PROVIDENCE — Don’t tell the Rochester Coalition that the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U16 team was missing its best two-way defenseman from Quebec.
While Guillaume Richard was away playing a pair of USHL games this weekend with Tri-City, talented junior defenseman Anthony Cliche was showing why a number of Hockey East schools are interested in his services.
Saturday, in the second period against the Coalition, Cliche had a superb assist on a shot from the point and then he rocketed in a power-play goal minutes later to lift the Mounties to an emphatic 5-1 victory over the western New York squad at Providence College’s Schneider Arena.
“One, he’s a phenomenal kid and that’s why he was voted a captain,” Mount coach Devin Rask said. “He’s a heck of a player for a guy that’s 6-3 – he’s a big kid – and he’s got some finesse to his game. He makes some really great players with the puck and he defends well. It’s really great to see him that goal because he’s got a great shot. He’s done well here so far.”
“I’m just trying to get shots on net and keep things simple,” Cliche said. “I think what works for me is to get shots on net and create rebounds for the forwards. On my goal, my role on the power play is to just take shots when I’m open and create rebound opportunities for the forwards.”
The adjustment to American education hasn’t always been easy for Richard – and for that matter former Mount player Zac Bolduc – but that isn’t the case for Cliche. The talented defenseman grew up 45 minutes south of Quebec City, but his goal wasn’t to play in the QMJHL, he wanted to play Division I college to get a degree.
That’s why last year he enrolled at Bishop’s College, a Quebec school that teaches students in English. On the ice, Cliche produced 20 goals and 44 assists in 75 games.
“The main reason I’m here is for school and a plan B,” said Cliche, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 QMJHL draft by Saint John. “My dream is of course is to play in the NHL, but if that doesn’t work, I want to get an education and have a degree. My adjustment is going well, but last year in Quebec I went to an english school called Bishop’s College, which was a good for all my classes. The step to Mount St. Charles was easy for me.”
Cliche, a righty with nine goals and 16 assists, is already drawing interest from some of Division I’s top schools. He has taken visits to Hockey East powers Boston University and Northeastern, but he doesn’t expect to make a commitment official anytime soon.
“I liked both schools when I visited them, but there’s no rush and I’m going to visit more schools,” Cliche said.
Just like Richard, Cliche already has USHL experience. He played a pair of games for the Sioux City Musketeers, but he’s still waiting for his first point. He expects to play more games this season before potentially earning a full-time spot on the roster next season.
“I’m just trying to keep it simple because the game is so much faster [in the USHL], so I need to move the puck quicker, but I still want to keep playing my game,” Cliche said. “I want to keep shooting pucks on net, because that is my strength.”
The Mounties have now won three straight games headed into Tuesday night’s showdown with No. 3 North Jersey Avalanche in Hackensack, N.J. While Rask was bane to use it as an excuse, the Mounties were playing their second game in 16 hours. The Coalition jumped out to a one-goal lead, but the Mounties answered to tie the contest going into intermission.
The second period was one of Mount’s best of the season, as the home side scored four goals and forced Rochester to intentionally ice the puck to relieve the constant pressure.
“We came out played with some passion in the second half because we weren’t really ready to play,” Rask said. “We responded well against a good team like Rochester, who was light with shorter guys who could skate. We didn’t play like we did [Friday] in the first half, but we responded, and that’s what you want to see.”
Cliche helped create the game-winning goal minutes into the second half when his shot from the right point was tipped into the net. Minutes later, the defenseman grabbed a goal of his own when he found himself alone in the left circle on the power play. Cliche ripped a slap shot off the post and into the net to stretch the lead to three.
“On the power play, we have a little bit of a setup, but then it’s let the five guys go out there and create what we’re setting up,” Rask said.
For the second straight game, Swedish forward Sixten Jennersjo delivered a highlight-reel assist, as his pass was finished off by Jayden Sison. Sterling Cooke scored a superb solo goal to finish the scoring.
