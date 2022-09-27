CUMBERLAND – For the Cumberland High girls’ cross-country team, the century mark has officially been achieved.
The Clippers officially extended their impressive win streak to 100 dual meets after posting identical 15-50 scores over Northern Division rivals Central Falls, Ponaganset and Blackstone Valley on Tuesday. Cumberland’s top five finishers at The Monastery happened to be the race’s first five finishers with senior Grace Carr leading the charge with her second dual meet win of the season (20:17).
Coming in second place was freshman Charli McCue (20:19) with All-State sophomore Kiley DeFusco placing third (20:21). Coming in fourth was senior Susanna Henderson (20:24) with sophomore Rose Tuomisto placing fifth (20:28).
“This accomplishment is for all the ladies in our program – past and present,” said Cumberland head coach Marty Crowley.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.