WOONSOCKET — It was late August when T.J. Ciolfi started to think long and hard about stepping down as the varsity boys basketball head coach of the Villa Novans.
The oldest of his two sons had turned six, thus the call to coach him and his first grade pals proved too rich to ignore. On top of that, Ciolfi’s life as a real estate agent was booming.
It was time to turn the page, or was it?
“When they canceled youth sports in Johnston [where Ciolfi lives], I thought, ‘Okay, I’ll do it for another year or two,’’ said Ciolfi, someone who made his mark as the R.I. schoolboy basketball coach who took two separate programs to the Final Four of the Open State Tournament: North Smithfield in 2013 and Woonsocket in 2019.
Then came the arrival of a pair of fairly-recent developments that ultimately sent a major shiver down Ciolfi’s spine and helped him arrive at the conclusion that he made official on Friday morning – resigning as Woonsocket’s head coach after a successful five-year run on the Cass Avenue campus.
He outlined his reasons as part of a six-paragraph letter that he signed and distributed to school officials and the local media.
In these pandemic times, high school coaches can no longer worry about games and practices while making sure the players are maintaining their eligibility. After reviewing a 14-page document that covered rules and regulations for winter sports, Ciolfi felt it was in his best interest to not bear even more responsibility that in turn could make him liable should something go awry.
“I have serious concerns about playing basketball with restricted breathing due to mask-wearing. It’s not uncommon for players in our game to be short of breath during normal times. To me, introducing a sweaty mask is dangerous,” Ciolfi wrote. “Additionally, I lack the training and expertise required to properly screen students for COVID-19 symptoms and especially to conduct and organize workouts that will allow players to safely participate while wearing a breathing restrictive mask.
“I cannot assume the liability of coaching under the circumstances presented in the most recent set of rules. Frankly, I am not qualified,” Ciolfi went on to write. “I thank you for the past five years and wish the program well in the future.”
The recent episode involving Keyonte Johnson, a college basketball player at the University of Florida who collapsed on the court during a game last Saturday at Florida State, also factored into Ciolfi’s decision. Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer.
“Where’s the buck going to stop if something happens? I have a feeling it’s going to stop at the coaches,” said Ciolfi when reached Friday. “There’s an assumption-of-risk form, but I don’t see that being my protection if something happens to a kid.”
Given the opportunity to stump on the behalf of current Woonsocket assistant coach Dennis Harmon as far as the next person stepping into the head-coaching chair, Ciolfi did not mince words.
“One-hundred percent, Dennis should get the job. Hopefully they won’t consider anyone else for it,” said Ciolfi. “He loves the community and he’s so smart.”
The 40-year-old Ciolfi made it clear that he isn’t done coaching.
“I love the game. The game has been good to me,” he said, “but with COVID, it’s a whole new world. Eventually it will be over and things will go back to normal, but normal to me is coaching without masks on.”
