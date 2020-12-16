Cooley continues to make sure Friar players are in a good space

PROVIDENCE – The more that a college basketball team like the Providence Friars attempt to wrap their collective heads around COVID-19, the more someone in Ed Cooley’s position of leadership finds himself donning his psychologist cap and making sure his players remain in a good frame of mind.
Big East play isn’t even a week old, yet PC has already felt the pandemic’s wrath. To date, the hammer has come down hard on three league games – all of them postponed due to coronavirus concerns in the opposition’s corner. Smart move on the Big East’s part to purposely set aside a two-week window in February for makeup games.
“It’s a little frustrating. At the same time, you continue to talk to your players about being prepared for anything,” said Cooley during Tuesday’s media call that was scheduled when it appeared the Friars were on track to open Big East play this coming Thursday night at Alumni Hall against DePaul.
“I’m glad we’ve used that verbiage and terminology to try and keep our players as sane as possible with the ever-changing landscape of scheduling,” said Cooley, continuing to delve further into making sure the Friar players stay the course during an unprecedented stretch of schedule upheaval.
There's a segment of the population that probably believes that when it comes rolling with the punches, the 18-22 year-old demographic should be able to quickly adapt and adjust.
Try this one on for size. The Friars flew home from TCU last Wednesday believing that Xavier would be coming to town for a Saturday night Big East opener. Friday morning, the game against the Musketeers was removed from the schedule grid.
Fast forward to Sunday night when the Big East announced a home date with DePaul. Roughly 24 hours later, the Friars were informed that a visit from the Blue Demons will have to wait.
And you thought the bike riders in the Peloton commercials were hardcore.
“We hope we can get to Sunday. Hopefully we continue to test negative,” said Cooley, his fingers crossed that the third time will prove to be the charm for the Friars in terms of ringing in Big East play at Seton Hall.
Knock on wood, the Friars have managed to avoid direct contact of COVID’s stinger. That being said, the impact of the world they orbit has left the program in a state of limbo. Cooley said he gathered the Friar players for a post-8 p.m. Zoom call on Monday night. The last time they came together as a group virtually was last Friday morning when the matchup with Xavier was scratched.
“Practice [the same day as the news regarding the Xavier game] wasn’t as good,” said Cooley, indirectly shedding light into the psyche of his group.
“It could be worse. You could have a player who is ill. You could be not practicing and isolating,” the coach added. “In the bigger picture, how you talk to your men … it’s your message that will keep them inspired and give them hope to play the next game. If you go, ‘woe is me’ and ‘this is not right’ … let’s concentrate on what we can control.”
Sunday’s 4:30 p.m. tip against the Pirates must seem like it’s eons away, not mere days. Right now, the Friars are adhering to the one of the athletic department’s slogans – “Every Day is Gameday in Friartown.”
“You want to create a competitive environment so that your players can continue to improve,” said Cooley. “I think the one thing the players do know about our staff is that we’re very transparent. We spend a lot of time with them. We take them 1-on-1, 2-on-2 and ask how they’re doing. Let’s not talk about basketball. How’s school going? How’s everything at home? Do you miss other people being around on-campus?
“So many times, people see these athletes at this level and think they’ll be fine. They have feelings and emotions. Most of them need a tender arm,” Cooley continued. “You’ve got to continue to tell them that it’s going to be okay. You tell them that this is the new normal. You’ve got to stay in the moment and empower them to believe that better days are to come and that we’re improving daily.”
Additional doses of TLC figure to be needed for the Friar players. Per Cooley, they won’t have the chance to spend Christmas with their families.
“There’s a possibility that we could play a game before [Dec. 30 at home versus Butler], but I wasn’t going to send the players home. It’s going to be Santa Claus right here at the Ruane Center,” said Cooley. “We’ll try to do something holiday-ish, but we can’t afford to send our guys home and afford to get people sick to where we get shut down.
“Some of these kids are really missing their parents, guardians, and friends. It’s not normal, but we’ve got to do the best thing for them … whatever that is,” said Cooley. “It’s about health and mental health is part of that. We’re going to have to do the best we can, but I tell you what, they’ll be loved up and taken care of.”
