Catching up with PC head coach Ed Cooley

PROVIDENCE – The chance to provide insight into late-game situations coupled with aiding a great cause brought Ed Cooley to the Pizzitola Center this past Sunday morning.
The Providence head coach was on the Brown University campus in conjunction with the coaches clinic that benefited Coaches vs. Cancer, the main philanthropic cause on behalf of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). When the call came from Brown head coach Mike Martin to serve as one of the guest lecturers, Cooley immediately hopped on board.
“Anytime Mike asks us to do something like this, you’ve got to do it,” said Cooley. “It’s the right thing to do if you’re going to give back to the game and give to a cause.”
Besides lending his support to a worthwhile endeavor, Cooley was asked to weigh in on a few additional topics concerning his Friars with Tuesday marking exactly eight weeks until the season officially tips off against Rider at the Amica Mutual Pavilion (still very weird to type that).
Sizing up the goals for the Friars between now and the official start date for practice that’s tentatively scheduled for later this month:
Ed Cooley: “Any time you get a new group like we have, you have to instill culture. I know it’s an overused word, but for us it means something as far as who and what we are. It always starts with gratitude and appreciation, then it filters down to toughness, chemistry and unity. We have a long way to go. We have eight new guys and it’s a lot that we’re going to have to grow through. But over a period of time, I think we have talent. Can that individual talent come together and be a really good team?”
On the non-conference schedule and the external noise that’s been buzzing since the release of the home portion of the pre-Big East slate:
Cooley: “It’s important to educate our fan base. We have eight new players. Normally we either have a home game against a Big Ten or Big 12 team, then we would play URI home or away. It just so happened that all our [marquee nonconference] games are away and we’re off [from the Gavitt Games, which pits the Big East against the Big Ten]. What our fans need to know is that not many high-major teams want to come play [at the building previously known as the Dunkin’ Donuts Center]. I want our fan base to appreciate and come cheer for the Friars. My job as the coach is to make sure I balance the schedule to make sure I prepare my team to be the best Providence College team heading into the Big East.”
On the recent news regarding PC extending Cooley’s contract:
Cooley: “The whole purpose of our contract extension was to enhance our staff who I think is one of the best in the country with respect to player development and player evaluation. We’ve been together as a group for eight years and I think continuity means something when you’re building a program. Also, programmatic enhancements through [PC President Rev. Kenneth Sicard and Athletic Director Steve Napolillo] … you’ve always got to continue to improve, grow and develop. I think they’ve supported that. The contract extension isn’t so much about my longevity but protecting the program in the future.”
On the switch from The Dunk to the Amica Mutual Pavilion:
Cooley: “First and foremost, we appreciate Amica for stepping up and providing an opportunity for everybody in our state and city. It’s still going to be the place that’s our home. We’ll embrace it. I’m pretty sure we’ll slip up every now and again because it’s what we’ve called it for a long time. At the end of the day, it’s an opportunity for us to build a new name and I’m going to do everything I can to protect Amica to make sure they know how appreciative we are.”
