WAKEFIELD — Two quick personal fouls, a tough opposing defense and the pressure of fighting for a playoff spot all sound like the perfect equation for a letdown when you’re chasing a personal milestone. For Burrillville’s Sam Clifford, they were just minor obstacles littering the path to 1,000 points.
Clifford scored the 1,000th point of his career in the first half of a road win over Prout on Monday night. In addition to crowning their third 1,000-point scorer in program history, the Broncos also secured a playoff spot in the 60-48 triumph.
“It’s a special night in Burrillville basketball history,” Broncos coach Kevin Randall said. “That’s the bottom line. Sam is an unbelievable player and a better young man. I’m so proud of him.”
Not only was it an uphill battle for Clifford to seal the deal on 1,000 points on Monday, it’s been one the whole season. The senior wasn’t super close to the plateau when the season started, but an explosive offensive campaign allowed him to achieve the feat.
“He had to average close to 22 [points] a game to get it this year,” Randall said. “He’s raised his level of play in a way I haven’t seen as a coach.”
Clifford was whistled for two offensive charges in the first four minutes, earning himself a spot on the bench. Needing 11 points to get to 1,000, Clifford hunkered down for an extended bench stay with zero points to his name.
After four minutes on the pine, Clifford was inserted back into the lineup by Randall. He immediately took the ball to the hoop and scored a contested lay-in. He then sank four consecutive free throws before draining a 3-pointer.
The 1,000th point came on a lay-up. A Crusader defender smacked the backboard as the ball hung on the rim, but it still managed to find its way in. The game was briefly stopped so the Burrillville bench and cheering section could mob Clifford.
“Years of hard work paying off, it feels great,” Clifford said. “Couldn’t ask for a better game to score 1,000 points. Clinch a playoff spot and win on the road, it’s a great night.”
The senior guard ended the night with 19 points. When he started his basketball career four years ago with the Broncos, Clifford couldn’t imagine putting his name into the record books.
“I wasn’t really thinking about it,” he said. “I was a point guard, so I didn’t think I would be the primary scorer. Here I am four years later with a 1,000 points.”
A plucky group of Crusaders made things difficult for Clifford and the Broncos. Despite having just three league wins, Prout played tremendous on-ball defense against Clifford, drawing four offensive fouls against him.
“Credit to Prout, they took four charges on him,” Randall said. “They might have defended him the best that we’ve seen all year in the paint. That’s a credit to Coach [Dean] Felicetti and his staff.”
A 19-point second half lead didn’t stick around long for the Broncos. The Crusaders rattled off nine unanswered points, drawing within single digits of the lead. The Broncos had confident answers ready, courtesy Wes Cournoyer and Colby Bouzan.
“We were fortunate that we had other guys come in and step up when he got in foul trouble,” Randall said. “Wes Cournoyer hit some huge shots in the second half. We talk a lot about how we win games when we’re balanced. We showed some balance tonight. If we’re going to do any damage in the playoffs, we’re going to have to show balance across the board.”
Cournoyer scored 14 points, while all of Bouzan’s seven points came in the second half. Jon Bergin was sensational for the Broncos, pouring in 14 points and hitting four 3-pointers.
“Bergin is a guy we’ve been waiting on,” Randall said. “He finally showed what he can do tonight.”
They started the season on a four-game losing streak, but three straight wins have the Broncos officially in the Division II tournament.
“We really struggled out of the gate,” Randall said. “This division is brutal, top to bottom. A team like Prout, they’re much better than their record states.
“We’re back in [the playoffs] for back-to-back seasons. I’m so proud of my boys. I’m on Cloud 9 right now.”
The Broncos close out the regular season at home against East Greenwich on Thursday night.
