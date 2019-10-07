Campanelli leaving Cumberland for Mount

CUMBERLAND – There’s a rush of adrenaline that overcomes Matt Campanelli on Friday afternoons whenever the Cumberland High football team is scheduled to play at Tucker Field.
Setting up the field and making sure every operational facet of the facility is in prime working order is the part of the athletic director position that brings Campanelli the most joy. Starting next month, however, he will begin overseeing the game-day operations and creating the best possible viewing experience at a local venerable ice rink that’s home to Mount’s new four-team Hockey Academy.
Campanelli is leaving his AD post at Cumberland to become the general manager of Adelard Arena. His job description includes managing the schedule and working with rink personnel with an eye towards welcoming plenty of folks through the doors.
“Fill the ice and fill the time slots and get as many people on (the Mount St. Charles campus) as possible,” said Campanelli when reached Monday night. “Something like this hits the checkmarks as far as my career ambitions.”
Campanelli’s move to Adelard reunites him with Alan Tenreiro, the MSC president who hired Campanelli as Cumberland’s athletic director in 2015, back when Tenreiro was principal of CHS. Tenreiro reached out to Campanelli a few weeks back and after a few back-and-forth exchanges where ideas were shared, an offer was made that Campanelli said, “was too good in terms of the excitement around the hockey program and the changes that are going on at Mount.”
Said Tenreiro, “He’s going to bring his overall knowledge of athletics to the arena but also to the entire campus. He’s got impeccable character and is a good communicator and a good leader. That’s what we need as we want the arena to be busy all day and all night.”
Campanelli likened the role he’ll be taking on at Mount to the one he held at Massachusetts-based Williams College, his alma mater.
“You’re talking about a small, close-knit campus where the kids feel a real connection to the environment because they’re living there,” said Campanelli, referencing the recently completed on-site dorm that houses members of the Mount Hockey Academy. “It’s almost like you’re in a small college setting in a rustic New England town where the history speaks for itself. To be connected to the history of Mount is pretty cool, too.”
A Cumberland High graduate, Campanelli hit plenty of high notes during the past four-plus years as the Clippers’ AD. From state championships in multiple sports, to seeing student-athletes go on to compete at the NCAA Division I level after graduating from Cumberland, Campanelli oversaw an athletic department that on the surface was well oiled and never skipped a beat from one season or school year to the next.
“We’ve had some great kids and awesome coaches that helped to build something that’s really special,” said Campanelli. “We didn’t hit home runs in every situation, but we did put ourselves in position to contend at almost every level.”
Campanelli informed the Cumberland coaches of his plan to resign in an email that was delivered on Saturday. He told the coaches that he was leaving on the best possible terms and to expect to see him at as many Clipper games as his new schedule permits.
His last day at Cumberland will be November 4 – three days after the Clippers’ final regular season home football game. The position for Campanelli’s successor is already being advertised on schoolspring.com. The school is promoting the job as a full-time position, which was the case when Campanelli came onboard.
“My hope for the next AD is that person has a turnkey operation where there’s not a lot of question marks and not a lot of vacancies,” said Campanelli. “My own kids asked me if we were still Clippers and I said, ‘Of course we are.’”
