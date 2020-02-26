BIURRILLVILLE — The next four years of Ashley Mandeville’s athletic and academic journey were mapped out.
The Burrillville native – like many kids who grow up in the northwestern-most town in the state, loved hockey and excelled on the ice. The left defenseman was excelled so much playing for Providence Hockey Club and Selects, that she drew the interest of Massachusetts prep powerhouse Worcester Academy.
Mandeville was set to enroll at the prep school in September, but in late April during a Burrillville Youth Lacrosse game against Cranston, Mandeville, a talented midfielder, attacked the crease and jumped for a shot – and that’s when the trajectory of the next four years changed.
“I took the ball in, jumped up to take a shot and my knee just [buckled] and I heard a pop,” Mandeville said sitting on the visitors’ bench at Adelard Arena Saturday afternoon. “Once it happened, we were pretty sure what it was.”
“It” was the Mandevilles’ worst fear. Mandeville tore the ACL in her right knee, which meant not only was her eighth-grade lacrosse season done, but so was her Tier I U16 split-season hockey campaign and her fall soccer season. Instead of spending in excess of $20,000 to rehab her injury at Worcester Academy, Mandeville decided to enroll at Burrillville High for her freshman year.
“I had literally just committed to Worcester when the injury happened, but then we decided to defer the year and just focus on recovery,” said Mandeville, who had surgery to repair the ACL in May. “It was tough, but I still went to practices and games for everything and just sat on the bench to be with my team.”
Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View co-op hockey coach Cortney Lacey, who grew up in the same youth hockey system as Mandeville, was aware of the 14-year-old’s talent, but she was knew Mandeville was headed to Worcester and would never play a game in a BPBV sweater. Lacey didn’t find out Mandeville was enrolled in the school until she received a text.
“If you’re from Burrillville and you play hockey you knew who Ashley Mandeville is,” Lacey said. “I knew she was coming up and I kind of knew she was going to go. After the injury, I told her everything happens for a reason. She sent me a text before the season started and asked me if she could practice and, of course, I said ‘Yes.’
“Whether she could play for us down the road or not, just having someone like her on the ice would only help us.”
Mandeville started skating with the Broncos in December and her talent was clear, but BPBV had to play games without her. Thanks to the play of Maddie McCutcheon, Lizzie Ng and freshman Ali Trimble, the Broncos beat the teams they were supposed to beat, but were clearly a step behind the elite teams in the division.
After playing in a scrimmage in mid January against South County, Mandeville made her first varsity appearance against undefeated La Salle on Jan. 23. The Broncos were beaten that day, 9-3, but it was clear who the best player on the ice was. Whether it was smoothly skating the puck out of her own zone, or rocketing shots from the blue line, Mandeville’s prodigious talent was on full display.
“It’s fun to watch her play,” Lacey said. “Out of all the years I’ve coached, she is the most talented player. She understands the game and she’s so easy to coach. She’s a good kid who is very smart in school. She has the ability to go Division I – she’s that good. She just needs to keep working and keep learning.”
Calling a traumatic, season-long injury to a 14-year-old girl a blessing in disguise might sound callous, but the injury brought Mandeville closer to girls she grew up with in Burrillville but never had the chance to share the ice with. Girls like Trimble, Emily Allard, Erin Gingell and Katie Potter are all kids who shared a classroom with Mandeville, but never a locker room.
“It’s been an incredible experience,” Mandeville said. “I never got to play with these girls growing up, so this is fun. I was always playing with the boys. I just remember when I could only practice counting down the days and counting down the games until my final doctor’s appointment. I knew my first game would be that La Salle game.”
Even playing on a repaired right knee, RIIL competition is a breeze for a 14-year-old who has played against the best players in her age group in North America. Mandeville was a standout player for the Providence Hockey Club before she hooked on with Selects Academy. She played for Ontario Selects in the 2018 World Selects Invitational in Europe.
Mandeville said her mother was “an all right,” hockey player, but the Mandevilles’ biggest contribution to their daughter’s success was the support and time they gave her to nurture her ambition.
“My parents have been extremely supportive and have done everything they can to help me,” Mandeville said.
Mandeville, who said she’s in the shooting room above Levy Rink every day after school, produced five goals and an assist in a truncated regular season. In a two-game sweep of No. 6 Mount St. Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln School, Mandeville was a menace. The freshman had a hat trick and four assists in a 12-2 rout in Game 1. She added two assists in a 6-2 win to finish off the sweep Saturday at Adelard.
The No. 3 Broncos are in the semifinals for the fourth straight season and they will play No. 2 East Bay starting Friday night at Portsmouth Abbey. The series shifts to Levy Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. where one squad can clinch a spot in the title series.
“Yes, my goal is to win a title before I leave,” Mandeville said. “If we can play to our fullest potential we can give [undefeated La Salle and No. 2 East Bay] a run for their money.”
Mandeville, who will play lacrosse for the Broncos in the spring, is savoring moments on the ice because once the season ends, so does her time with BPBV. She will transfer to Bishop Kearney in Rochester, N.Y. to play for the Selects Academy U16 team, a program similar to the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy.
Mandeville is excited to join one of the top AAA Tier-I teams in the country, but she’s going to miss the kids she’s developed a bond with this season.
“It’s going to be really hard moving six hours away to leave because I’m going to miss my family and my friends,” Mandeville said. “I know it’s about my future. I want to be a D-I college hockey player.”
