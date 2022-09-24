CAPTAIN'S CHOICE: Patriots made "Wise" choice as defensive lineman always believed he had what it took to be a leader

FOXBORO – Bring the wood. At Hebron (Texas) High School, it’s a mantra accompanied by a gameday responsibility if you happen to be captain of the football team.
Deatrich Wise Jr. – a Hebron alum who’s proven to be a mainstay on the defensive line for the New England Patriots – remembers lugging a massive log with his teammates walking behind him. One day, this giant of a high school senior accidentally broke it. The tradition needed to continue, albeit in a smaller version.
“I would carry a [log that measured] two by four,” said Wise with a laugh.
Beyond hitting the field with a special possession in tow that for Wise doubled as a badge of honor came the understanding that his Hebron teammates elected him captain. A similar approach is taken in New England when choosing a select group to wear the captaincy label.
“When my [high school] teammates said they wanted me to be the one to lead them out, I took pride in that,” Wise told the Times/Call in advance of Sunday’s 1 p.m. home opener against Baltimore at Gillette Stadium. “It means a lot when your peers see you as a leader.”
In a New England locker room where the leadership mantle is entrusted to second-year quarterback Mac Jones along with players who day after day stand by their stalls as questions from the media rain down upon them – Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater immediately spring to mind – Wise now finds himself mentioned in the same vein. A sixth-year pro, Wise is similar to Jones in that both are first-time captains with the Patriots.
“When you are a captain in the NFL, you are now a leader of men,” said Wise.
Wise’s story is coded in wholeheartedly believing that you can be an all-encompassing leader. You can be a leader where your actions AND words help set the tone. In the eyes of the 28-year-old who’s listed at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, it’s about checking off two pertinent boxes.
“On and off the field, you have to be a man of your word and do what you do best. For me, that’s leading by example,” said Wise. “The way you physically and mentally prepare for the game, pull guys to the side, or bring that energy … wherever the leadership is needed, that’s my spot, too.”
Back at Hebron High School, Wise earned high marks for never missing a summertime football workout. He was unflinching in his dedication – even with the hot Texas sun beating down.
“He was a great player – ferocious who always played hard and was a menace on the field – but an even better young man,” said Brian Brazil, Wise’s head coach at Hebron.
To Brazil, proof that Wise was a different sort of football breed was rooted in the perception that placed him in a flattering light.
“The kids respected him and so did his teachers, his coaches, and his opponents,” said Brazil. “My wife [Birdie] said that Deatrich was one of the best-mannered people I was around. No one had reason to say a negative word about him.”
To be appointed captain for a Hebron-led squad means to be held in the utmost regard.
“The players are the ones who see each other day-in and day-out. At the end of the day, the head coach has to have control of the team. But if you’re going to have those special teams, you’ve got to have that leadership on the field because we [the coaches] aren’t going to be out there,” said Brazil. “When you have those special leaders that the kids respect and look to because of who they are and what they stand for … those are the things that Deatrich always brought to the table. When you have kids taking ownership of the program, that’s when you know you have something special.”
Brazil doesn’t recall having too many heart-to-heart conversations when Wise was Hebron’s captain.
“The respect from the entire group was always there when we had Deatrich. They definitely looked at him as a special leader,” said Brazil.
A fourth-round draft pick who played his college ball at Arkansas, Wise has worked hard to earn his place with the Patriots. In his first five years in New England, he’s started 27 of 78 regular-season games and started three of six playoff contests.
“Wise has always been a pretty mature kid. Very hardworking. One of the most diligent workers we have. Great attitude. Always puts the team first and always looking to do extra. Whatever you tell him to do, he works really hard to do it. It’s kind of always been that way,” remarked Bill Belichick earlier this month when the votes were tallied and Wise learned of his appointment as captain for the 2022 season.
Deep in the heart of the Lone Star State, Brazil beams with pride about a former player of his who has done pretty well for himself – someone who epitomized “bring the wood.” By the same token, it’s not surprising, given Wise’s penchant to distinguish himself as a leader rather than someone who follows the pack.
“He has great character and is very disciplined in his life regarding what he does. From his faith to how much he loves the game of football … he loves being part of that football family,” said Brazil. “He’s a loyal guy, but as much as anything, he’s a gentleman. That might be the best word to describe him.”
