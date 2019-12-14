WOONSOCKET — The Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U18 team certainly has the firepower on its vaunted top line to win a national title, the question is if the Mounties have the supplemental scoring to beat a team when the likes of Victor Czerneckianair and Michael Citara aren’t scoring.
That question certainly wasn’t going to be answered against a rebuilding South Kent Selects side that won the last two national titles, but the likes of Ryan Gordon, Andrew Eberling and James Barbour showed they’re capable of stepping up.
South Kent, the program Matt Plante left in 2018 to start the program at Mount St. Charles, aided the Mounties’ cause by committing a major penalty in the opening three minutes of Saturday’s game.
Mount scored three times during the five-minute man-advantage and never looked back. Citara led the way with a hat trick in the 9-2 at Adelard, but it was the play of Gordon (two goals and an assist) and Eberling (a goal and an assist) that heartened Plante.
“Gordo just gives us everything. He’s such a competitor,” Plante said. “He’s just got to get stronger, but that’s going to come with physical maturity and age. He works his butt off and he’s great for us in so many situations – especially penalty kill. His two biggest assets are his competitiveness and his hockey sense. Everything else is going to come with time.”
“Our biggest thing on our line is really grinding,” Gordon said. “I think that’s something we’ve adapted to because we’re trying to get the puck deep, going low to high and getting pucks on net. The experience up here so far has been great and it’s fun with [Plante] because he just wants to win.”
Gordon, just like many of the Hockey Academy’s players, is living an airplane ride from home. The senior grew up in Duluth, Georgia and began playing hockey for the TPH Thunder, a AAA hockey program that merged with the Nashville Jr.P redators this season. Gordon played on the Thunder’s bantam squad in 2015-16, before moving on the Skipjacks Hockey Club out of Erie, Penn. for the next two years.
Gordon produced 23 goals in 32 games for the Skipjacks’ U16 team last season and is now in Woonsocket to finish his high school eligibility.
“My dad was really big into hockey, so that’s why I started playing,” Gordon said. “With TPH Thunder, kids from Nashville, Alabama, North Carolina and Florida would get together on weekends to practice and then we’d all fly in for games. I came here this season to get college exposure and win a national title.”
Gordon certainly got plenty of exposure to college coaches Saturday because the Northeast Pack event drew Division I and juniors coaches to Adelard Arena to watch five of the premier hockey programs in the country. He scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season, but he’s creeping up toward the 30-point mark before Christmas.
Plante believes any college program would benefit from having the 6-foot, 170-pound center on its red line.
“At the very least, he can be a playmaker at the next level,” Plante said. “He had a nice goal when he sniped on one of his goals and the redirect. He works hard and he can make plays, he also understands how to play structurally. I like him a lot and he has a lot of upside. At a Division I program, I think he can fit anywhere in your top nine. Even if he’s in a secondary scoring role, he’s going to be effective because he’s so coachable.”
The Selects, who lost Czerneckianair, Vermont commit Austin Cook and goalie Bennett Jung to Mount, made life easy for the hosts with an early major penalty. Citara, who’s scored five goals in two games this weekend, opened the scoring at 3:41 and the Mounties didn’t stop scoring. Gordon doubled the lead at 4:50 and Citara added a power-play goal at 5:09. Nate Benoit assisted on both of the PC commit’s goals in the first period.
Benoit added a goal of his own early in the second period before Gordon produced his second goal. Citara finished his hat trick with a perfect shot from the right circle that Selects goalie Talon Wild couldn’t stop before it nestled in the roof of the net to make the score 8-1 at 10:02.
“I saw Michael do that last year [for the Mercer Chiefs] and on that last goal he scored, I just saw it land in the left side of the net and I’m like ‘How’d that go in,’” Plante said. “That’s just what he does. He does it all the time. You can’t really defend it. I saw him last year against North Jersey when he had a guy draped all over him and he puts it where the goalie can’t save it.”
The Mounties look to keep pace with the first-place North Jersey Avalanche Sunday at noon when they finish the Northeast Pack event against the Buffalo Jr. Sabres. The U15 team starts the day at 8 a.m. when they’ll try to bounce back from a loss to the Selects. The U16 team, at 10 a.m., looks to finish a perfect weekend and avenge a 6-1 loss to the Jr. Sabres from earlier in the season.
“That’s a big one because they’re good and they play us tough,” Plante said. “They’re playing well right now, they beat Pittsburgh by the same score we did, 7-2. They’ve played us tough every time we’ve met.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.