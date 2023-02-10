WARWICK — Sunday afternoon's clash with La Salle is quite simply the biggest regular season game in the history of the Cumberland hockey program.
Sure, the Clippers have numerous Division II titles, but no Clipper team has been in this position. The Clippers, following Friday night's 7-2 hammering of talented Warwick co-op, go into Sunday's 1 p.m. game at Adelard Arena sitting in second place in Division I.
“These next two games against La Salle are going to decide second place,” Cumberland coach Mark Andreozzi said. “If we split them then we are in good position. If we win them both then we'll likely be the second seed and if we lose them both we're out of it. La Salle is good and we have to be ready for how fast and how physical they are. I think it's going to be an advantage playing at Mount because we won't be complacent playing at a new rink.”
Cumberland (8-2-1 Division I) came into Wednesday night's road game against Prout licking its wounds following blowout defeats to first-place Hendricken and resurgent Burrillville two weeks ago. All the Clippers did was go to Brad Boss Arena and return home with a 5-0 victory thanks to a hat trick from junior forward Sammy Lopes.
Warwick (7-4 Division I) grabbed the lead 5:31 into the opening period Friday night at Thayer Arena when right winger Brady Martin took a pass from centerman Jacob Pickering and fired a shot past senior goalie Jared Johnson. The rest of the night belonged to the Clippers.
Senior forward Jamie Robbins and senior defenseman Jacob Lopes each scored two goals, while senior winger Christian Oliveira had three assists and senior winger Troy Senn added a pair.
“I have to give credit to all the older guys for the turn around in the last two games,” Andreozzi said. “Against Hendricken and Burrillville we were a little complacent and didn't play the way we played up until that point. We can't worry about things we can't control. We didn't stay poised, but in the last two games the older leadership has stepped up and the contributions are coming from all the lines.”
The Clippers tied the game on a short-handed effort by Robbins after good work from Oliveira and Robbins put his team ahead for good with 32 seconds left in the period. Cumberland blew the game open with three goals in the second period, including a pair on a five-minute power play late in the period.
Sammy Lopes scored his team-high 11th league goal with 5:41 left in the period and then the Titans took a major penalty that ended their chances of victory. Senn fed Jacob Lopes for a power-play goals with 4:35 left in the period and then Oliveira found Lopes for another power-play goal with a minute left.
Cumberland freshman Dylan Skurka netted his first varsity league goal in the third, but then the Clippers took needless penalties, which allowed the Titans to score a power-play goal off the stick of Lucas Hemond. Sean Taylor finished the scoring with 34 seconds left.
“I'm happy with the way we played the last two games, but we still need to do a better job of keeping our composure and staying out of the box,” Andreozzi said. “We've put ourselves back in a good position after those two losses.”
The Clippers and Rams will finish their home-and-home Wednesday night at Smithfield Municipal Rink. Cumberland finishes the season with a home game against one-win Moses Brown before a home-and-home with a dangerous Smithfield team.
