CUMBERLAND — It sounds counterintuitive, but Cumberland girls soccer coach John Hoxsie was excited he didn’t have a returning All-State player for the first time in six seasons.
From Juliana Restrepo, to Julianne Ross, to Abby Drezek to Emma Tziachris, the Clippers have always had a transcendent player they could count on when games got tight. That wasn’t the case this season for a squad coming off back-to-back .500 teams.
“This season has been very gratifying since the last two years we were exactly a .500 team,” Hoxsie said. “We talked about it at the beginning of the season, this team has always had first-team all-staters and this was the first year going in we didn’t have that. I told the girls I was excited about that because I wanted to see how they would respond as a team and not rely on that one girl because she has the title of all-state.”
Senior central defender Abby Free and junior goalie Juliette Vemmer have played at an all-state level this season, as the second-seeded Clippers enter Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal against No. 3 North Kingstown in position to win the program’s first state title.
How has Cumberland done it? With defense and opportunistic offense.
The Clippers haven’t allowed a goal in their last four games and Vemmer has allowed just six goals this season. Offensively, the Clippers aren’t exactly a juggernaut, but the tenacity of Riley Trudeau, the skill of Marina Zuhr and the finishing of Maddy Durkin have been enough to secure Cumberland important wins against South Kingstown, North Kingstown and Barrington.
“The girls are very excited and they’re confident,” Hoxsie said. “Playing 0-0 games into the second half is how we play. This is going to be a bigger stage, so there are more implications, but this is the way we’ve been playing all year. I don’t think the girls will be affected by the stage, they’re just going to play their game.”
North Kingstown, which hasn’t played for a state title since 2001, advanced to the semifinals with a 5-0 victory over talented Mt. Hope Sunday night. Hoxsie made the trip to South County and he saw exactly what he expected from coach Mark D’Arezzo’s team – domination.
The Skippers are led by talented forward Sadie Souls (13 goals) and Olivia Zevzavadjian (eight goals and eight assists). NK was held scoreless for the first time all season by the Clippers in a 1-0 victory last month and then they were held off the scoreboard in ties to other semifinalists – No. 1 La Salle and No. 5 Coventry.
“I think they’re the best team we played,” Hoxsie said. “They score a ton of goals and play great defense, so as a total team, they were the best team we faced. On Sunday, their midfield looked good and Olivia scored two goals, so they get production out of the midfield. Sadie up top is very difficult to stay with.”
Hoxsie expects the Skippers to come out with the same approach Tuesday night in East Greenwich and the Clippers are going to start with what’s worked for them and that’s Free and Bella Luca at the center of defense with two talented fullbacks pushing up the field. A change, however, will be made by one of the teams in the second half if they’re chasing the game or struggling to gain territory.
“We’re going to come out the way we’ve been playing and play our game,” Hoxsie said. “I don’t expect them to do anything different to start.”
