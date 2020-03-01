PROVIDENCE — The senior-laden Cumberland wrestling team held a slim lead over a chasing pack of Coventry, Ponaganset and Hendricken after the first day of the RIIL State Wrestling Championships.
By the time the semifinal and blood rounds were completed, the Clippers were sailing to their second state title in the last four years and their fifth this century.
The Clippers won six of their seven semifinal contests and earned three consolation-bracket victories to build an insurmountable lead. The Clippers received state titles from seniors Brady Gillis (113 pounds) and Mason Lynch (138) and junior Aidan Faria (152) to score 207.5 points, 28.5 more than second-place Coventry at the Providence Career and Technical Academy Sunday night.
“This feels great to win this because we all put in 100 percent effort and just to help out with this championship feels great,” Gillis said after claiming his first state title in three finals appearances. “Going into the semifinals, we just talked about keeping the same mentality we’ve been using all season. It’s all about hard work.”
“It felt great, I have no words to describe this,” said senior 126-pounder Dom Passanante, who clinched the state title with his victory in the consolation final, which also secured him a spot at New Englands. “It’s not just about me, the entire team worked hard. One person doesn’t make the team, everyone worked hard and wrestled back. We had a few state champions – three, which is not too bad.”
“We did put it away early on Sunday,” Cumberland coach Colin Smith said. “It’s pretty amazing to get six of our seven semifinalists into the final, the only loss was Dom, who ran into a returning New England champion [Andrew Fallon]. We’re really happy with the guys.”
Two of Cumberland’s nine senior starters – Colby Reilly and Passanante – are now two-time state champions, while the rest of the squad claimed their first title, including Smith. Smith was Steve Gordon’s lead assistant coach on three state championship teams before taking over the head job two seasons ago.
“It feels great, I think as an assistant on those other teams, it makes me think automatically of the assistant I have now,” Smith said of former Clipper standouts Cody Beaudette, Erik Travers and Steve Gorman and former Lincoln state champion Alex D’Aloisio. “I have phenomenal staff and they all work really hard with the kids and have a great personality. They work so hard to help the kids.”
After failing to win an individual state title last season, the Clippers brought home the second most state titles Sunday night behind Hendricken, which won four titles. Gillis, who dropped finals matches in each of the last two seasons, jumped all over Coventry freshman Hayden Myers in the first period of their 113-pound clash and led 4-2 after the second period.
Myers nearly had Gillis in trouble in the third period, but the Clipper All-America battled back to secure a 7-4 victory.
“This feels great and I’ve been waiting on this moment for a while,” Gillis said. “The kid almost got me and took me over, but I just used that as motivation to score more points. I’ve gotten second every year, so it just feels good to get No. 1.”
Lynch, who transferred from Lincoln to Cumberland prior to the school year, took advantage of being in the most open weight class in the tournament. The senior posted an impressive 11-9 revenge win over Coventry’s Jacob Remolina in the semifinals to earn his first trip to New Englands. Lynch then dominated the first two periods in his title bout with Ponaganset’s Justin Hood.
Lynch scored the only two points of the first period on a takedown after a great shot following a restart. Lynch build a 5-2 advantage after the second period and defended a few late Hood shots in the final 30 seconds to earn a 6-4 win.
“I just felt like I could win every match I was in no matter who I was facing in Connecticut, New Hampshire and Massachusetts,” Lynch said. “We wrestled in tournaments all year to prepare for this. I knew I was ready because of all the hard work. I haven’t stopped since last season because of the bitter taste I had in my mouth after last season’s tournament. It meant a lot to help the team win because we have a great group.”
Faria was a heavy favorite to claim his first state title, but Chariho’s Dom Bonanno wrestled a smart, cagey match that blunted Faria’s offense. After a scoreless opening period, Faria rode out Bonanno in the second period. Faria earned a quick escape in the third period and survived some gas-tank issues to hang on for the 152-pound crown.
“I just wanted to stay offensive because I knew my pace was better than his,” Faria said. “It didn’t go the way I wanted to because I wanted to score more points and wanted more movement. I just gassed too fast and I’m glad I kept my motion because otherwise I would’ve gassed out even quicker. He was just trying to throw me and I wasn’t going to let that happen.”
Cumberland’s three other finalists suffered varying degrees of defeat. Reilly, a four-time state placer, was pinned in the first period of the 132-pound final by the tournament’s outstanding wrestler, Coventry senior Mason Clarke.
Senior Corbin Dias suffered a 5-3 defeat to Ponaganset’s Jacob Joye in the 106-pound state final, while senior Tyler Shaw, who posted a huge pin in the 170-pound semifinals, suffered a 5-2 defeat to Chariho’s James Dougherty in the final. The match was tied at 2 in the final period when Dougherty hit a three-point cradle to secure the win.
“No offense to [Dougherty] because he’s a tough kid, but I felt there were a couple of calls earlier in the match that were missed that were pretty blatant,” Smith said. “He stuck to the game plan and he stayed offensive, which was the only way he was going to win. Our team knows that we still have another week and the New England championship is something we’d like to have.”
Those six will be joined at New Englands by Passanante, who battled back from the semifinal defeat to Fallon with an 11-0 victory over Mt. Hope’s Liam Mallon and the title-clinching victory over Coventry’s Aidan Robichaud, 7-3, in the third-place match. In his final tournament, senior Jacob Mastalerz produced crucial points with a fourth-place finish at 182 pounds. Adam Barboza won three consolation matches to finish sixth at 220 pounds.
“There were some nerves because this is a big tournament, but everyone just had to go out and wrestle,” Mastalerz said. “This feels good, this feels really good. We won this because of hard work, determination and a lot of wrestling. Sometimes it gets tough through the season, but it’s worth in the end to do this.”
