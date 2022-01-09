PAWTUCKET — The Cumberland hockey team proved Saturday night it can play with any team in the state.
The Clippers also learned that even just two minutes of undisciplined, unstructured play can be the difference between winning and losing in Division I.
Facing a talented East Greenwich team fresh off upsetting state-title favorite Bishop Hendricken, the shorthanded Clippers used the speed and skill of Sammy Lopes, Jaime Robbins and Christian Oliveira to build a two-goal first-period lead Saturday night at Dennis Lynch Arena.
And then midway through the middle period the Clippers took a pair of bad penalties and the Avengers capitalized by scoring three goals in 110 seconds to take a lead they would never relinquish. Senior forward Corey Szabo scored the game-winning goal and an insurance goal in the final period, while sophomore Colin Walsh delivered three points in a 4-2 D-I victory over the frustrated Clippers.
“We’re still inexperienced in certain areas, but we skated with them for most of the game and had opportunities late to tie the game,” Cumberland coach Mark Andreozzi said. “Jared [Johnson] made 35 saves and did everything we needed him to do. We played well for probably 40 minutes and the kids played hard.”
Cumberland (1-3 Division I-B) knows its on the more difficult side of the division and it’s become clear a quarter of the way through the season that the Clippers are battling Moses Brown and Barrington for the final playoff spot. Hendricken, La Salle and East Greenwich have separated themselves from the chasing pack.
The Clippers begin their trip through I-A starting with Friday’s visit from Warwick co-op. In two weeks they play on back-to-back nights against Mount St. Charles and I-A leading Burrillville.
“All the kids played really well, we just need to be a little more consistent going forward,” Andreozzi said.
East Greenwich (8-2, 4-1 Division I) handed Hendricken its first loss of the season Friday night at Schneider Arena, but the Avengers had no answer for Lopes and the Clippers in the opening period. The sophomore created the opening goal just 2:16 into the game when he found Robbins in the slot for a spot past senior goalie Cole Baron.
Lopes doubled the lead at 7:48 when he picked a corner of Barron’s net from between the circles. The lead could’ve been three early in the second period if Barron hadn’t made a reflex glove save on a shot from Oliveira that was ticketed to slide under the crossbar and into the net.
“If we move our feet and do what we need to do, we’re a good team,” said Andreozzi, who was missing Call/Times All-Area forward Troy Senn. “I didn’t think East Greenwich was going to come in overconfident and look past us. They’re a talented team and anyone who watches them play can see that. We approached it as we needed to do certain things to compete with them and if we didn’t do those things, we were going to lose.”
East Greenwich caught a break when the Clippers were called for a needless penalty along the boards with seven minutes left in the period. The Avengers scored a goal 23 seconds later that Andreozzi believes didn’t go into the net after Johnson scrambled to corral the loose puck.
The Avengers tied the game 1:02 later when junior forward Cameron Gaffney won the race to a puck behind Johnson’s net and fed Walsh for a goal. The visitors scored another power-play goal 48 seconds later when Szabo was left open in the right circle and the senior ripped a shot over Johnson.
“We played well up until that stretch in the second period where we had those dumb penalties, they scored and took the momentum,” Andreozzi said. “We were on our heels and it took until the third period to get back on our feet. We just didn’t have enough in the tank to get back and score.”
Cumberland had numerous opportunities to tie the game, including six shots in a one-minute span in the middle of the third period, but Barron and the Avenger defensemen held out. Eventually, the visitors put the game away when Szabo took advantage of a defensive mistake on a stretch pass and fired a shot from the left circle past Johnson (35 saves).
