WOONSOCKET — The final score of the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U16 team’s Mount Showcase opener against the Long Island Gulls Friday can’t diminish the importance of goalie Tade Carman’s saves midway through the second period.
The Mounties scored three goals in a 86 seconds late in the second period to earn a 6-2 victory, but the result could’ve been very different if not for the play of the Cary. N.C. native. Carman stopped a penalty shot by Jake Manfre with 14 minutes left and he also made a couple of other point-blank saves to secure the victory at Adelard Arena.
“He’s a great kid and he’s been really solid for us all year,” Mount coach Devin Rask said. “He made a big-time save for us at that point before we got going at the end. When you let a team hang around and you don’t bury those Grade-A [chances] and then you have some penalties, that keeps teams in games.”
“When it was 3-2 and 2-1 at the end of the first, we were in a game. It was a close game, but I’m glad we won this one,” Carman said.
With the Caroline Hurricanes and Nashville Predators bringing the NHL to the Sun Belt, the sport is growing in North Carolina, but that’s not how Carman fell in love with the sport. The 16-year-old moved from North Carolina to Toronto when he was three-years-old and he quickly put on skates. By the time he was six, he was already on a travel team, but not as a goalie.
His family moved back to Cary when Carman was seven and that’s when he joined the Carolina Jr. Hurricanes.
That’s where he played until he made the move to Woonsocket August.
“I moved up here for more exposure and its really been a great season so far,” Carman said. “We’re only getting better. My goal is to absolutely play in Division I and get to the USHL at some point.”
The Mounties will play another top-25 team Saturday at 1 p.m. when they make the short trip down to Providence College’s Schneider Arena to take on New York’s Rochester Coalition. Mount will play the game without its best player, defenseman Guillaume Richard, who is playing a pair of games for Tri-City in the USHL this weekend.
Without Richard gobbling up ice time, this weekend is a great chance for talented defensemen like Anthony Cliche, David Posma and Jake Howard to get more ice time along side PC commit Tyler DesRochers.
“Without [Richard] that gives other kids an opportunity,” Rask said. “We feel good back there and we feel confident in our D-core. A guy like Cody Melanson is coming along and doing great for us.”
By the time Manfre scored 7:54 into the first period, the Mounties could’ve been up by two or three goals, but poor finishing meant the game was tied at one. Jayden Sison scored his 23rd goal of the season after good work from Cliche to open the scoring at 4:52. The Mounties had chances to double the lead, but Manfre beat Carman to tie the game.
Mount went into intermission up a goal on Sterling Cooke’s 17th tally of the campaign, and the lead was extended to 3-1 on a Josh Karnish finish early in the second period. But a poor line change allowed the Gulls to break in on a two-on-one and Tyler Bedard made a perfect pass across the goal to Daniel Leader for a tap-in goal at 3:17.
“We let them hang around and we talked about that on the bench,” Rask said. “We talked about making it easier on ourselves, unfortunately we didn’t do that. We eventually stuck with what we needed to do and put it away in the last five minutes.”
Another Mount mistake in the neutral zone gave the Gulls their best chance to tie the game when Manfre was hauled down on a breakaway at the blue line. On the penalty shot, Manfre skated in on the right side and tried to wrist a shot over Carman’s blocker, but the goalie deflected the shot away to preserve the lead.
“You just have to be patient, let the guy make the first move and just wait him out,” Carman said. “You see what he wants to do and stop it. I saw him go to his forehand and he opened up his blade toward the blocker, so I jumped over there.”
Ryan O’Connell finished off a chance on the doorstep after good work from Burrillville’s Joe Caggiano to extend the lead to 4-2 with 7:44 left in the game. That goal broke the Long Island side’s will because Cooke notched his second goal 44 seconds later and Zach Aben made it 6-1 22 seconds later.
The U16 team is currently ranked eighth by MyHockingRanking.com, but all Mount cares about is getting in position to earn an at-large bid to Nationals in 2020.
“We need to win the games we’re supposed to win and we’ll see what happens come March,” Rask said. “It’s about getting better as a team and as players, too, because this is all about development. For me, if you’re developing the players, the wins are going to follow. We have a heck of a group of kids who want to get better.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
