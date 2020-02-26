PROVIDENCE — Immediately after capturing the 25-pound New England weight throw title late Wednesday afternoon, Woonsocket High junior Logan Coles walked slowly around the security netting and the circle at the Providence Career & Technical Academy fieldhouse to talk to his mom, Joye.
Coles said she told him, “Good job, I can see all your hard work is paying off,” then said something like, “I’m very proud of you, son.”
When asked how he responded, Coles laughed, “‘Thanks,’ but then I asked what we were having for dinner. I’m hungry, When she said lasagna and green beans, man, I was pumped. I love that.”
Flippant? You bet. Nonchalant? Yes. But when it comes to competing, he’s all in, and he proved that by edging defending New England champ and Lincoln senior Kyle Moison. On his final throw, Coles launched the miniature version of the hammer 77-3.5 to overtake the Lion by 7.5 inches.
Moison settled for runner-up honors with a heave of 76-8.
“I was behind until that last toss; my best was 76-something, and Kyle was in at 76-8,” Coles noted later. “I knew I was behind a couple of inches, so when I got in the circle for the last one, I was just thinking about technique and not being overanxious; I didn’t want to yank it. I was just looking to be smooth and fluid.
“When I heard the distance, I thought, ‘OK, good throw,’ but I wasn’t ecstatic; I came in here wanting to throw my best ever, a PR, and I didn’t do that,” he added. “I will say that finishing first feels great because there’s so much competition here.”
Meet director/Classical Athletic Director Bob Palazzo explained after the boys awards ceremony that the state powers-that-be have been trying to schedule this weight event the same day as the “rest of the” New England Indoor Track Championships, which are slated for this Saturday at Roxbury’s Reggie Lewis Center.
Apparently, those who put on the regional event believe the weight toss wouldn’t draw enough competitors from around the six-state area, but Palazzo indicated four states (the others being Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire) did show up.
He said the weight-throwing community will continue to try to “link” up the two in coming months and years.
As for other area boys placements. Cumberland senior Phil Coppolino collected fourth (69-6), and Villa Novans sophomore Tarik Robinson-O-Hagan sixth (65-10).
Coles said he finished fourth at this meet last winter behind Barrington’s Will Cauley, Moison and Classical graduate Jake Furland, and this was “sweet,” but he has other things left to accomplish (including placing high at the New Balance National High School Championships at New York City’s The Armory the weekend of March 13-15.
“Every win you get feels good, but if you don’t win with a PR, there’s something missing; it makes it that much better,” Coles confided. “I hold myself to very high standards, and I expected more from my throws here.”
Head coach Marc Piette couldn’t say the same, as he conveyed satisfaction at his junior’s showing.
“No, that (77-3 ½) wasn’t his PR; it was off by an inch, but his (six-throw) series was his best ever,” Piette grinned. “He had five legal throws, all over 71-11 ½, and he’s never come close to doing anything like that before. That’s just Logan being Logan.
“In fact, he threw 72-1, 74-6 ½, 71-11 ½, 71-8 ½ and 77-3 ½; his only foul came on the first throw of finals,” he continued. “Logan actually is our second New England champion in four years (as Jared Briere snared it 2017).
“The thing is, both he and Kyle were on; I mean, Kyle had five throws over 73 (feet). And we haven’t touched the weight since states. I’ve had our guys training with the hammer (longer chain) because that’s what keeps your technique for the weight crisp. It sure paid off here.”
Moison naturally expressed some disappointment with this latest outing, after having swept the weight (with a PR of 78-8) and the shot put at the state meet, yet there was no despair. Far from it.
“I’m not truly disappointed because – in any sport – you’re going to have some ups and downs, and this is a down, but I’m not going to sit here and make excuses,” he said. “Logan had a better throw than I did. It’s that simple. I’m not going to blame it on my hard week of practice with throwing and lifting, (as) Logan is a tremendous athlete, and he got done what he came here to get done.”
He did, however, indicate this will be in the back of his mind when he begins preparing for the national meet in mid-March.
“Now I’m all the more motivated,” he noted. “It’s a clean slate; I’m going there to throw and throw well, as far as I possibly can. There’s going to be a lot of talented guys there, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Coppolino also seemed somewhat matter-of-fact after notching fourth.
“It wasn’t a best-ever throw; I threw 70-8 ½ at states, and I was glad I peaked there,” he said. “This meet wasn’t really do or die for me; I was using this as a warm-up for nationals. I won’t say I’m dissatisfied because this meet came with the usual cast of characters – Kyle, Logan, Will, Tarik, John Fay of Hendricken, etc. Heck, I’ll take fourth, no doubt, but I’m really aiming to do well at nationals.
“I’d love to place top-six and finish All-American.”
As for Robinson-O’Hagan’s sixth, he mentioned being happy with it “because I’m only a sophomore, but I’m not happy with my (distances) at all. None of my throws felt good, and I think it’s because my knees were a little sore. I think some of that is from growing pains.”
Teammate Jesse Houle failed to place in the top six, but did land ninth overall (62-2).
If anything satisfied Moison on this night? He gained sweet revenge on his buddy Coles in the 35-pound weight heave (not an official high school event, but one held just for the kids to have fun).
Moison took that gold medal with a send of 54-9, while the Novan came up a bit short at 54-0 ½ (a PR by nine inches). Robinson-O’Hagan nailed third with a whopping PR toss of 51-2 ¾, a best-ever by three feet, six inches); and Coppolino fourth (48-3 ½).
On the girls side, Lincoln senior Ally Plante continued her dream-like winter campaign with a third-place finish in the 20-pound weight toss.
Not only did she manage a PR distance of 50-11 ½, but eclipsed her previous best by an inch-and-a-half and earned her first regional medal.
“I think I qualified last year, but I didn’t place; I was only in the third flight,” she stated. “It feels good, but I’m not surprised … Wait, I guess I am a little because I’ve had a tough week so far. I’ve had a lot going on with practice and school projects, trying to get some good nights of sleep. It’s been rough.
“Coming in, I wanted to get in the top six, and just to have fun,” he added. “After this, I got both. I’ve accomplished my goals so far this year – and then some. Now I’ll be going to nationals with (teammates) Hayley Chartier, Molly Thibaudeau and Jackie Andrews.
“It’s kind of crazy, me taking second at states and third here and stuff, considering where I came from last season. I’ve improved so much.”
Others who failed to capture a top-six placement, but who will attend the national meet include Chartier (10th, 44-9 ¼); Cumberland junior Nicolette Ducharme (12th, 43-6 ½); Thibaudeau (13th, 43-1 ½); and Andrews (15th, 42-6).
NEW ENGLAND WEIGHT THROW CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Providence Career & Technical Academy fieldhouse
BOYS
25-pound weight throw
Area placements
1. Logan Coles (W) 77 3-½; 2. Kyle Moison (L) 76-8; 4. Phil Coppolino (CUMB) 69-6; 6. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan (W) 65-10.
35-pound weight throw
Area placements
1. Moison (L) 54-9; 2. Coles (W) 54-0 ½; 3. Robinson-O’Hagan (W) 51-2 ¾; 5. Coppolino (CUMB) 48-3 ½; 7. Jesse Houle (W) 45-4 ¼.
GIRLS
20-pound weight throw
Area placements
3. Ally Plante (L) 50-11 ½.
