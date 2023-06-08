Catching up with newest Friar Will McNair Jr.

PROVIDENCE – Ed Croswell never suited up for new PC head coach Kim English.
Details, details.
As Croswell continues to pursue his pro basketball dreams, the former popular Friar big man has managed to carve out enough time to provide a full vetting why Providence would represent the best fit for Will McNair Jr. Similar to Croswell, McNair hails from Philadelphia. The pair also ran within the same AAU circle (Philly Pride).
“I called him [Croswell] and talked about some things,” McNair told the Call/Times. “I was intrigued with what he had to say. It was good to hear his point of view on what he would have done if he were to come back to school.”
As McNair contemplated where he would spend his final season of college basketball eligibility, the enthusiasm conveyed on Croswell’s behalf regarding the Friars resonated deeply with the 6-foot-11 forward. The prospect of playing closer to home also represented another key reason why McNair chose to be in PC’s fold for the 2023-24 season. It’s not easy to get to New Mexico State – where McNair spent four seasons, one being a redshirt – and Mississippi State where he spent last season.
“My family can come to 80 percent of the games now. It’s going to be great,” said McNair.
The addition of McNair gives the Friars a coveted second true big man, an area that English and his staff sought to address over the past few months. McNair entered the transfer portal after the 60-day window was shut last month. Since he’s a graduate student, he didn’t have to worry about whether he would be immediately eligible at his next stop.
Knowing that Providence needed a player of McNair’s size to fit in with the nucleus assembled by English was another factor in saying yes to the Friars.
“It was definitely intriguing and something that I needed. I was actually looking to increase my role with Providence being the best team possible to do that,” said McNair, adding that he’s looking forward to playing alongside big man Josh Oduro, the George Mason transplant who’s also looking at his final spin around the college hoops carousel with the Friars.
“As the fans are going to soon see, myself and Josh are going to feed off each other. He’s a smart basketball player. He passes very well and isn’t selfish. It’s good to have someone like that around you,” said McNair, noting that he’s already started watching film in an effort to become more familiar with Oduro’s game.
Save for Davonte “Ticket” Gaines, McNair was able to meet all his soon-to-be PC teammates during his recent visit to campus. Upon returning home to his native Philly, McNair said, “I thought about it … see what would best benefit me and my future. I saw that Providence was definitely that school. Kim English is a great guy. [Assistant coach] Dennis Felton is a great guy. Everyone up there was great. That definitely helped persuade my decision.”
English reached out to McNair while the new Friar boss was busy attending the Big East Conference’s annual spring meeting held late last month in Ponte Vedra, Fla.
“Ever since then, he [English] rode me hard,” said McNair, coming across as an eager individual when it comes to locking up his assignment on the defensive end of the court.
“It could be two points or 20 points. I know how I feel after someone scores. I don’t like that feeling,” he said. “I want to make sure the guy doesn’t score as much as possible when I’m defending or helping out my teammates when rolling to the weak side.”
Along the lines of making life uncomfortable for the opposition, McNair got a taste of Big East life in March 2022 when was still with New Mexico State and in Buffalo for the NCAA Tournament. Facing UConn and Adama Sanogo, McNair played a key role in limiting Sanogo to 10 points in 35 minutes. Now, Sanogo seeks to get drafted by an NBA team after guiding the Huskies to the 2023 NCAA National Championship.
“Sanogo is one the best big men in the Big East. It was good to go against him, but I’m not afraid to go up against teams with a big man. If anything, it motivates me more to go up against people like that,” said McNair.
There’s a been-there, done-that veteran factor that McNair brings to the table, having appeared in 116 career games (29 games). He’s also logged minutes in three NCAA Tournament contests.
“I was never someone who was fazed at any age by anyone, but having that experience in college basketball definitely helps me out even more,” said McNair, who will return to PC next week.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
