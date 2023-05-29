Carr back in the swing of things for Cumberland High outdoor track team

PROVIDENCE – The fact that Grace Carr is once again competing at a high level and having gold medals placed around her neck is an ode to perseverance on the part of the Cumberland High senior.
Not too long ago, scenes like the one that unfolded at Conley Stadium on Saturday were far from guaranteed. Running the opening leg of the Clippers’ entry in the girls’ 4x800 relay, Carr set the tone for a program-record performance. Teaming up with two sophomores (Kiley DeFusco, Rose Tuomisto) and a freshman (Charli McCue), the CHS quartet produced a first-place time of 9 minutes, 31.42 seconds at the Mount Pleasant Invitational – a final tune-up for next weekend’s state meet.
The 4x800 relay featuring Carr, DeFusco, Tuomisto, and McCue eclipsed the previous school record – one established exactly 10 years ago – by three seconds. The group was also the lone entry at Saturday’s meet to dip below 10 minutes – Prout finished in the runner-up spot at 10:16.91.
“We’re a close group of girls,” said Carr. “It’s a record that I tried to get with my older teammates during my freshman and sophomore years. Now being the old one trying to get one of the fastest split [times] to help my younger teammates is something that’s definitely cool.”
Records are nice. So too is adding to the medal collection. For Carr, she’s starting to feel like her old self following a physically and mentally taxing indoor track season where she didn’t compete in a single event.
Fresh off a breakthrough 2022 calendar year that included becoming a state champion for the first time, Carr endured an unexpected detour after sustaining an unfortunate injury during the first week of practice for the 2022-23 indoor season. What was described by the runner as bad footing at The Monastery resulted in a break that required Carr’s right foot to be placed in a walking boot.
“One wrong step,” recalled Carr, who initially thought she would be back running in a week’s time, maybe two at the most.
“It was definitely a longer break than I was anticipating,” she added.
The X-ray painted a grim picture with Carr’s foot requiring a few months to heal properly. Upon receiving clearance to resume training, she suffered a setback while cross training in the pool.
“I was trying to stay fit but instead made it worse,” said Carr, who ended up being sidelined for four months.
Despite not being able to compete during the indoor season, Carr says she found ways to remain engaged with the Cumberland program while dealing with something she hadn’t experienced before.
“I distracted myself by helping out my teammates while also focusing on my academics with the extra free time I had,” she said. “I was looking forward to continuing the momentum I had built, but it was about keeping perspective. My coaches reminded me that I could have gone down a completely different path if this happened last year.”
What Carr is referring to is how her recruiting could have played out differently had she missed extensive time during her junior year. She became a state champion at last June's state outdoor meet by claiming the 800 meters in a school-record time of 2:14.29. Two weeks later, she broke her own record at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia by placing sixth in the Rising Stars event in 2:14:10.
“I definitely learned how to race properly last year,” said Carr.
The momentum carried over into her senior cross-country season. At the Class A meet at Ponaganset High, Carr took 10th place in a time of 21:04.6. At the following weekend's state meet held at the same location, she placed 16th in 20:34.6. Her individual success was key in Cumberland capturing the Class A title and placing second as a team at states.
It was a strong body of work that led to her committing to the cross-country/track program at Columbia University before sustaining an injury that kept her sidelined for some time. Despite having her senior indoor season washed away, there was still an outdoor season to look forward to and potentially make a few more waves before heading off to the Ivy League.
With one full week of training for outdoor season under her belt, Carr participated in a Connecticut-based invitational that served as a prime chance to shake off the competitive rust. At that point, the actual times were inconsequential. A few weeks later, she posted a winning time of 4:45.61 to claim the girls’ 1,500 at the Northern Division meet.
“The journey she’s taken since her injury is a heavy load, but I think she’s definitely on her way,” said Kerrie Carpenter, Cumberland’s long-distance running coach.
She may have been starting from scratch, but it’s clear the skills that enabled Carr to unlock her true potential during her special junior year hadn’t faded.
“Seeing that improvement, it made me trust my training and trust the process,” said Carr.
At the Class A meet held two weekends ago, Carr claimed the 800 in 2:18.87. The fact that she participated in a relay at the Mount Pleasant Invitational opens the door to endless possibilities regarding what event she participates in at the state meet. Will she have the opportunity to defend her crown in the 800?
“I don’t know what I’ll do at states. Just taking it one practice at a time … one race at a time, one rep at a time,” she said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”
The fact that Carr has the opportunity to toe the starting line at states is something she doesn’t take for granted – not after an extensive absence from what she loves to do.
“I’m super happy to be healthy,” she said.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
