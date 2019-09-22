CAPTAIN'S CHOICE: Patriots LB Elandon Roberts always believed he had what it took to be a leader

FOXBORO — Let’s start with a premise where leadership is at the heart of the matter.
Elandon Roberts arrives at a metaphorical fork in the road. One of the roads features a sign that reads “follower.” Another road contains a sign that says “leader.”
In the eyes of the Patriots linebacker, settling on a path wasn’t strenuous. The decision was crystal clear and helps to explain why New England designated the fourth-year pro as a first-time captain heading into the 2019 season.
“I always wanted to follow my own lead and not be a follower. That’s just how I was brought up,” Roberts told The Call in preparation for Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the New York Jets.
In a New England locker room where the leadership mantle is entrusted to future Hall of Famers like Tom Brady along with players who day after day stand by their lockers as questions from the media rain down upon them – Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater immediately spring to mind – Roberts now finds himself mentioned in the same vein. His story to get to this point is coded in wholeheartedly believing that you can be an all-encompassing leader.
You can be a leader where your actions AND words help set the tone. To Roberts, it’s all about filling those two important quotas.
“When you start seeing other leaders, you’re following their lead. At the same time, you lead by example,” said Roberts who then cautioned, “but I don’t think you can write a book on how to be a leader. It just happens naturally.”
It can also happen organically. Back at Port Arthur Memorial High School, Roberts earned high marks for never missing a summertime football workout. He was unflinching in his dedication – even with the hot Texas sun beating down.
“It was always 100 percent attendance. His dad had done a tremendous job for him to be a leader,” said Kenny Harrison, who coached Roberts at Port Arthur High. “He had all the leadership qualities. He was vocal as well as someone who led by example.”
To Harrison, proof that Roberts was a different sort of football breed was rooted in how his peers responded to him.
“Kids gravitated toward him and they respected him because of his work ethic and his play on the field,” said Harrison. “He’s a very confident kid. He never lacked confidence in his ability at all.”
To be named a captain for a Harrison-led squad, one must first be a high school senior.
“You also have to make sure you take care of your academics and do the things you need to do in order to represent our program,” Harrison delved further. “Elandon kept really good grades. Everyone in the community had nothing but positive things to say about him.”
Harrison likes to share a story about Roberts – the coach estimates he’s probably told it 1,000 times. One day, Roberts went to his high school coach to ask what he could possibly do to be acknowledged or recognized by Division I colleges. At the time, Port Arthur featured a 6-foot-7 kid who was the apple of every recruiter’s eye.
Harrison told Roberts that numerous scouts had made plans to check out that day’s practice.
“They’ll come to see him, but maybe they’ll leave and end up talking about you,” said Harrison.
In a 1-on-1 drill, the six-foot Roberts owned the upper hand against the more ballyhooed prospect.
“He wore him out twice. The first time, it was pretty bad,” noted Harrison. “After Elandon whopped his butt a second time, the kid was asked about going at it a third time.”
The response that Harrison received was the football equivalent of waiving the white flag.
“He took a hard pass. He said he didn’t think it was a good idea,” said Harrison with a laugh. “Elandon got after him pretty good, but that’s the type of talent he possesses. There was no difference between practice and games. His approach was always the same. That was one of the unique things that I remember about him.”
Summing up Harrison’s story, it seems no challenge is too great for Roberts, who has a zest for treating every day like it’s game-day. It’s about empowering yourself to believe that greatness is lurking inside of you.
A sixth-round draft pick, Roberts has worked hard to earn his place with the Patriots. In his first three years in New England, he’s started 30 of 44 regular-season games and started six of nine playoff contests.
“He’s one of the most unselfish players we have on our team,” remarked Bill Belichick on the same day earlier this month when the votes were tallied and Roberts learned he had been appointed as a New England captain.
“That’s why it means so much. It’s a humbling experience,” said Roberts about a badge of honor that he insists won’t change him. He still plans on going about his football business in the same hard-working manor that led to his captaincy.
“Obviously, I got elected based on the guy I am,” said Roberts, “but with that title, there comes a level of responsibility.”
Deep in the heart of Texas, Harrison beams with pride about a former player of his who has done pretty well for himself. By the same token, it’s not at all surprising, given Roberts and his penchant to distinguish himself as a leader rather than someone who follows the pack.
“It’s one of the biggest honors I’ve had as a coach to be able to say I’ve coached a young man who came through our program and has reached the point where he’s been in the NFL for three years, gone to three straight Super Bowls, won two, and now has become a captain for one of the best teams in pro football,” said Harrison. “It’s just the ultimate honor.”
