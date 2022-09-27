Clippers

Members of the 2022 Cumberland High girls' cross-country team pose for a group photo following Tuesday's meet at The Monastery. With 15-50 wins over Central Falls, Ponaganset, and Blackstone Valley Prep, the Clippers saw their dual-meet streak stretch to 100 straight triumphs over Northern Division rivals.

 Photo courtesy of Marty Crowley

CUMBERLAND – For the Cumberland High girls’ cross-country team, the century mark has officially been achieved.

The Clippers officially extended their impressive win streak to 100 dual meets after posting identical 15-50 scores over Northern Division rivals Central Falls, Ponaganset and Blackstone Valley on Tuesday. Cumberland’s top five finishers at The Monastery happened to be the race’s first five finishers with senior Grace Carr leading the charge with her second dual meet win of the season (20:17).

Coming in second place was freshman Charli McCue (20:19) with All-State sophomore Kiley DeFusco placing third (20:21). Coming in fourth was senior Susanna Henderson (20:24) with sophomore Rose Tuomisto placing fifth (20:28).

“This accomplishment is for all the ladies in our program – past and present,” said Cumberland head coach Marty Crowley.

