WOONSOCKET — Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U18 defensemen Austin Cook recorded a pair of primary assists in Sunday’s 6-0 domination of the visiting Buffalo Jr. Sabres that displayed the breadth of the University of Vermont commit’s all-around game.
Late in the opening period, a period the Mounts didn’t allow a shot on net, the puck appeared on its way out of the offensive zone and into the neutral zone. Cook, however, held the blue line, kept the puck in the zone with his skate and moved it back into a dangerous area. The pass led directly to a goal for Victor Czerneckianair.
“It was either going to be a high flip or coming off the boards low and I kind of guessed and saw it at the last second and saved it with my skate,” Cook said. “That skill does take time and it’s not easy. We work on that a lot in practice with Coach [Matt] Plante where he gives us a lot of high flips and off the boards hard. It’s great that things we practice go right into the game.”
Cook, who leads the team’s defensemen with 23 assists and 27 points, made an even better play five minutes into the third period with the Mounties holding a five-goal advantage. The Berlin, N.J. native took control of the puck at his own blue line and noticed the Jr. Sabres were attempting an ill-advised line change.
Cook quickly found fellow Garden State native James Barbour with a seam pass and the center walked in and finished the scoring. Those two plays are a big reason Plante is glad Cook followed him from South Kent to Woonsocket.
“That little seam pass he made on the change, you can’t teach that,” Plante said. “I don’t know if people realize how elite that play was with how quickly he did it. He gets the puck, he sees it, he makes the pass – in stride – on the tape and onside. You see the polish in his playmaking and his defense is getting better. He’s taking good angles, his gaps and his on-puck defense are there. He’s always had the offense, but you’re starting to see him round his game out and become more polished.”
A big reason the Mounties outscored Pens Elite, South Kent Selects and the Jr. Sabres 22-2 in the last seven periods of the Northeast Pack was the play of the defense. Nate Benoit, who is still uncommitted even though he’s been one of Mount’s best players, and Cook were dominant. A big reason for Cook’s play is health because he missed seven games earlier in the season with an injury.
“The nice thing with Cooky is he’s finally healthy so he’s getting the reps in practice and he’s more settled in,” Plante said. “He’s an elite player. He has to get stronger and he has to get bigger, but that will come with time. The things that he has – the touch play off the wall to Vic and the seam pass in transition – are elite.”
While the U16 team had a better weekend because they posted impressive victories over the No. 4, No. 5 and No. 12 teams in the country to improve their at-large chances, the U18 team simply dominated three opponents at Adelard Arena. After playing a poor first two periods against Pens Elite Friday afternoon, the Mounties played the style of hockey that Plante believes bodes well for the rest of the season.
Mount, which is now 33-9-4, wasn’t pleased with last month’s 3-3 tie to the Jr. Sabres in Buffalo and they made it a point to put away the visitors Sunday afternoon. While starting goalie Ethan Pearson had to make just five saves to earn the shutout, the Mounties put 46 shots on net.
“We’re becoming polished. If this team plays like they did today, they can beat anybody,” said Planete, who won a U18 national title at South Kent in 2018. “We were structurally sound everywhere with everyone. We can beat Shattuck, but obviously they’re dangerous and you can’t make mistakes against them because they will put it in the back of the net. North Jersey is hard and heavy and takes up space. This team is going to get better and they have a chance.”
Mount, which lost to No. 1 Shattuck, 8-4, last month, will get another shot at the Minnesota side in its first game of 2020. The Mounties travel to Merrimack College on Jan. 3 for a tournament. They see Northeast Pack rival North Jersey once more during the regular season on Feb. 7 in Hackensack, N.J.
It took the hosts 9:36 of the opening period to turn their zone domination into a lead when Jack Ford connected with Barbour for his first goal.
Czerneckianair doubled the lead at 12:20 after Cook’s hard work at the blue line. The Quinnipiac commit produced his second goal early in the second period when he stole a puck in the left circle, walked into the slot and scored.
Michael Franzoni, who scored two goals for the second straight game, added goals at 9:49 and 12:09 of the second period. The second came on a beautiful pass from PC commit Michael Citara.
“I feel like our chemistry has really come together now,” Cook said. “It’s really neat because we have kids from Michigan, Montreal, Quebec and other places, so it’s great to see all these kids from different cultures coming together to play a game. Coming here, I’m just trying to get bigger, stronger and develop my game. Obviously, I want to play a great team game and get as far as we can.”
