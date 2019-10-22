In an effort to head off potential problems when visiting Burrillville travels to Central Falls for Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. Division II girls’ volleyball match, both school districts have taken precautions to ensure the best possible experience for everyone who walks into the Warriors’ gym.
The solutions to make sure the focus remains on the on-court skill can be traced back to a controversial social media post that initially surfaced last month when Central Falls played at Burrillville. The video posted on Facebook remarked the fans in attendance at the Bronco Dome were guilty of “racist, intimidating” behavior toward the C.F. players.
Last week during a home volleyball game, several Burrillville volleyball parents expressed their dismay about the negative portrayal of their community following the Oct. 11 decision made by the R.I. Interscholastic League’s Principals’ Committee on Athletics to suspend Burrillville students for one home volleyball match.
On Monday, Burrillville Superintendent Michael Sollitto stated he had spoken to several Bronco volleyball parents about their concern for Wednesday’s rematch at C.F. (Burrillville swept the first meeting.) Through BHS volleyball head coach Heather Farrell, Sollitto relayed the following information to the parents:
• BHS administrator(s) will attend Wednesday’s match.
• Burrillville will be sending a game supervisor with the girls’ volleyball team.
• Burrillville will look into providing a bus for parents since there is no on-site parking at Central Falls High School.
• Central Falls has assured the Burrillville Superintendent that there will be a police detail at Wednesday’s game.
• Central Falls High Principal Bob McCarthy and Athletic Director Anthony Ficocelli will be at the game.
• Central Falls will send an escort to bring the Burrillville players and coaches from the bus to the gym as well as an escort after the game back to the bus.
Burrillville administrators have also let the volleyball parents know if they still feel that the safety of their child is at risk, the student-athlete can miss Wednesday’s game without any school or team penalty for the player. Presently the Broncos are 13-1, good for first place in Division II-B.
“I certainly understand that parents have the ultimate responsibility to ensure the well-being of their child,” said Sollitto.
In response to an email inquiry about fan and player safety for Wednesday’s match, Central Falls Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Downey Toledo remarked, “We will ensure, as always, that guests to our community are welcomed.”
