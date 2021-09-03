Less than two weeks after the first practice, high school football teams from around the state are staring down the barrel of a four-quarter Injury Fund contest.
If you think this is a case of too much too soon, rest assured you are not alone. Usually, the Injury Fund game is capped after two quarters and comes on the heels of a joint practice and a controlled scrimmage. Neither option was made available during the 2021 preseason.
“It’s the quickest training camp before physical contact,” said Burrillville head coach Gennaro Ferraro in advance of Friday’s 7 p.m. game against Johnston. “I don’t think it’s the way to go. A lot of the coaches around the state didn’t agree with the quick turnaround and having a full game.”
Ferraro’s point boils down to the current state of programs and not being afforded the chance to build in a building-block fashion where several benchmarks are reached before the Injury Fund game.
Unlike other fall sports, football players require additional time to gear up before launching headfirst into a three-month gauntlet. This summer, the majority of coaches feel like they’re flying by the seat of their pants after a decision was decreed at the June meeting of the RIIL Principals’ Committee of Athletics for football teams to start practicing the same August day as soccer, volleyball, tennis, field hockey, and cross country.
Additionally, football teams have only been cleared to hit since last Saturday. Five practices later – four of teams elected to hold a traditional day-before-a-game-walkthrough on Thursday – they find themselves playing a game that won’t have any bearing on the win-loss record but is serving as a source of concern in terms of how to approach it.
“The Injury Fund is on the 10th day [of practice]. Typically, we have 10 days to acclimate,” said Ferraro.
“It seems like it’s coming so fast, but we’ll get it together,” said Tolman head coach Jason DeLawrence. “It’s a game that doesn’t count, but you still want to win.”
Added St. Raphael head coach Mike Sassi, whose team faces Shea at Max Read Field at 7 p.m. Friday, “We’re honoring what we have to do this year, but I do think it’s a quick rush into a full game. Traditionally when we’ve played a two-quarter [Injury Fund game], we see a big drop-off in their stamina a third of the way through the second quarter. No matter how much you run, it does not equal the cardiovascular that you need when you’re playing in a game.”
Max Read Field is also the site for another Injury Fund game with Woonsocket and Tolman preceding Shea-St. Raphael at 5 p.m. The other Injury Fund game of local interest features Lincoln heading to Tucker Field for a Friday 7 p.m. kickoff.
“It’s still to be determined,” said Cumberland head coach Josh Lima when asked how long he plans to ride with his starting group against Lincoln. “We’ll see how it goes, but we would like to get that first group out by the half. Ultimately, the goal is to get everyone on the varsity roster some playing time.
“Personally, I would say it would be tough [if Friday night] was a league game. Since it’s a game that doesn’t count, I look at it as a chance to get in some work within a controlled environment and get a lot of guys reps,” added Lima.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.