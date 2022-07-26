STAFF REPORT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Woonsocket sophomores Adelaide Caron and Isabella Piette became USATF Junior Olympic All-Americans Monday afternoon at Sacramento State University.
Caron led the 15-16 year-old Division hammer throw after the first round and settled for a third-place finish, while Piette, who was second after the first round, finished fourth. Ocean State Hammerheads and Woonsocket High teammate Faith Paskanik finished 18th with a throw of 90 feet, 11 inches.
Caron delivered a throw of 143-3 on her first attempt to take the lead. While she had two more throws in excess of 137 feet, Caron’s first throw proved to be her best of the day to finish third.
After a solid opening throw of 137-6, Piette moved into second place with a toss of 141-7 on her second throw and she delivered her best throw in her final throw of the first round, a toss of 141-7. She added a throw of 140-10 on her fourth attempt before fouling on her final two attempts.
Get Strong’s Kimberly Beard claimed the national title with the three longest throws of the competition. After fouling on her first attempt, Beard followed with throws of 152-6, 154-6 and 154 to claim the title by more than seven feet.
Oregon junior Madison Speer finished second after delivering a toss of 147-4 on her final attempt of the afternoon. She also had a throw of 145-7 on her third attempt.
