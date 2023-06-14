CATCHING ON: Cumberland's Andy Ray stepped up to lead from behind the plate

CUMBERLAND – Word had gotten out that the catcher that Cumberland was counting on heading into the 2022 high school baseball season was dealing with knee pain.
It was a key development that prompted an important meeting in the classroom of head coach Jared Cardoso. Someone needed to step up to the plate. Enter an individual who had catching experience, yet it dated back to his time as a Little Leaguer with Cumberland American.
With a smile on his face, Andy Ray informed Cardoso that he could call off the search. He would handle the catching duties for the Clippers.
“That just showed the type of teammate that he is,” said Cardoso.
Currently a junior, Ray is winding down his second year as Cumberland’s primary backstop. He doesn’t view his two-year run of stabilizing a crucial position as a big deal, but it is. If Ray didn’t act in the fashion that he did, the Clippers are unlikely dealing with the following circumstances – two wins away from capturing a state title.
“I pride myself in doing what’s best for the team,” said Ray earlier this week as Cumberland wrapped up practice in preparation for the best-of-three Division I finals that get underway Wednesday (4:30 p.m.) at Rhode Island College against La Salle.
“Last year, we were stranded as far as catchers. I’m just glad I was able to step up and help the team,” added Ray.
The course of action chosen by Ray came as he started to gain a profile within college baseball recruiting circles. He could have concentrated as an outfielder for the Clippers and let Cardoso continue to look within the program for potential options. Instead, Ray – with determination written all over his face – accepted the challenge of becoming the solution to Cumberland’s catching conundrum.
“His dedication to the team is what I’ve enjoyed the most about him,” said Cardoso.
If the Cumberland coaching staff had reservations about handing the catching keys to Ray, they vanished during the week of pitchers and catchers prior to last season. Such optimism was conveyed as part of the Call/Times 2022 high school baseball preview: “Knowing that Cumberland was in a bind at catcher, Ray stepped forward and passed all tests during the preseason.”
“He shocked us,” recalled Cardoso.
With a cerebral calm that enables him to stay even keeled, Ray forged ahead in his quest to reprogram all the catching intel at his fingertips when he was 10. Looking back at last season, he re-learned the position’s nuances on the fly.
“There was a lot to pick up on,” said Ray.
“He had the raw talent,” said Cardoso. “He was just going off being a talented kid.”
Ray announced his verbal commitment to the URI baseball program shortly after Cumberland rang in the new school year last September. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, Ray went into the 2022-23 winter months determined to take another step forward in the catching department. If any of the Cumberland pitchers were going to throw a bullpen session, he wanted to be the guy who caught it.
Mind you, this is the same teenager who rushed for over 1,000 yards on the gridrion for the Clippers during the fall. With catching remaining at a premium at the high school level, Ray was eager to spend a full offseason refining the skills that are the lifeblood of a catcher – pitch framing and
blocking balls in the dirt.
“He wanted to work on his craft with his starters,” said Cardoso.
From his tireless desire to get on the same page as the Cumberland pitchers, Ray has earned the catching equivalent of a badge of honor. A year ago, he would turn his head in the direction of Cumberland assistant coach Matt Allard, who called the pitches. This year, Ray has free reign to flash the corresponding signal to whoever happens to be standing on the mound.
“The difference between this year and last year is a tremendous amount,” said Ray. “I pride myself in being a leader on the field. As a running back, you have to take the initiative. The same holds true with catching.”
Noted Cumberland senior ace Michael Bradshaw, “Now he’s one of the best catchers in the state. It’s unbelievable. He’s the smartest guy on the field for us at all times. He’s going to read the hitters on every pitch and I trust him.”
Two winters ago, Ray said yes to catching because there was a dearth of options within the Cumberland High baseball circles. It was a program-saving step that he took without a shred of hesitation that in retrospect helped place the Clippers on the path to statewide contention.
“As an outfielder, you may get a couple of balls a game. As a catcher, you’re responsible for every call in the game,” said Ray. “There’s a lot more weight on your shoulders.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
