COACHING CONFIDANT: From high school to the pros, Patriots LB Matt Judon has been supported by current University of Michigan assistant coach

FOXBORO — At first blush, why would the star defensive lineman who also lines up at linebacker be drawn to the high school assistant coach who worked primarily with wide receivers and served as the special teams coordinator?
The short answer is that sometimes, you need to confide in a coach who isn’t necessarily you’re your coach.
Ron Bellamy was fresh off an NFL playing career when he arrived at West Bloomfield High in 2009. As part of the transition to life as a football coach, curiosity on the part of the students was boundless within the hallways of the school located in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.
You were with the Dolphins, Lions, and Ravens? Please tell us more.
“All the kids gravitated towards me because I was a resource for them,” said Bellamy.
There was one particular player on the 2009 West Bloomfield roster who seemed to soak up every word spoken by Bellamy. Today, that same player has made a splash in his first season with the New England Patriots.
For Matt Judon, the bond he shares with Bellamy – nowadays an assistant coach who oversees the safeties at the University of Michigan – is one that isn’t built on a coach-player relationship in the strictest sense of the word. In their case, it’s more along the lines of a coach doubling as a confidant to someone who enters Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with 10 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks, and an NFL-best eight tackles that resulted in negative yardage.
It was Bellamy who had Judon jump in his car to take visits to various colleges. The world of big-time college football recruiting was one that Bellamy was familiar with as he ended playing wide receiver at Michigan. Looking back, Bellamy remembers an important piece to the student-athlete equation that was holding back the star defensive player.
“Academically, he was a kid who didn’t get off to the best of starts. Talent-wise, he had a lot of schools that loved him. By his senior year, some schools had fallen off because they weren’t sure if he was going to qualify. There were some Big Ten schools who showed interest,” said Bellamy when reached last week while on a recruiting visit to Louisiana. “I remember him saying, ‘Coach, I’m going to go to [Michigan-based] Grand Valley which even to this day is a dominant Division II program. That’s where he chose to play. He spent six years there and had an unbelievable career.”
Judon was a double-digit sack master for West Bloomfield with one game in particular standing out.
“Matthew did not play offense, but he ended up scoring all 10 of our points in a 10-8 win,” said Bellamy. “He got a sack for a safety. He got a forced fumble and picked it up and scored. That’s eight points. He was out there for the point-after try. We botched the snap and he was on the wing. He ended up catching the two-point conversion.
“I had never seen that before … a non-offensive player changing the trajectory of the game like that. He scored three different ways. I had never seen a defensive player do that,” Bellamy delved further.
Judon’s road to life in the NFL can summed up in his ability to make the most of the opportunities presented to him. Grand Valley State University might not be on the tip of everyone’s tongue when it comes to football discussions, yet Judon succeeded in putting himself on the map. The proof lies in the Ravens selecting him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.
“As the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” said Bellamy. “No one could block him. He was better than everyone. He’s one of the greatest to ever come out of West Bloomfield.”
Right before signing with New England this past March, Judon was asked if he would be interested in addressing the entire Michigan football team. Delivering the invitation was Bellamy.
“We have a great relationship. He gave the kids some wise words. They enjoyed their experience with him,” said Bellamy. “If I was coaching at a rival college, he would still say, ‘All right coach. Whatever you need in terms of inspiring others, let me know.’”
Bellamy gets a kick out of the bright red sleeve phenomenon that for Judon has taken on a life of its own. The game-day attire caught the eye of NBA guard Donovan Mitchell, who plays for the Utah Jazz.
For the coach who didn’t necessarily coach Judon per say, watching his development into becoming a bona fide NFL contributor has been a fascinating follow.
“What you’re seeing in New England is what I’ve seen over the past 13 years,” said Bellamy, who keeps in touch with Judon through text messages and social media. “Even since I met him as a 17-year-old, he’s someone who has a big heart of gold. His personality is going to light up the room. He’s a blessing for us all. That’s for certain.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
