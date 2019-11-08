CUMBERLAND — In 170 minutes of playoff soccer, the No. 2 Cumberland girls soccer team has scored just one goal. That’s perfectly fine for the frugal Clippers because junior goalie Juliette Vemmer hasn’t allowed a goal in the team’s last five games.
Saturday at noon, Cumberland marches down to Cranston Stadium to take on No. 4 South Kingstown playing for its first state title in just its second trip to the state final. The Rebels, who bounced reigning state champion La Salle in the semifinals thanks to a Sarah Sorlein penalty kick, pose a considerable threat to win their first state title in two decades.
“They lead the league in scoring and they’ve been a very good team all year,” Cumberland coach John Hoxsie said Friday afternoon. “It’s going to be a battle of offense against defense. They’re going to bring a lot of offense against us and we’re going to rely on our defense to keep playing the way they’re playing. There’s going to be a lot of play in the midfield and scoring opportunities are going to be minimal.”
As was the case in most of Cumberland’s games this season, the Clippers went down to Curtis Corner Middle in late September and used a set-piece goal from central defender Bella Luca to secure a 1-0 victory. While SK goalie Faith Hutchins, a star on the Rebels’ D-II champion softball team, made just six saves, Vemmer was forced into action 10 times.
That game was one of just two where Sorlein (eight goals), Sydni Vesterholm (eight goals), Jane Carr (seven goals) and the Rebels have been held scoreless in 17 contests.
“They always play us tough and we always play them tough,” Hoxsie said. “We didn’t generate much offensively the first time, but we were able to shut them down and they didn’t generate much. That game was played a lot in the midfield. This game is going to be about capitalizing on the few opportunities you get, because if you don’t, there may not be more coming.”
Luca and Abby Free were superb in central defense in the first meeting, and they will have to be again if the Clippers are to win their first state title. Cumberland, which will be without the services of midfielder Marina Zuhr, are relying on Riley Trudeau, Gianna Sarmento, Olivia Sarmento, Mackenzie Lavallee, Maddie Durkin and Paige Vieira to create offense.
Because of La Salle’s domination, neither team has any state final experience. The Clippers were last in the final 2015, while the Rebels haven’t played for a title since losing to Smithfield in 2012. Hoxsie has been to the final twice as an assistant [East Greenwich in 2010 and Cumberland in 2015], and he’s excited to finally be in charge of his own program as the Clippers try to make program history.
“Winning this would be unbelievable,” Hoxsie said. “I’ve been there twice as an assistant coach, but this is my first as a head coach. This would be our first title in D-I. You don’t go to state championships as a public school very often. There aren’t many schools that go on runs where they go year after year after year.
“There were kids in the school that came up to me in the hallway Friday and wished me luck and I didn’t even know who they were. So many kids said ‘Good lucky, Hox, we’re coming to the game tomorrow.’ This student body is super excited and the teachers are excited. The school is behind these girls and it would mean to the world if we won it.”
