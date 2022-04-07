PROVIDENCE – The news concerning Christ Essandoko asking to be released from his signed National Letter of Intent has absolutely no bearing on his Winston-Salem Prep Academy teammate who’s also part of Providence College’s Class of 2022 high school basketball recruiting haul.
“One hundred percent locked in on Providence,” guard prospect Quante Berry told the Call/Times on Thursday after Essandoko took to his personal Twitter account to announce that he would be re-opening his recruiting.
“Providence College, I want to thank Coach [Ed] Cooley and his coaching staff for believing, recruiting, and showing me love through that process. Friar fan base, thanks for showing me the love and support throughout the season,” Essandoko wrote. “With all the recent events and after a long talk with my parents and handlers, I decided to decommit and ask for the release of my NLI. I think it’s the best option for me and my future as a student-athlete. I will re-open my recruitment and look forward to finding a new home.”
A 6-foot-11, 260-pound prospect who originally hails from France, Essandoko selected the Friars last October over a group of finalists that included Maryland, Georgetown, and Illinois. He along with Berry visited the PC campus for Late Night Madness.
With Nate Watson and Noah Horchler having exhausted their eligibility, there appeared to be a path for Essandoko to come in right away next season and compete for minutes in PC’s frontcourt. As it stands, the Friars will welcome back just one frontcourt player with experience (Ed Croswell). Neither one of the freshmen in PC’s fold from this past season – Rafael Castro and Legend Geeter – logged any game action.
“Hopefully he does well in his recruitment and finds a place,” said Berry about Essandoko, whose request to move on from the Friars now makes it a two-player Class of 2022 recruiting haul that besides Berry also includes guard Jayden Pierre.
“Myself and Jayden have been talking a lot lately,” said Berry.
Essandoko’s decision to move on from Providence means that Cooley and his staff have up to five scholarships to work with during the spring and summer recruiting periods. One of those spots could go towards a fifth year for A.J. Reeves. Last week, the Call/Times reported that Reeves was keeping all his options open.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.