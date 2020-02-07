WOONSOCKET — For more than two periods the undefeated Cumberland hockey team couldn’t solve Coventry senior goalie Brandon Ciampanelli Friday night at Adelard Arena.
The Oaker netminder stopped point-blank chances from Cumberland’s Troy Senn, Jake McMillen, Jaime Robbins, Shea Bessette and Aidan Clarey to held the underdog Oakers take a one-goal advantage into the final period.
“We were snakebitten something fierce for most of that game because we outplayed them, we outworked them and outshot them,” Cumberland coach Mark Andreozzi said. “We could’ve shown a little more poise with some of the chances, but we created a ton of chances. We could’ve shown more poise and a little luck would’ve made it a different game.”
Ciampanelli was even more impressive during a third-period onslaught, but the Clippers breached the Oakers’ net twice. Robbins scored a power-play goal just 3 minutes, 32 seconds into the final period and then Clarey scored on a rebound with 1:46 left to lead Cumberland to a 2-1 Division II victory.
“In between the periods, we just said we need to keep pushing because we knew the goals were going to come at some point,” Clarey, a senior captain, said. “We were getting a lot of opportunities and it just worked out in the end. On my goal, the rebound was just bouncing on the line and I was just there to tap it in.”
Cumberland (9-0-2 Division II) snapped a two-game winless run with Friday’s victory and the win also kept the Clippers in a tie with one-loss South Kingstown for first place in the division. The other bit of good news to come out of the game was the return of forwards Kole and Keith Sisson, who both suffered upper-body injuries in last month’s win over North Smithfield.
Their return comes at a good time because the Clippers are still without talented forward Jordan Cullion headed into Saturday night’s home game against Portsmouth, which is coming off a 4-2 victory over Cranston West Friday night.
“Our goal is to just get healthy right now because we’re still without three guys who we need,” Andreozzi said. “[The Sissons] are probably back a few games sooner than we expected, but it gives us a little more depth and experience. Our goal is the same every year; be better tomorrow than we were today. Where we finish in the division is where we finish. We’ll take care of the playoffs when it comes.”
Coventry (2-9-1 Division II) has certainly played better hockey after starting the season with five losses in a row. The Oakers own impressive wins over North Smithfield and Cranston West, along with against PSW. The Oakers grabbed the lead just 5:14 into the opening period after absorbing an opening rush from the hosts.
Cumberland’s Max Pelligrino was sent to the box for hooking and Anthony Saccoccio took advantage when he ripped a shot from the blue line that went past Owen Perron’s glove. Perron wasn’t busy, but he made eight saves to earn the victory.
The rest of the game became a duel between Cumberland’s shooters and Ciampanelli. The Clippers wasted a power-play opportunity at the end of the opening period before Bessette and Senn were both stoned on shots from between the circles in the second period by the Coventry senior, who made 57 saves in a losing effort.
Ciampanelli continued to keep Cumberland off the scoreboard until 3:32 into the third period when, on a power play, Senn and Ryan Taylor kept a puck alive in the offensive zone for Robbins, who ripped a shot over the senior’s shoulder from the right circle to tie the game.
After Cumberland killed off a Christian Oliveira penalty late in the third, the Clippers won the game when Ciampanelli stopped a Bessette shot, but the puck bounced into the air and on to the goal line where Clarey cleaned up the mess to put the hosts ahead for the first time all night.
“It felt great when that one went in,” Clarey said. “We’re just going to build off each other’s energy. We’re one big family and we all love each other, so we need to keep going.”
Coventry 1 0 0 – 1
Cumberland 0 0 2 – 2
First period – CO, Anthony Saccoccio, pp, 5:14.
Second period – No scoring.
Third period – CU, Jaime Robbins (Troy Senn, Ryan Taylor), pp, 3:32; CU, Aidan Clarey (Shea Bessette, Robbins), 13:14.
Saves – CO, Brandon Ciampanelli (57 saves); CU, Owen Perron (8 saves).
