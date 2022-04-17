Carter, Moore hop out of NCAA transfer portal after visiting Providence

PROVIDENCE – Devin Carter had additional visits lined up. So too did Clifton Moore.
After spending the weekend on the Providence College campus and in the company of Ed Cooley and his staff, both proclaimed they were ready to jump out of the NCAA transfer portal and become Friars.
Via their respective social media accounts, Sunday morning saw Carter and Moore announce they were finished with the process. Both committed to the Friars to cap off a weekend where PC assistant coach Ivan Thomas proved instrumental in landing all three newcomers who supplied a commitment. Former Florida and Louisville guard Noah Locke kicked things off this past Friday as Providence cut significantly into the five open scholarships that were available towards next season’s roster.
A transfer from South Carolina where he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team this past season, Carter is a 6-foot-3 guard who brings three seasons of eligibility to PC. Per KenPom.com, the Miami native ranked 18th in the country in fouls drawn per 40 minutes this past season. It’s a stat worth nothing after a 2021-22 season where free-throw differential was a major reason why the Friars scaled the heights that they ultimately reached. As a team, PC attempted 688 free throws compared to 529 for the opposition.
"Very competitive guard who puts a lot of pressure on the defense,” said Brewster (N.H.) Academy head coach Jason Smith, who coached Carter for one season. “He gets downhill and lived at the free-throw line when he played for us.”
Carter announced earlier this month that PC was part of his list of top-six schools that he was considering. He was also pondering life at UConn, Arkansas, Oregon, LSU, and UNLV.
“His original plan was to visit Providence and one another school next weekend, but it sounds like he really enjoyed his Providence visit and decided to shut it down,” said Smith.
When reached Sunday, Carter made it crystal clear why he elected to go with the Friars.
“Coach Cooley is one of the most genuine people outside of basketball and that shows a lot about his character,” said Carter. “Who wouldn’t want to play for a coach like that?”
Carter spent part of his weekend visit interacting on social media with a segment of the Friar Faithful.
“Lots of fun … best fans in college basketball,” said Carter.
A 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward who can play inside and outside, Moore’s status is similar to Locke in that he’s coming to Providence as a graduate transfer. Moore opened his college career by spending two seasons at Indiana before transferring to La Salle. He sat out the 2019-20 season before suiting up for the Explorers over the past two seasons.
Moore’s college career overlapped with two players who were key in this past season’s success for PC – Al Durham (via Indiana) and Ed Croswell (at La Salle).
“To hear both of them talk about their experiences … those are my guys and they told me how happy they were,” said Moore. “Ed texted me before my visit and Al is my man. Both of them were helpful. They’ve been through it every day. It speaks volumes when the coaches and players are on the same page.”
Moore got a taste of how popular Cooley is when he toured the PC campus with the head coach.
“The vibe from walking around … everyone was being nice to coach. You could tell the culture is all positive and welcoming,” said Moore. “Coach Cooley pretty much stopped to say hi to everyone. It was pretty nice.”
If Friar fans are wondering what kind of role that Moore can fill as the Friars seek to rebuild their frontcourt, think along the lines of the power that Nate Watson provided along with the ability to stretch the defense a la Noah Horchler. As an added bonus, Moore blocked 2.8 shots per game this past season – a stat that hasn’t been equaled by a player in a PC uniform since Carson Desrosiers averaged 2.47 blocks during the 2014-15 season.
“They have a plan for me where it’s going to work out great for both sides … using my versatility to help get other guys open,” said Moore. “I had other visits lined up, but hearing from the parents of players, it felt like it was a good fit.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.