NORTH PROVIDENCE — Paxton Chenevert didn't start any of the Cumberland Little League Major Division all-star team's District 4 knockout or state tournament contests, but in the biggest game of the summer, coach Gary Lamora handed the ball to the shaggy-haired righthander
“He's been a rock on the mound and there was never a question of who I wanted to start this game,” Lamora said.
Chenevert made his coach look like a genius and sent Cumberland back to Bristol, Conn. for the fifth time in the last 13 years after throwing his team's first complete game of the state tournament. Chenevert breezed through the first five innings in Saturday's state title game against Portsmouth before hitting some adversity in the guise of lefty Tyler Boiani, who belted a two-run home run to cut the District 4 champs' lead to one run.
Just as he did against Lincoln in the district tournament and his pair of relief stints in the state tournament, Chenevert responded and finished off the biggest game of his life. The righty stranded the game-winning run at first base to lead Cumberland to a 4-3 state-title win at Romano Field.
“That was unbelievable. I don't even have words to describe what that was, but it was truly incredible,” Chenevert said after striking out nine batters and allowing five hits in the complete-game effort. “I just kept feeling myself breathe throughout the game and just tried to stay relaxed. I knew I was going to start this game last night, so I started preparing and just went to bed and focused on this.”
“His fastball and his curveball and everything was just working for him tonight,” catcher Dylan Slack said after going 1-for-1 with a pair of walks. “Even in the bullpen he was throwing so much harder today and you could just tell he wanted it. This just feels great to win the state title.”
Going to Bristol is nothing new for the kids from Garvin Field, but this was the first time they did it from the losers' bracket. As a matter of fact, Cumberland is the first team to lose its first game in the state tournament and go on to play in Bristol since Ryan O'Dell, Jon Pickering and the 2006 Lincoln squad rebounded from a loss to District 2 champion Barrington in the opening game and came back to win the state title.
History repeated itself because Cumberland lost to District 2 champion Portsmouth last Saturday and then won four straight games to head to Connecticut Saturday night to begin Metro Division play against Fairfield American, which won the Connecticut state title Saturday night with a 9-1 win over East Lyme.
“It's kind of surreal that we did this,” Cam Slack said. “I didn't think we were going to lose [against NK/Wickford] but it looked like it was going to happen. To come back and win that game, win the next one and then win this one is incredible. We believed after the win over [NK/Wickford] that we could win this tournament.”
“You spend a lot of time going through the process and thinking about what it's going to feel like when you get there and this is even better than you can imagine,” Lamora said. “All the energy, effort and time and all the unknowns that go into it, makes this even sweeter. There are two paths to winning a state title. The easy path is winning three games and we chose the harder path.”
Portsmouth learned plenty of valuable lessons from the wreckage of Friday night's 8-0 defeat to Cumberland in the first state final and the biggest was fastballs weren't going to work, so instead of starting hard-throwing righty Ben Humm, Portsmouth went with off-speed specialist Riven Patel, who pitched the first three innings.
For the second straight night, Cumberland grabbed the lead in the first inning and never looked back. Tyler Lamora led off with a walk and Cam Slack followed with a single. After Dylan Slack worked a one-out walk to load the bases, Evan Vitti was hit by a pitch to score Lamora. Cumberland, however stranded the bases loaded.
Cumberland scored its final three runs in the second inning after reserve Dean Corvello hit a one-out RBI single. Cam Slack followed with a single and Corvello scored on an error to double the lead.
“We had some hits early in the game and we got on base and scored a few early runs,” Cam Slack said.
The inning should've ended when Ryan Amaral struck out, but the ball got away from catcher Ryan Campion and Slack scored and Amaral reached first. Amaral later scored on a Chenevert single to right.
The rest of the game was about Chenevert, who hadn't started a game since going five innings in a 10-1 road win over Lincoln earlier in the month. The righty struck out two in the second inning and then, after allowing a solo home run to reserve Lachlan Bronson, didn't allow another runner past first base until the sixth inning.
“He did phenomenal and even though those two kids hit home runs, I knew we were still going to win the game,” Cam Slack said. “He works so hard in practice and just wants to win.”
Campion hit a one-out single in the sixth inning and jogged home when Boiani hit his second home run against Cumberland in the tournament. Lamora visited the mound after Baum singled to bring the go-ahead run to the plate.
“I just kept saying after that hit that I needed to believe in myself and keep reminding myself that I can do this,” Chenevert said.
“I was worried about his stamina a little and we were watching him, but he earned the right to go back out there,” Lamora said.
Chenevert, once again, made Lamora look smart for trusting him, as he set down Mason Smith and Brady Fanning to help the 2022 Cumberland Major Division all-stars join the town's 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2017 teams in Bristol.
“Those early teams really pushed us and when coach [Dave] Belisle took that team to Williamsport [in 2014] that really helped us get on the map,” said Cam Slack.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.