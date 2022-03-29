SMITHFIELD – Jared Grasso and the Bryant University men’s basketball team won’t be around to defend the program’s first-ever taste of Northeast Conference championship success.
Per a release by the school Tuesday night, Bryant is poised to join the America East Conference in all sports except football beginning with the 2022-23 academic year. Bryant football is heading to the Big South Conference as an associate member in football beginning in 2022 and will be immediately eligible to compete for the conference championship and the league's automatic berth to the FCS Playoffs.
The move from the NEC to the America East officially takes effect on July 1.
"We are thrilled that Bryant University will join America East as a full member institution starting next academic year," said America East Commissioner Brad Walker in a statement. "Bryant's reputation as an academic institution combined with its athletics success will help strengthen our conference in all facets."
In response to Bryant’s departure, NEC commissioner Noreen Morris issued the following statement: “Today, the Northeast Conference Council of Presidents was informed by the president of Bryant University of its decision to withdraw from the NEC as of June 30, 2022. While we are disappointed with the news, we thank Bryant for its 14-year partnership with the NEC.”
Bryant joins the America East at a time when the league is losing two members for different reasons. Stony Brook is departing for the Colonial Athletic Association while the University of Hartford is beginning the process of transitioning from Division I to Division III. Currently, the America East counts Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Albany, Binghamton, Maryland-Baltimore County, UMass-Lowell, and New Jersey Institute of Technology as non-football institutions.
Bryant’s move in football means the Bulldogs get to square off against Big South full-time members Campbell University, Charleston Southern University, and Gardner-Webb University. Besides Bryant, the associate football-only institutions competing in the Big South include fellow NEC transplant Robert Morris and North Carolina A&T.
