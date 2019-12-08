Competition drives Patriots' Gilmore

FOXBORO — DeVonte Holloman has been in Stephon Gilmore’s life since they were 12-year-old AAU basketball teammates with the Charlotte Monarchs.
“Maybe we were 11,” said Holloman when reached one day last week. “We were both quiet guys but competitive at the same time. For whatever reason, we clicked.”
Technicalities aside, the key point to stress here is that Holloman is no stranger regarding Gilmore, the Patriots’ cornerback who welcomes – maybe embraces is a better fit – the week-in, week-out challenge of matching up against the opposition’s number one wide receiver.
From 2008-11, Holloman and Gilmore ran in the same football circles – one year in high school, three years at the collegiate level. It was an up-close, behind-the-scenes look at what made Gilmore a special talent on the gridiron and a shining example of achieving recognition without drawing attention in a “me-first” fashion.
“Basketball was the start of a good friendship and one we still keep up with today,” said Holloman.
***
The time spent together as AAU running mates enabled their two families to become friends and strike a bond that proved to be advantageous when Holloman’s parents talked about divorcing after his junior year of high school.
The possibility of Holloman leaving Independence High in Charlotte was on the table, hence Gilmore saw an opening to make a sale’s pitch for Holloman to join him at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, S.C.
“Of course he sold South Pointe and Rock Hill,” said Holloman, nowadays South Pointe’s football head coach. “He’s one of the big reasons why I moved. He’s loyal to his friends.”
Eleven years have passed since Holloman and Gilmore were senior teammates on an excellent South Pointe squad that epitomized all the elements of a powerhouse. What was achieved was a perfect record (15-0) along with the 2008 South Carolina AAAA Division II title. Gilmore was the leave-no-stone-unturned quarterback who rushed for 1,331 yards and 23 touchdowns and passed for 1,771 yards with 14 scores.
Defensively, Holloman teamed up with future NFL No. 1 draft pick Jadeveon Clowney. It was a star-studded group that serves as a major talking point every time Holloman is in contact with one of his former South Pointe cohorts.
“We talk all the time about the talent that was on that team, whether it’s guys who everyone knew or guys who could have made it but didn’t for various reasons,” said Holloman.
The makings of a future shutdown cornerback were on full display during South Pointe practices once Gilmore received proper clearance to line up in the secondary.
“The coaches would say, ‘Stephon, go guard that guy.’ He showed flashes when he was being recruited as a corner, but things came naturally to him,” said Holloman. “I’m a firm believer that a player who plays offense growing up, then switches to the defensive side, it helps them to better understand what offenses are trying to do – from timing to what routes the receivers are running.”
Holloman remembers Gilmore having his heart set on playing at the University of Alabama with the former electing to head to the University of South Carolina.
“Just like he recruited me to South Pointe, I recruited him to South Carolina,” said Holloman. “He was sold on staying home and playing big-time college football. South Carolina offered that. I got him onboard and it worked.”
The South Pointe band featuring Gilmore, Clowney, and Holloman all found a second act as members of the same SEC school. At South Carolina, Gilmore became a fulltime member of the defense, while Holloman rotated from strong safety to linebacker.
For those who marveled at Gilmore’s ability to find a niche as a college cornerback after making waves as an offensive tour de force in high school, Holloman chalked it up to Stephon merely being Stephon – someone who earned All-SEC and All-American first team honors before the NFL came calling.
“He’s one of the most competitive dudes I know regardless of the challenge and knew he had the ability to overcome anything. His success at corner wasn’t a surprise to me as much as it might have been for other people,” said Holloman.
There were many times in college when Holloman and Gilmore would watch film together. To Gilmore, owning a sharp football mind was just as essential as owning top-flight athleticism.
“Whether it would be practice or reviewing an upcoming opponent, we were always watching and studying,” said Holloman, now 28. “It’s something we took pride in and helped us make the plays we did in college.”
***
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, Holloman spent one full season with the Dallas Cowboys after getting selected in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. Injuries cut short his career during the 2014 preseason, though football continues to play a major part in his life – from coaching to setting time aside every Sunday in order to stay current with a certain former teammate.
“I don’t tell him this, but I watch every game. I’m a huge fan of Stephon Gilmore,” said Holloman. “I’m extremely proud of him and let him know that every time I talk to him.”
Holloman was told about Gilmore recently going the extra mile to brighten the day for Darlington Braves football player Quinn Miller after Miller’s story of being the target of bullying was publicized. In late October, Gilmore helped arrange a private meeting with Miller and her Pawtucket-based family at Gillette Stadium.
“He’s got really good parents and people who kept him focused. It was an upbringing that also included coaches who guided him,” said Holloman. “Based on how he treats people, he hasn’t let success go to his head.”
When Holloman addresses the current wave of South Pointe football players, he often cites Gilmore as a shining example who goes about his business in a fashion where his on-field performance serves as the main talking point.
“It’s easy to get caught up in the hoopla that a lot of other players do, but everyone is different. Kids look up to [Cleveland wide receiver] Odell Beckham because he’s flashy. With Stephon, I preach to our guys that he’s a true pro,” said Holloman. “He does his work and doesn’t look for the fame. He’s an example of not having to be loud and outspoken. You can handle your business the right way.”
