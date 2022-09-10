SOMERSET, Mass. — The Cumberland football team probably didn't view Friday night's interstate clash with Somerset Berkley Regional as positive experience when the Blue Raiders were mercilessly marching the ball from their own 5-yard line late in the fourth quarter to try to take their first lead of the game.
But when a group of Clippers sacked SB quarterback Owen Meehan on fourth down with less than two minutes left in the game, Cumberland could see the value in their mettle being tested with difficult Division II opposition on the horizon.
Everything seemed to go right for the Clippers for the first 15 minutes of the game, as Andy Ray scored a pair of touchdowns and the visitors scored the game's first 20 points. A Clipper turnover late in the half seemed to change the momentum of the contest and the Clippers couldn't slow down David Sullivan, Wyatt Figueiredo and the Blue Raider running game until the final minute as they hung on to a 27-26 road win.
“This was a very physical team with tough guys on the line and they were going to try to push us around,” Ray said after catching five passes for 78 yards and rushing for 59 yards in the victory. “We know we're going to have to improve on that stuff. There were a lot of ups and a lot of downs in this game and we just have to learn from the downs and become a better team.”
“The great thing about playing a team like this is they're a tough, physical team and this was going to be a situation where you had two feet in the tire and you were punching each other in the face the whole game,” Cumberland coach Josh Lima said. “We like that because it's a big time test for our guys up front and we needed that. Our guys are tough and we put them through a lot and it showed at the end when the game's on the line.”
Cumberland (1-0, 0-0 Division II) trekked back across the state line knowing they have their quarterback of the future. After two seasons where the passing game was virtually non-existent, sophomore Evan Spencer completed six of his 11 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball for 88 yards and a touchdown.
The biggest 12 yards came after the late stop when the sophomore carried the ball three times for 12 yards to pick up the first down that iced the game.
“In the first half the offense was really moving the ball,” Spencer said. “Everyone was playing well and the o-line was moving people and we were just making plays left and right. I played some quarterback last year, but I was just a freshman trying to learn the offense. We graduated a lot of really good seniors and I'm stepping in with a bunch of guys and we just want to win.”
The Clippers, who open their league campaign Friday night against East Greenwich at Carcieri Field, dominated SB for long stretches of the opening half and it took the visitors just 90 seconds to take a 6-0 lead when Miguel Garcia scored on a three-yard touchdown. The extra point was blocked, but the Clippers made their final three extra points that proved to be the difference in the game.
Cumberland increased its lead to 13-0 late in the first quarter when Ray, who is back with the team after not playing last season, scored on a three-yard touchdown. The URI baseball commit produced his second touchdown of the night just 2:08 into the second quarter when he caught a screen pass from Spencer and rumbled 22 yards for a touchdown.
“The offense was looking good all week and we had a good gameplan coming and we executed very well and got on the scoreboard early,” Ray said.
Cumberland had a chance to build on its lead when SB turned the ball over on the ensuing kickoff, but the Clipper offense stalled and the hosts found their footing. The hosts ran the ball seven times and traversed 75 yards to make the score 20-8 when Meehan snuck in from one yard.
After the Clippers fumbled on the next play from scrimmage, Meehan scored his second one-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak to cut the deficit to six. The Clippers answered with a one-yard touchdown run by Spencer with no time left in the half, but that didn't stop Somerset Berkley's momentum.
“The momentum shifted after that fumble and I just told the guys that we had so many highs and so many lows and our lows were really low,” Lima said. “We have to get out of that faster. The thing is we're an experienced inexperienced team. Guys have played a lot and started, but the core haven't started their whole career. That inexperience showed at times.”
The third quarter was as low as it got for Cumberland because they gave up a pair of touchdown runs and failed to move the ball on offense. The only good news for the Clippers was that after Sullivan's 28-yard touchdown run and Figueiredo's one-yard plunge, they buckled down and stopped the two-point conversion play to go into the final quarter with the one-point lead.
Cumberland had a chance to add to its lead, but Spencer threw an interception at the SB 5-yard line. The Blue Raiders proceeded to march all the way down to the Clipper 20, but that was as close they got to the end zone before Garcia made the biggest defensive play of the game to secure the win.
“For him to go down with an injury early and then come back and make that tackle, he just epitomizes our program,” Lima said. “He's not the flashiest guy, but he just goes out there and does everything right. He plays with his heart and we just love the kid.”
Cumberland 27, Somerset Berkley 26
Cumberland 13 14 0 0 – 27
Somerset Berkley 0 14 12 0 – 26
First quarter
C -Miguel Garcia 3-yard run (kick fails), 10:31.
C – Andy Ray 3-yard run (kick is good), 2:39.
Second quarter
C – Ray 22-yard catch from Evan Spencer (kick is good), 9:52.
SB – Owen Meehan 1-yard run (Sam Grew run), 4:37.
SB – Meehan 1-yard run (run fails), 1:51.
C – Spencer 1-yard run (kick is good), 0:00.
Third quarter
SB – David Sullivan 28-yard run (run fails), 6:24.
SB – Wyatt Figueiredo 1-yard run (run fails), 1:59.
Fourth quarter
No scoring.
