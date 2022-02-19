PAWTUCKET — None of the four Division I boys hockey quarterfinals are set, even though there are are just six games remaining in the regular season.
Cumberland had a chance to lock down the No. 4 seed from Division I-B Friday night against Moses Brown at Dennis Lynch Arena, but not for the first time this season, the Clippers couldn't hold on to a late advantage and must now rely on some help if they want to play I-A champion Burrillville in the quarterfinals.
A Christian Oliveira goal from the left circle just 10 seconds into the third period gave the Clippers a one-goal advantage, but Aidan Aggarwal scored just 19 seconds later to send the game into overtime. The Clippers threw away an overtime power play with a penalty and Owen O'Farrell scored a power-play goal to lift the Quakers to a 3-2 overtime win.
“We played well for the most part, but you can't commit stupid penalties in this division,” Cumberland coach Mark Andreozzi said of the defensive-zone tripping call that cost his team. “You can't play down a man as often as we do because it means you're using the same guys to kill them off and you're going to burn them out.”
Cumberland (4-8-2 Division I) and Moses Brown (5-8-1 I-B) both have 11 points with each team playing its final regular-game Saturday night. The Quakers can secure a date with the Broncos with a victory over Barrington, which was eliminated from playoff contention because Cumberland secured an overtime point.
If the Eagles beat the Quakers in regulation and the Clippers fall to EG, Cumberland reaches the playoffs in a three-way tie scenario because they have a 2-1-1 record against the Quakers and Eagles. Barrington would be 2-2 and Moses Brown would be 1-2-1.
The Avengers know they will be in the same half of the bracket after they were belted, 10-3, by second-seeded Bishop Hendricken Friday night. The only question is who will the Avengers and Hawks face in the quarterfinals.
Mount St. Charles received a pair of goals from senior forward Micaiah Bascombe in a 5-2 victory over Prout Friday night at Adelard Arena. The Mounties, who also received goals from sophomore Antonio Lombari, Matt Davenport and Angelo Parrillo, now have 13 points – the same total as Smithfield.
The Mounties head to Smithfield Municipal Rink tonight at 8:30 to face the Sentinels for the No. 2 seed. The Sentinels received a power-play goal from Chris DiSano late in the third period to defeat Burrillville, 4-3, Friday night. All the Mounties need to do to claim the No. 2 seed and earn home-ice in the quarterfinals against EG is tie the Sentinels because they already own a 7-2 win earlier in the season.
Burrillville, which had nothing to play for Friday, saw junior forward Jack Farrell score for the seventh time in the last four games to cut the Sentinels' lead in half in the second period. Senior defenseman Michael Allen scored the game-tying goal and he also assisted on Cam DeSante's shorthanded goal in the first period to tie the game at 1.
Just like Burrillville, undefeated La Salle has home-ice advantage all the way through to the state title series. The Rams will play either Prout or Warwick in the quarterfinals. The Titans, who beat the Crusaders earlier in the week, head to Boss Arena tonight with the teams tied with four points. The Titans return home Sunday to face the Broncos at 3 p.m.
The Clippers, who suffered a 3-2 defeat to Hendricken earlier in the week on a Ryan Staples goal with six seconds left in regulation, opened the scoring Friday night in the first period on a Jaime Robbins power-play finish. Seth Perron and Jacob Lopes earned the assists.
Moses Brown dominated the second period and grabbed the game-tying goal on a Kyle Bethune finish. Oliveira needed just 10 seconds of the third period to regain the lead when he fired a shot from the left circle that went over the glove of goalie Cam Lussier.
It took Aggarwal just 19 seconds to tie the game again when his shot from outside the blue line took a funny bounce and beat senior goalie Jared Johnson. Cumberland managed to kill off a pair of late penalties, but they couldn't kill off another one in overtime and now must count on Barrington to do them a favor if they want to keep playing into late February.
