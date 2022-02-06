\WOONSOCKET — Whether you prefer the eye test or value the statsheet more, it's easy to see the value Mount St. Charles junior Seth Constance brings to the Academy U18 team's blue line.
The Tri-City Storm (USHL) and Flint Firebirds (OHL) draft pick returned from a broken wrist at the beginning of 2022 and all he's done is help Mount win the True Prep Cup and claim 13 of a possible 15 points in five crucial Prep Hockey Conference clashes.
Constance's latest superb effort came in Saturday afternoon's 7-1 win over Connecticut's South Kent School. Sure, UMass commit Cam O'Neill was the start with another hat trick, but it was Constance's superb play in his own end that provided a platform for Mount's top line to dominate. Constance delivered an assist, his 18th point in 30 games, on Jason Stefanek's second-period power goal in a dominant display.
“My team has made it easy to transition back on the ice,” Constance said after Mount's fourth straight victory. “These [PHC] games are such fun games that you always want to be out there. For me, I'm just trying to stick to my game and I don't really do too much. I'm a puck-moving defenseman who can play in all three zones and my biggest strength is I can play in every situation and contribute.”
“He's so big for our power play and offensively he really helps,” O'Neill said after moving his total to a team-high 39 goals in 43 games. “He's one of our best offensive defensemen and on the back end he's just so strong and his confidence helps us forwards because we know we can cheat a little because of how good he is. He's helped us tremendously.”
The 2023 NHL Draft eligible native of Northville, Michigan was having a superb first season with the U18 team when disaster struck on Oct. 30 against the East Coast Wizards. In a 5-1 home win, Constance suffered a broken wrist that forced him to sit on the sideline and watch as the team play incredible games in the Prep Hockey Conference East-West showcase and win the OverSpeed Holiday Classic in December.
Constance said the physical rehab from the injury wasn't the toughest part of sitting out for two months.
“It's not easy taking that much time off,” Constance said. “Mentally was the biggest part because I had to get my head straight again after sitting out so long.”
Plante coached another talented two-way defenseman who now plays for Tri-City, Nate Benoit, for the last two seasons at Mount, so he has a high bar for his first-pair defensemen. As well as Constance has played in his return, Plante believes Constance can do even more, which Mount needs if the No. 2 team in the country is going to make a run at the Northeast Pack title next weekend and the USA Hockey national title in a few months.
“I don't think he's a 100 percent to where he was prior to the injury, but he brings offense, he defends really well and he's just clutch for us,” Plante said. “When we need to close games out, we can count on him. We can use him in important situations and he just adds more impact to our blue line. I think our improvement back there is a combination of him returning and our goaltenders playing better and finding a rhythm.
“Seth needs reps to get back to where he was, but he's on a steady incline and I know he will get there. The hope and belief is he'll be playing his best hockey when we need it in March.”
Mount (33-6-5) finishes up PHC play this afternoon at 2 p.m. against South Kent. If Mount wins the game in regulation, they'll move eight points clear of second place of Northwood, which means the New York side would have to win all three of its remaining games with South Kent to win the East division title.
Why is winning the division so important? It means you won't face the nation's top team, Shattuck St. Mary's, until the PHC title game.
“Goals have been hard to come back against [South Kent], but we stuck to our process and didn't get frustrated after not scoring in the first,” Plante said. “We were rewarded because of it.”
Goalie Jack Spicer, who shut down South Kent last Sunday in a 2-0 win, made 33 saves, including a few solid saves in the first period to keep the game scoreless. The hosts blew the game wide open starting with O'Neill's opener with 8:59 left in the second when he took a pass from Miami commit Micah Berger and scored from the bottom of the right circle. Matt Lewis scored an unassisted effort 15 seconds later.
Mount put the game away at 6:41 when Constance fired a low slap pass from the point that Stefanek redirected for a power-play goal. That's the type of play that has the Storm excited when Constance makes his way to Nebraska next season.
“I've got another year to develop and I'm excited to go to Tri-City as a senior,” Constance said. “I'm just going to continue to stick with what's working, but I also know I need to watch those areas of my game that need to get better. The team is really bonding well right now and getting back in the lineup has helped.”
O'Neill scored his second goal 8:47 into the final period on a beautiful shot from the left circle after good work from Niagara commit Dylan Shane. Luke Lisko got a goal back for South Kent, but then Ryan O'Connell took over, as the Mount senior scored a power-play goal and then fed Lawrence and O'Neill for late goals to finish the scoring.
“That's the third straight time we've played them and that is tough because the first two were really close,” O'Neill said. “We ran away with this one and we have the confidence going into every game that we're going to win. We're playing for the first seed and that's important because we want that bye. We need to win these games.”
