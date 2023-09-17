CAPTAIN'S CHOICE: Patriots' Henry out to lead by example

FOXBORO – The role of a captain served as the jumping-off point for a conversation with the man who coached Patriots tight end Hunter Henry in high school.
Given his status as one of the team-appointed captains for the 2023 NFL season, it seemed appropriate to talk about the criteria that’s taken under advisement when anointing individuals as leaders of the locker room.
“You want someone who the other guys will follow,” says Kevin Kelley, who coached Henry at Pulaski Academy, located in Little Rock, Ark.
“You can want someone to be a captain all you want and think they’re a good leader, but if people won’t follow him, you can’t name him a captain,” Kelley added.
Henry was a captain at Pulaski Academy. Back then, he let his actions set the tone.
“He wasn’t a big-time vocal guy, but he’s definitely a leader by example,” said Kelley when reached by phone one night this past week. “He showed up early, kept his mouth closed, worked his tail off, and did everything you asked him to do and tried to do a little more. He also understood the big picture by helping other guys who were struggling with something off the field … support them and offer encouragement when it was needed.”
It’s those traits that Kelley believes helped endear Henry to Patriots coach Bill Belichick during the player’s free-agency courtship in 2021.
“Coach Belichick likes those hard-working guys who aren’t talking a lot to the media and not posting a lot of stuff on social media. You come in, do your job, and do it well,” said Kelley.
You also help to do your part in keeping divisiveness and friction from spreading throughout the locker room when stressful times persist. As trying as last season was for the Patriots, Henry worked tirelessly to keep everything from completely sliding off the rails in the face of falling short of reaching the playoffs.
“You look around for your anchors when you go through a tough season, guys you can count on no matter the situation. There could be things hidden from coaches like finger pointing and arguments. If that doesn’t get taken care of by the pillars of the locker room, it does carry over to the field and the games,” said Kelley. “In a season that wasn’t exactly what they wanted it to be, [Belichick] saw a guy [Henry] who was faithful and showed up every day to work.
“That’s why you want a leader by example first and a vocal leader second,” Kelley continued. “He sees the big-picture and wants to be part of a team that gets along where you like to go in the locker room.
“There’s nothing like the camaraderie of getting in there and going through the physicality of the game of football during the heat of the summer and the cold of the winter,” Kelley delved further. “Somebody has to hold that all together because there’s a million different things that can cause cracks within the solid base of the team.”
Told that Henry showed up for a Christmas party for kids at the Providence Children’s Museum a few days after the Patriots lost at home to Buffalo last December, Kelley says he’s not surprised to hear about his former player connecting with his adopted region.
“He was raised a tough guy, but there’s also a spiritual side to Hunter. Part of his spirituality means going out there and doing things for other people,” said Kelley. “I think his faith is really high on his list. Part of that means being good and kind by using the platform that you have or God gave you.”
Knowing Henry like he does, Kelley says he was excited upon learning he had been named one of New England’s captains.
“I didn’t think I could be any happier. It was a euphoric moment,” said Kelley. “It was cool to think that a kid that I coached is getting to be a captain. Coach Belichick recognized him as one of the leaders of the team, but Hunter didn’t ask for it and that’s the best part. When you don’t go seeking it and it comes to you, you know you’ve really earned it through your work ethic and got noticed without calling attention to yourself.”
Just because he’s fixated with an honorable designation doesn’t mean that Henry is going to start skating outside his lane.
“It’s definitely special. I mean, it’s voted on by your peers, so it feels good and definitely an honor. I’m still going to be who I am and just try to be as consistent as I can,” said Henry. “Maybe stepping up in talking a little bit more. Maybe little bit more vocal, but at the same time, I feel like I’ve been that way anyway. So, just going to be who I am.”
