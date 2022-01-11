LINCOLN — Sophomore shooting guard Lauren Cipriano personifies the challenge the Lincoln girls basketball team has had trying to find any semblance of a rhythm in the first month of the season.
The Lions were forced to endure a COVID week-long shutdown in December and just when it seemed like they were beginning to hit their stride, the Lions were back in quarantine last week after Cipriano and others contracted the virus.
Lincoln returned to practice Sunday and they looked like a team that hadn’t played much basketball in the first quarter of
Tuesday’s Division III clash with a young Blackstone Valley Prep side. Thanks to five points from sophomore Averie Walton, the Pride led by two points late in the first quarter.
And then Cipriano and the Lions found their footing. The sophomore scored the final four points of the first quarter to spark a run of 31 unanswered points that spanned three quarters. Cipriano scored all of her game-high 13 points in the first half, while senior center Andrayah Williams added eight in a 47-17 victory at the Lions’ Den.
“We definitely found our rhythm and before I scored Dra had a big block on the other end and you could just feel the momentum change,” Cipriano said. “The game just started to slide back in our favor and we capitalized. It felt great to be back and playing. We have a really great team and we need to make a statement and start to get ready for the playoffs.”
“We just needed to step up on defense and start playing like we have been,” Lincoln coach Lindsay Lacey said. “The first quarter showed that we haven’t played a basketball game in over a week or even been in the gym that much lately. We needed to shake some of the rust off of us.”
Blackstone Valley Prep (0-5, 0-4 Division III) knows the future is bright for the program, that is under the direction of a familiar face, first-year coach Mackenzie Walton, who was a valuable interior presence for the Cumberland girls basketball team five years ago. Only one senior, Mercy Oyedele, scored with the rest of the points coming from underclassmen.
Walton hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored a team-high eight points, while freshman point guard Layla Perry scored four of her five points in the opening quarter. Sophomore Isabella Gomes scored her team’s lone basket in the final quarter.
“We played together as a team in the first quarter and we kind of lost that as the game went on,” Mackenzie Walton said. “We have a bunch of new players, so I’m proud of them for the way they worked, we just need to continue to work on our plays and the fundamentals we’ve been practicing.”
Lincoln (5-2, 4-1 Division III) is among the elite in the division, but the Lions will find out tomorrow night if they are true title contenders. The Lions cross the border for a showdown with a North Smithfield team they defeated in a non-league game last month. NS senior center Laura Matchett didn’t play in that contest.
The Lions will certainly have to start tomorrow’s game better than Tuesday’s because BVP built an 11-9 lead behind 3-pointers from Walton and Perry. Cipriano scored the final four points of the quarter and then she hit two 3-pointers in the first 1:04 of the second quarter to stretch the lead out to 11.
“We need to build chemistry because we haven’t had our full squad on the court at any one point and we still don’t with [senior Aisha Sarr] out,” Lacey said. “We know we have the pieces and the depth to compete in this division, now it’s just about having everyone available to build a rotation and a substitution pattern.”
The Lions used baskets from Tayla Valentin, Makayla Horan and Williams to extend the run to 31 straight points before Walton knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:52 left in the third quarter. The Lions led by 28 points after three quarters before emptying the bench for the final six minutes.
Novans roll past D-III champs
PROVIDENCE — The Woonsocket girls basketball team warmed up for undefeated Juanita Sanchez with a 38-24 Division II victory over reigning D-III champion Mount Pleasant Tuesday night.
Woonsocket (3-3 Division II) received a game-high 10 points each from juniors Bella Mencarini and Nevaeh Caro. Junior forward Aje’ana Coleman chipped in with eight points for the Novans, who led 21-8 at halftime.
Sholman remains hot
MIDDLETOWN – Taking the court for the first time in eight days, the Tolman/Shea girls’ basketball team held on for a 55-49 win over Middletown in Division III action Tuesday night.
Now 7-0 overall and 5-0 in league play, Sholman received strong play from its interior while sophomore Armani Rivera took control with 21 points. Klani Gaul finished with 10 points and nine rebounds while strong games on the glass were provided by AB Encarnacion (12 rebounds) and Trinity Burk (nine rebounds).
Northmen stay hot
NORTH SMITHFELD – Playing for the second straight night, the North Smithfield girls’ basketball team rolled to a 62-37 win over host PCD in Division III action Tuesday night. The Northmen are now 4-1 in league play.
Laura Matchett paced North Smithfield with 18 points while Sadie Crozier added 15 points. Calla Puccetti contributed 11 points for the victors.
MSC’s bid falls short
WOONSOCKET – The Mount St. Charles girls’ basketball team had a chance at a basket that would have sent Tuesday’s game against Toll Gate to overtime, but it was the Titans holding on for a 41-39 win in Division III action.
Saints downed by Patriots
PORTSMOUTH – St. Raphael’s quest for its first D-I win of the season continues after the defending Division I champs fell to Portsmouth 49-22 on Tuesday night. Now 0-5 in league play, the Saints received 10 points from Tatiana Pereira.
