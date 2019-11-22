WOONSOCKET — The last two weekends have been grueling for the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U15 team. After playing five games in 48 hours in the New England regional, the Mounties trekked to Buffalo last week to play four games in which three of their opponents were ranked in the top 10 in the country.
While that sounds daunting, coach Scott Gainey wants his team to embrace the challenge because that’s the reason they joined the first-year program.
“When we play with our structure and where we need to be, we’re very efficient. It’s when we get off the reservation and running around, that stuff doesn’t benefit us,” Gainey said. “A couple of the losses that we’ve had this season, we’ve tried to get into a track meet, that doesn’t work for us. We’ve got to show up every night and that’s why these kids came here, for the competition. We have to answer the bell because teams want to beat us.”
One of those teams that wanted to beat Mount – and did – was the Boston Advantage. One month after a stringing one-goal loss in Hingham, Mass., the Mounties played the type of hockey that Gainey hopes is a harbinger of things to come after the Thanksgiving break. It took the hosts just 1 minute, 50 seconds to open the scoring and they literally didn’t stop until the final buzzer.
East Greenwich’s Brady Berard, a Providence College commit, netted two impressive goals, while Hudson Blue added two, including one as the buzzer went off, to lead the Mounties to a 10-1 victory Friday night at Adelard Arena.
“We might’ve underestimated them the first time, but tonight we answered and the good thing was the kids wanted to send a message,” Gainey said. “We played well, we put pucks in the net and we did what we needed to do. It’s a good way to go into the break on a high note. Hopefully we can recuperate after eating all that turkey and push toward Christmas.”
One of the the kids who came to Mount St. Charles (24-12-4) for tougher competition and more exposure to Division I college is defenseman Pavel Bocharov, who hails from San Diego, but made the grueling commute to Los Angeles for the last two years to play for the Jr. Kings. Bocharov, who was drafted in the WHL Bantam Draft by Saskatoon, is enjoying his time in Woonsocket.
The talented defenseman produced the assist of the evening when he lobbed a puck out of the zone right into the path of Berard late in the first period. The former Hendricken star is score on the breakaway to increase the lead to 3-0.
“I’m from southern California, so there’s not much ice out there, so I came out here for the exposure and play the type of style that is known on the East Coast,” Bocharov said. “I want to play with the best in the country. For us, the last two weekends have been good because we lost to two teams we beat last weekend. And we did the same thing today.”
Bocharov won’t be returning home for Thanksgiving, but instead will make the trip to Massachusetts’ North Shore to spend the holiday with his uncle in Rockport. He will return home for Christmas to see his parents.
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Mount has a lot of work to do to remain in contention for an at-large bid to the USA Hockey U15 Nationals. The drive to Plymouth, Michigan began at last week’s Northeast Pack event where the Mounties earned impressive victories over the Penguins Elite (6-3) and Jr. Sabres (2-1).
The Penguins, Jr. Sabres, the North Jersey Avalanche and New England champion South Kent Selects will be in Woonsocket early next month for a Northeast Pack event.
“We have to find ways to win and I thought we did that well last weekend when we beat the Pens and Buffalo,” Gainey said. “We have to find a way to win those games going forward. We feel like we’re one of the top five teams in the country, but we have to go out and prove it. Saying it doesn’t mean anything. We have to put ourselves in the best situation to get an at-large bid. We have to win those games.”
Friday’s game was a must-win for the Mounties and they made sure the contest was over before the end of the first period.
While goalie Hayden Hurt made a couple of key saves in the first period, the ice was tilted in Mount’s direction for most of the opening 17 minutes. Nathan Casey, who was the home side’s best player for most of the night, made a superb pass to Luke Schelter to open the scoring at 1:50. Blue, Schelter’s linemate, doubled the lead at 4:44 before Berard, Jackson Graber and Rayford Mueller added goals.
“We made an adjustment to Casey’s line recently, we moved Hudson Blue up with him because Casey can fly and Huddy can keep up with him,” Gainey said. “They’ve really started to compliment each other, but they still need to figure out some stuff. When they play with pace, it’s noticeable.”
The Advantage played a much better second period and grabbed a goal back on a superb feed from Ben Galvin to Matt Lewis, but Berard rebuilt the five-goal lead with a rip from the right circle after a good pass from Cameron O’Neill. Mount piled on four more goals from four different plays in the final period to put an exclamation mark on their first win at Adelard since Sept. 21.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
Boston Advantage 0 1 0 – 1
Mount St. Charles 5 1 4 – 10
First period – MSC, Luke Schelter (Nathan Casey, Hudson Blue, 1:50; MSC, Blue (Frank D’Ancona), 4:44; MSC, Brady Berard (Pavel Bocharov), 11:00; MSC, Jackson Graber (Dylan Shane), 11:20; MSC, Rayford Mueller (unassisted), 12:58.
Second period – BA, Matt Lewis (Ben Galvin), 2:15; MSC, Berard (Cameron O’Neill), 12:50.
Third period – MSC, Mueller (unassisted), 0:48; MSC, D’Ancona (Brandon Crowell, Ben Robertson), 11:24; MSC, Crowell (unassisted), 16:16; MSC, Blue (unassisted), 16:58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.