti (Camastro kick)
NS – Puccetti 17 run (Camastro kick)
PON – Carpenter 17 run (DeRoche kick)
PON – Zach Silvaggio 7 run (DeRoche kick)
NS – Camastro 20 FG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.