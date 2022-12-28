CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD: PC's Croswell continues to dominate offensive glass

PROVIDENCE – Not all of the lessons that Ed Croswell has learned as a college basketball player have occurred in the classroom, or on the hardwood.
According to KenPom’s ratings, the burly Providence forward currently ranks seventh nationally in offensive rebounding percentage (18.4). Croswell is no stranger to taking up residence near the top of said category. As a freshman at La Salle (Pa.) in 2019, Croswell led the country in the percentage devoted to offensive glass (18.1). A year later as a sophomore and still with the Explorers, Croswell finished third in offensive rebounding percentage (18.5).
Speaking to the Call/Times prior to the start of Tuesday’s practice, Croswell was asked about his career-long penchant for making noise as an offensive rebounder. The secret to his success lies in a tip that was passed along by a former teammate during Croswell’s freshman year at La Salle.
“If you hit somebody first and keep hitting them consistently throughout the game, they’re going to get tired of bumping with you. That just gives you an upper hand when you’re going up for offensive rebounds,” Croswell said. “Nobody wants to bump with you all game long. If you wear guys out to a certain point, they’re just going to give up and let you do what you want. It’s a mental thing.”
Among Big East participants through Dec. 18, Croswell only trails Joel Soriano of St. John’s in offensive rebounds per contest (4.0 to Croswell’s 3.8). Soriano checks in at No. 34 nationally in KenPom’s offensive rebounding percentage.
“At the end of the game, who wants to be boxing out somebody who’s running full speed at you and hitting you hard?” asked Croswell. “There’s an art to basketball, but honestly, it’s all effort.”
Brute strength and determination aside, let’s not lose sight of a player’s eyes and how they must come into sharp focus in short order when the ball is released from their fingertips and there’s a rebound to be secured.
“It’s all about anticipation … where you see the ball going. You locate the ball early before going to get it,” said Croswell, who pointed out that teammate Bryce Hopkins – the Big East’s reigning Player of the Week – is no shrinking violet when it comes to offensive rebounding.
In last week’s double-overtime win over Marquette, Hopkins snatched eight offensive rebounds as part of a beast of a performance (23 total boards). Entering Thursday’s away contest against Butler, Hopkins only trails Croswell on the PC team in offensive rebounding (49 to 33).
“You see his effort and energy. Bryce is getting the job done,” said Croswell, who wasted little time in responding with “yes” when asked about his specialty and how offensive rebounds can prove deflating to the team that surrenders them.
“It’s about getting those extra possessions. Usually, the team with the most possessions has a good chance to win the game,” he said.
To Croswell, offensive rebounding is a mindset – pure and simple.
“Some people just don’t want to do it. It’s a lost art in basketball,” he said.
