Chauvin twins make North Smithfield boys basketball program go

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The lives of Issiah and Azariah Chauvin have been tightly woven since birth.
They're twins, and these twins tend to be inseparable. Case in point, they’re scorebook neighbors. Azariah wears No. 11 for the North Smithfield boys’ basketball team. Issiah slides on the No. 12 jersey for a Northmen program that entered the R.I. Division III tournament as the top seed.
Issiah Chauvin is three minutes older than Azariah. Officially, they’re fraternal twins.
“We look identical,” Azariah pointed out while standing next to Issiah in the hallway on a recent weekday night at North Smithfield High School.
The familiarity doesn’t stop there for the two high school seniors. On the season, Issiah is averaging 11.5 points per game for a Northmen team that lost just once in league play (17-1). Azariah’s scoring average? Try 10.2 ppg.
“They both make us go,” said North Smithfield head coach Brandon DiPaola.
The fact that the Chauvin twins are so close in point production speaks to the gains that one twin has made on the other. For the longest time, one of the brothers enjoyed a clear-cut advantage whenever they hooped it up in the driveway.
“We always went at each other in the summer, but he would always beat me … always,” said Issiah Chauvin. “I would always practice outside by myself until I could beat him.”
Noted Azariah, “We were in a competitive state to make each other better. It’s a good bond that we have. We were just as competitive when we played video games … one always trying to be better than the other.”
Before Issiah – he stands 6-foot-2 – closed the gap on Azariah, who’s 6-foot-1, the Chauvin twins would return inside the house still brooding after the latest dual in the driveway.
“We would argue … how [Azariah] was lucky that he won,” said Issiah, “but looking back at those days, basketball helped build us as people.”
During the days when he was the clear-cut better hoopster of the two, Azariah never hesitated to remind his brother of who got the better deal in terms of basketball talent. Eventually, the smack talk ceased. The day that Issiah discarded the “subordinate” tag is the day the twins grew even closer. Whether it was at the recreational or middle school level, they made a pact that they were going to play basketball together.
“We started playing in seventh grade, which is pretty late,” said Azariah. “Maybe something would have changed if we started playing when we were younger.”
Amidst the challenging world of high school and the temptation of creating an identity that’s separate from the other twin, the pair have succeeded in remaining committed to one another. For instance, Issiah and Azariah run with the same crowd.
“Having the same friends has made us stronger in the sense that we have each other’s back,” said Issiah. “It’s always better when we’re together.”
There are some games this season when one Chauvin twin will come off the bench while the other starts. Sometimes, they’ll both be in the starting lineup. Issiah was one of three Northmen players selected as captain, a distinction that in Azariah’s eyes speaks volumes to just how far his brother has progressed as a player.
“He’s definitely worked very hard to get to where he’s gotten,” said Azariah, the better three-point shooter of the pair.
The twins are savoring this last basketball ride at the high school level.
“It’s been an amazing year,” said Azariah.
“Our team has a special bond that can’t be broken,” said Issiah, who like his brother counts sushi and eggs among their favorite foods.
For now, Azariah is the Chauvin twin who sports the longer hair – but not for long it seems.
“Now I’m going to start growing my hair and he’s going to cut it,” said Issiah.
“We’ve always changed it here or there,” said Azariah on the topic of hairstyles.
What won’t change is the desire to link up for a game of 1-on-1 once the final high school game is in the books.
“We’ll definitely be playing when we get older. I’ll be calling him,” said Issiah Chauvin.
