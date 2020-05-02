Catching up with Dave Belisle

It’s always great to catch up with Dave Belisle, a man who can light up any room with his positivity and has a knack when it comes to articulating regardless of the subject matter.
This particular conversation with the popular coach started out about Little League before transitioning to hockey. Let’s step aside and allow Belisle the space to operate:
On Little League’s decision to cancel the 2020 World Series (Note: Belisle guided two Cumberland American LL squads to Williamsport, Pa. and continues to remain heavily involved in the sport as an ESPN broadcaster):
Dave Belisle: “It’s difficult news to swallow. I feel the kids’ pain. I feel the coaches’ pain. It’s a decision that starts at the top. I had reached out to [Little League President Stephen Keener] and know that [cancelling the LLWS] was the last thing he wanted to do. If you’ve been to those venues and tournaments, they’re very congested. They’re living in dorms. You just can’t make a decision when you’re coming from all over the world. They put safety first and made the right call. Obviously it was a difficult one, but when Mr. Keener addressed the media, he encouraged each state that if they get the chance to play their regular-season schedule, whether it’s late in the summer or the fall … knowing Rhode Island, I’m sure all coaches and organizations will be the first ones to step forward and put a program together that gets the kids outside and playing baseball.
“It’s a huge disappointment. The World Series is a wonderful event. It’s a positive event. It captivates the community and brings everyone back to their childhood days. Those 12-year-old boys and girls, they’re the cat’s meow right now. They were looking forward to this particular season for the chance to show their stuff. They’re not going to get it. That’s tough.”
On the success Mount St. Charles enjoyed hockey-wise this past season at the R.I. Interscholastic League and Academy levels (Note: Belisle was behind the bench as MSC’s RIIL coach for nearly four decades before stepping down after the 2018-19 season):
Dave Belisle: “It was a great year for Mount St. Charles hockey. Watching my son [John] serve as a captain and being so close and connected to [Mount’s RIIL] coaching staff … that particular senior class, we coached them for three years. I’m so proud of their accomplishments. They were the top team for so long. Then all of a sudden, you’re asked to take a back seat so the Academy can do their thing. Through everyone’s efforts and sacrifices, it was a very successful season.
“The high school team was building momentum. It was going to be an incredible state finals [against La Salle]. Those are two teams who deserved to be there. Even [Mount’s semifinal-round series against Bishop Hendricken] was incredible. The Academy kids came to the first game against Hendricken. [Adelard Arena] was packed. It was like the old days. I really enjoyed it. There was a lot of pride in the building that night.”
“There’s heartbreak in not being able to play the [high school] finals, but they’ve made memories that will last forever. It’s a season where everyone can build off.”
On how Bill Belisle – Dave’s father and longtime Mount hockey coach – is doing during the pandemic:
Dave Belisle: “The coach is doing great. He’s safe. He’s home. Obviously he’s very proud of his high school team. My three brothers and I, we watch him and we help him. He’s very safe right now. Knock on wood, he’s extremely good. He still gets his Woonsocket Call at his doorstep.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.