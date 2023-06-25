CHARMING CONNECTION: In Daquan Davis, Friars land first 2024 prospect in Kim English era

PROVIDENCE – The charm was undoubtedly turned on as Kim English’s first secured commitment from the high school Class of 2024 just so happens to hail from the same hometown as the new PC head coach.
The story of English starting out his basketball journey in Baltimore resonated with Daquan Davis, a four-star prospect who supplied a verbal commitment to the Friars on Saturday night. Davis selected the Friars over a final four that included a school from his native state (Maryland) along with Notre Dame and Mississippi State.
Ultimately, the bond Davis struck with his fellow Baltimore native was something that was too rich to ignore. If English could make it from the same city, why can’t his future 6-foot-1 combo guard follow the same route?
“That definitely played a big role. He talked to me about his process throughout high school … how he did it and how he’s going to help me do the same thing,” Davis told the Call/Times.
Officially, Davis informed English of his decision to go with PC early last week. He shared the news to English via FaceTime, a move that allowed Davis to see English’s reaction.
“He was happy and really excited,” said Davis, who felt comfortable enough to slam the brakes on his recruiting ahead of a busy summer stretch with his AAU program (Team Takeover of the Nike EYBL circuit).
“It’s stress reliever. Knowing where I’m going to college is a weight off my shoulders … not having to worry about what coaches are thinking,” he added. “In Coach Kim, I had the school I wanted to go to. Everything felt like home when I visited.”
Davis says English made him a clear-cut priority the moment the latter took the Friar coaching reigns in late March. The bonds between the player and Providence grew even tighter when Davis visited the Big East school last month.
“I like how tight the coaches are and how the school is,” said Davis, noting that PC rising sophomore Jayden Pierre served as his player chaperone.
A number of current Friar players offered their support to Davis by adding his commitment video to their personal Instagram story.
“I was with them for the majority of the time,” he said.
In his own words, what type of offensive player are the Friars getting in Davis? Whether it’s looking to score or involving his teammates, the objective remains the same.
“I’m just out there for the win, honestly,” said Davis. “If the shots aren’t falling, I’m out there making plays for others.”
Defensively, Davis wants to be known as someone who doesn’t back down from a challenge.
“I like to guard the best player because I want to show that no player is better than me,” he said.
Davis will spend his final year of high school at St. Frances Academy, a place where he started out before hooping it up at St. John’s College this past season. St. Frances is located in Baltimore.
“I’m looking forward to growing as a player and working on what I need to work on to get ready for the next level,” he said.
